Spain’s Iberia airline named most punctual in Europe
Despite a year of post-pandemic travel demand compounded by staff shortages and strike action across the continent, Iberia was Europe's most punctual airline in 2022 and Spanish companies performed strongly overall in rankings released recently.
Published: 4 January 2023 11:22 CET
An Iberia airline Airbus A-320 lands at Brussels Airport. Photo: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD/AFP
Flights, trains and ferries: Spain’s new international travel routes in 2023
The year 2023 will bring with it some new international travel routes to and from Spain. Here's all you need to know about getting to Spain by air, rail and sea this year.
Published: 3 January 2023 17:11 CET
