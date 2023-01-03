For members
Driving in Spain: What changes in 2023?
New low-emission zones, the redesign of road signs and the situation for those with UK driving licences – 2023 will see many changes on the roads in Spain.
Published: 3 January 2023 15:24 CET
What changes about driving in Spain in 2023? Photo: TravelPriceWatch / Unsplash
What are the drink driving limits and penalties in Spain?
Many people in Spain will be heading to New Year's Eve parties this weekend, but if you're driving you should remember the alcohol limits and consider the potential penalties and fines if you're over.
Published: 30 December 2022 11:54 CET
Updated: 31 December 2022 12:02 CET
