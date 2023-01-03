For members
PROPERTY
New housing prices in Spain grew by 7 percent in 2022
The price of new properties in Spain continued to rise in 2022. Here's where they grew the most and least.
Published: 3 January 2023 13:51 CET
The average price of new housing in Spain increased by 7.1 percent over the last twelve months to reach €2,732/m2 in December 2022. Photo: Pixabay.
For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: Six things to know about Spain’s new housing law
After enduring hundreds of amendments, Spain's new housing law is likely to be approved early in 2023 and bring changes to social housing, taxes on empty homes, evictions and fiscal benefits for small landlords.
Published: 28 December 2022 09:25 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments