DRIVING

GUIDE: How to get an emissions sticker for your car in Spain

Spain's recently introduced 'low-emission' zones in densely populated places mean that you might need an emissions sticker for your car. Here's how and where to get one.

Published: 4 January 2023 16:35 CET
Not only are there new road signs to learn, and the end of the government's discount on fuel, but a new crackdown on gas-guzzling cars in densely populated parts of Spain. Photo: Pixabay.

The new year has brought a raft of new rules on the roads in Spain.

Not only are there new road signs to learn, and the end of the government’s discount on fuel, but a new crackdown on gas-guzzling cars in densely populated parts of Spain. 

As part of the Spanish government’s climate change and energy transition legislation, a series of low-emission zones (Zonas de Bajas Emisiones, ZBE) were introduced across the country from January 1st 2023.

The aim is to reduce air pollution in Spain’s urban areas and by 2050 have a fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles without direct carbon dioxide emissions, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The new rules apply to municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, which number 149 across the Spanish territory, and authorities in municipalities with more than 20,000 inhabitants and high air pollution levels will also have to introduce the new measures.

These low-emission zones basically restrict access, circulation and parking for more environmentally polluting vehicles, although town and city halls will have a certain degree of autonomy as to how they apply the new rules because there are no national rules regulating the specifics as of yet.

The ZBEs will be marked by signposts similar to the ones used in Madrid:

Stickers

As as a result of these ZBEs being rolled out at across Spain, environmental emissions stickers (etiquetas ambientales) are now mandatory for all vehicles that want to drive in areas that have a low-emission zone.

According to the DGT, the equivalent of Spain’s DVLA or DMV, the emissions stickers are a way of “classifying vehicles according to their energy efficiency and taking into account their environmental impact.” 

Currently, there are four DGT environmental labels to categorise vehicles according to their impact on the environment. These are:

  • Zero (0) emissions (blue sticker): includes most efficient vehicles, electric cars, hydrogen-powered cars and pluggable hybrids.
  • ECO (green and blue sticker): includes natural gas and hybrid vehicles.
  • C (green sticker): includes petrol cars and vans registered after January 2006, and diesel cars registered after January 2015.
  • B (yellow sticker): includes petrol cars and vans registered since January 2001, and diesel cars registered since January 2006.

Cars that are not eligible for a sticker are classified as ‘A’. These are petrol vehicles that were manufactured before 2001 or diesel vehicles manufactured before 2006. They cannot be used in Spain’s existing ZBEs as they’re considered too polluting, and it is unlikely that they will be allowed in any of the newly established ZBEs either. However, classic cars classified as “históricos” will be allowed in ZBEs.

But not everyone has one of these stickers, and with the recent introduction of these new zones, a lot more people could now be needing them.

So, how can you get one? 

How and where to get an emissions sticker

The first step is to check your car’s emission classification, which you can do here on the DGT website here by simply entering your registration number. 

Once you know your classification, there’s a number of different ways you can get your hands on a sticker. Here’s where you can get or order one:

DGT

On the DGT website here for €6.50, or order one through the the DGT mobile and tablet app. 

You can visit this page for more information and download the application.

Correos

Spain’s postal service Correos issues them at a cost of €5. You will have to bring your ID, driving licence and your vehicle’s documents for safety’s sake.

You can also buy it online here, though there is a postal fee of €2.99.

Mechanic workshops

You can also get the tickets at different mechanics workshops across Spain, including Norauto, where you’ll need to take your registration certificate, ID, and pay €5.

Other car mechanic workshops like Euromaster, First Stop, and Sadeco also sell the stickers, where the required documentation and pricing is the same. 

CETRAA 

Similarly, any CETRAA (Spanish Confederation of Automobile Repair Shops) affiliated workshop can sell the stickers.

GANVAM

GAVNAM, Spain’s National Association of Motor Vehicles, Repairs and Spare Parts, also offers the stickers for fleets of cars (think taxi companies or businesses) and prices range from €6 to €10, depending on the number of stickers purchased. 

AMDA dealers

The Asociación Madrileña de Automóviles (AMDA) has made an agreement with DealerBest, offering emissions tickets at €5.5 + IVA (Spain’s VAT), which works out to around €6.65.

The stickers can also be ordered by phone, at 060, or in person at any traffic office. Once ordered, you’ll need to pick up and pay for your sticker at any of the partnered locations listed above. 

It is suggested that you pick up an emissions sticker as soon as possible, because in Madrid and Barcelona, where low-emission zones have existed for some time, drivers who don’t have one are often fined with the help of crafty cameras around the city, something sure to be replicated across Spain in its new ZBE’s.

DRIVING

Driving in Spain: What changes in 2023?

New low-emission zones, the redesign of road signs and the situation for those with UK driving licences – 2023 will see many changes on the roads in Spain.

Published: 3 January 2023 15:24 CET
Driving in Spain: What changes in 2023?

New low-emission zones

As part of the Spanish government’s climate change and energy transition legislation, a series of low-emission zones (Zonas de Bajas Emisiones, ZBE) will be introduced across the country on January 1st 2023. The aim is to reduce air pollution in Spain’s urban areas and by 2050 have a fleet of cars and light commercial vehicles without direct carbon dioxide emissions, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.

These low-emission zones will restrict access, circulation and parking for more polluting vehicles, although town and city halls will have a certain degree of autonomy as to how they apply the new rules.

The new rules will apply to municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, of which there are 149 across the country.

New road signs

Spain’s Ministry of Transport and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) have revealed a new raft of road signs and redesigns that will be rolled out in 2023.

The new signs and redesigns of old ones are expected to be seen on our streets and highways in mid-2023, but it’s important to familiarise yourself with them before they do. 

Fortunately, many of the señales de tráfico (road signs) are quite similar to the old ones but have been modernised, while others have been designed to keep up with the times, such as more electric scooters on the roads and low-emission zones, where cars with certain environmental badges are not allowed. Click here to see what they are and what each one means.

Fuel discounts to end

As of January 1st 2023, almost all of Spain’s 27 million drivers no longer have access to the 20-cents-on-the-litre subsidy on petrol, diesel and other types of fuel.

This comes after the Spanish Cabinet decided to finalise its offer to the country’s population, as part of changes to its new ‘anti-crisis’ package which includes rent caps, VAT cuts on food and an extension to free public transport.

The cost-cutting measure was first introduced last April when the war in Ukraine pushed the price of all types of commodities in Spain to record highs, including fuel. Back then, a litre of petrol cost €1.818 and a litre of diesel €1.837, prices which have fluctuated throughout 2022 but are beginning to stabilise and come down.

The only drivers that can continue claiming the fuel discount in Spain in 2023 are transport workers such as truck drivers, as well as those in the agricultural, fishing and livestock sectors.

Deal on UK driving licences

On December 21st 2022, the UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott took to the embassy’s social media channels to announce some promising news that will give hope at the very least to the thousands of UK licence holders who haven’t been able to drive in Spain since May 1st.

He confirmed that the deal on UK driving licences has been made and that they are now waiting on a few changes to be made to the technical wording of the agreement before it’s passed on to the Spanish cabinet for approval.

He said: “We have been assured that this process will be a smooth one… and as soon as we have any news, we will let you know”.

This means that while there is no fixed date yet, it is looking likely that Brits who weren’t able to exchange their licences will be back on the road in early 2023. 

