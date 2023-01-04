For members
DRIVING
GUIDE: How to get an emissions sticker for your car in Spain
Spain's recently introduced 'low-emission' zones in densely populated places mean that you might need an emissions sticker for your car. Here's how and where to get one.
Published: 4 January 2023 16:35 CET
Not only are there new road signs to learn, and the end of the government's discount on fuel, but a new crackdown on gas-guzzling cars in densely populated parts of Spain. Photo: Pixabay.
DRIVING
Driving in Spain: What changes in 2023?
New low-emission zones, the redesign of road signs and the situation for those with UK driving licences – 2023 will see many changes on the roads in Spain.
Published: 3 January 2023 15:24 CET
