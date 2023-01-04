Read news from:
LIVING IN SPAIN

Calendar: When are Spain’s public holidays in 2023

The Spanish government has published the full list of dates for public holidays in Spain in 2023 on a national and regional level. You can find them here.

Published: 4 January 2023 13:04 CET
Updated: 4 January 2023 14:06 CET
Photo: JORGE GUERRERO/AFP

In Spain in 2023 there will be 14 public holidays in total. You can find the official state bulletin (BOE) with them all listed, here.

There will be eight national holidays, four regional, and another two to be chosen on a municipal level. 

The Local has broken down the national and regional public holiday dates here.

National

The following dates will be public holidays in all regions of Spain in 2023:

Friday, 7th of AprilViernes Santo (Holy Friday)

Monday, 1st of MayDía del Trabajo (Labour Day)

Tuesday, 15th of AugustAsunción de la virgen (Assumption of the Virgin)

Thursday, 12th of OctoberDía de la Hispanidad (Spain’s National day)

Wednesday, 1st of NovemberTodos los Santos (All Saints’ Day)

Wednesday, 6th of DecemberDía de la Constitución (Constitution Day)

Friday, 8th of DecemberInmaculada Concepción (Feast of the Immaculate Conception)

Monday, 25th of DecemberNavidad (Christmas Day)

By region 

Each region can also pick four more days (with some exceptions in Ceuta, Catalonia, and the Canary Islands) to take as public holidays.

Many of them are shared across several regions, such as the 6th of January, Día de los Reyes Magos (or Three Kings Day), one of the biggest public festivos in Spain that celebrates the Epiphany.

The remaining two are chosen on a municipal level. 

Andalusia: 2nd January (for New Year’s Day), 6th January (Three Kings Day), 28th February (Andalusia Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday)

Valencia: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 10th April (Easter Monday), 24th June (Feast of St. John) and 9th October (Valencia Day)

Murcia: 2nd January (New Year’s Day), 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), and 9th June (Murcia Day)

Balearic Islands: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 1st March (Balearic Islands Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), and 10th April (Easter Monday)

Catalonia: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 10th April (Easter Monday), 24th June (Feast of St. John), 11th September (Diada – Catalonia Day) and 26th December (St. Stephen’s Day)

Madrid: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 20th March (San José), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), 2nd May (Madrid Day)

Canary Islands: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), and 30th May (Canary Islands Day), in addition to the following dates by island:

  • 2nd February (Día de la Virgen de la Candelaria, Tenerife)
  • 5th August (Día de Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves, La Palma)
  • 8th September (Día de Nuestra Señora del Pino, Gran Canaria)
  • 15th September (Día de Nuestra Señora de Los Volcanes: Lanzarote, La Graciosa and Fuerteventura)
  • 25th September (Día de Nuestra Señora de los Reyes, El Hierro)
  • 9th October (Día de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, La Gomera)

Cantabria: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), 28th July (Day of the Institutions of Cantabria) and 15th September (Día de La Bien Aparecida).

Castilla La Mancha: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), 31st May (Castile-La Mancha Day) and 8th June (Feast of Corpus Christi)

Castilla y León: 2nd January (New Year’s Day), 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), and 25th July (Feast of St. James the Apostle)

Aragón: 2nd January (for New Year’s Day), 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday) and 24th April (Aragón Day)

Asturias: 2nd January (for New Year’s Day), 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), and 8th September (Asturias Day)

Navarra: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), 10th April (Easter Monday) and 25th July (Feast of St. James the Apostle)

Extremadura: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 21st February (Shrove Tuesday), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), and 8th September (Extremadura Day)

Galicia: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), 17th May (Galician Literature Day) and 25th July (Galicia Day)

La Rioja: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), 10th April (Easter Monday) and 9th June (La Rioja Day)

Basque Country: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), 10th April (Easter Monday) and 25th July (Feast of St. James the Apostle)

Ceuta: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), 29th June (Feast of Sacrifice-Eidul Adha), and 5th August (Our Lady of Africa), 2nd September (Ceuta Day)

Melilla: 6th January (Three Kings Day), 6th April (Maundy Thursday), 21st April (Feast of Eid Fitr), 29th June (Feast of the Sacrifice – Aid Al Adha)

In order to have the full spread of holiday dates in 2023, we recommend checking with your local municipal government for the final two dates that are decided by them.

For members

LIVING IN SPAIN

How do I get my boat licence in Spain?

Have you ever dreamed of getting your boat licence in Spain and exploring its spectacular coastlines from the water? Here’s how to go about it, from what type of licence you need to how much it will cost you.

Published: 10 August 2022 17:10 CEST
Updated: 14 August 2022 07:02 CEST
How do I get my boat licence in Spain?

Living in Spain you may have chosen like many foreigners do, to live near the coast in order to make the most of the great weather and the Mediterranean Sea.

You may be content exploring the coastline by swimming, stand-up paddleboard or kayak, but you may also want to explore further and get your boat licence.

Even if you don’t buy your own boat in Spain, you will still need a licence to be able to rent and drive certain boats while you’re on holiday.

How does getting your boat licence in Spain work and what type of boats do you need it for?

If you have a boat that is longer than 5 meters and is more powerful than 10 KW, it is mandatory to have a boat licence in Spain. It won’t be necessary for very small boats, peddle boats, kayaks or canoes.

There are several different types of boat licences in Spain, so in order to know which you’ll need, you’ll first need to know what type of boat you want it for.

The process is somewhat similar to getting a driving licence for a car, you will need to first take a course or some lessons, followed by an exam before you are awarded your boat licence. You can do this at many different sailing schools, located in marinas across the country.

You can visit the site Titulosnauticos.net to find your nearest sailing school, where you can take lessons, as well as the necessary exams.

READ ALSO – Brexit: UK nautical qualifications to be recognised in Spain by the summer

Different types of boat licences in Spain

Licencia de Navegación

The simplest type of licence in Spain is the Licencia de Navegación, which allows you to be able to drive small boats of up to six metres in length. You will only be able to sail in the daytime and can only go up to two miles from the coast or port.

In order to get this licence, you will have to take at least a two-hour lesson, where you will learn how to access channels through marked and unmarked beaches, regulations regarding maritime traffic and inland navigation in ports. This will be followed by a four-hour practical exam out on the water, showing the examiner how you can safely navigate and follow all the rules.  

The lesson will cost around €130, while the practical exam to obtain your licence will cost around €80.

Título de Patrón para la Navegación Básica (PNB)

The Basic Navigation Licence will allow you to drive jet skis, motor boats up to 7.5 metres in length and sailing boats up to 8 metres in length. With this licence you are allowed to go a maximum of 5 miles from the coast at any time, including at night-time. In order to get this permit, you will need to take a course, as well as a practical exam, like above. This generally costs between €250 and €350.

El Título de Patrón para las Embarcaciones de Recreo (PER)
The Recreational Boat Skipper licence is one of the most popular as it allows you to drive sailing and motor boats up to 12 metres in length. Your permit allows you to go up to 12 miles away from the coast and sail between the islands of the Canary and Balearic archipelagos too. The cost of this ranges between €500 and €700.

To get this licence, you will have to pass a multiple choice exam, undergo a 16-hour basic safety and navigation practical course and a theoretical radio operator course which will take around 12 hours.

Patrón de Yate

In order to get your Yacht Skipper licence, you will first have to have the Recreational Boat Skipper licence above. This permit allows you to operate sail and motor boats of up to 20 metres in length and up to 60 miles from the coast.

As well as already having a licence, to upgrade it to this one, you will need to do a theoretical exam, as well as 48-hour practical cruise test. This usually costs between €600 and €700.

Remember that as well as having your licence, you will need to take out adequate insurance to be able to drive a boat here. 

