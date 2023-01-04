For members
Calendar: When are Spain’s public holidays in 2023
The Spanish government has published the full list of dates for public holidays in Spain in 2023 on a national and regional level. You can find them here.
Published: 4 January 2023 13:04 CET
Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP
How do I get my boat licence in Spain?
Have you ever dreamed of getting your boat licence in Spain and exploring its spectacular coastlines from the water? Here’s how to go about it, from what type of licence you need to how much it will cost you.
Published: 10 August 2022 17:10 CEST
