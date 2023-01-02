For members
Spain to return deposits for free train travel offer from January 9th
Renfe will begin returning the deposits taken for the free train travel subscription in Spain from January 9th.
Published: 2 January 2023 13:12 CET
Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP
Is the EU likely to reinstate Covid travel restrictions?
A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Brussels to discuss the latest Covid situation in China - so could this mark the return of vaccine passports and travel restrictions?
Published: 2 January 2023 10:53 CET
