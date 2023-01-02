Read news from:
Spain to return deposits for free train travel offer from January 9th

Renfe will begin returning the deposits taken for the free train travel subscription in Spain from January 9th.

Published: 2 January 2023 13:12 CET
Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP

Spain’s state train operator Renfe will begin returning the deposits paid by travellers taking advantage of the free travel on Cercanías and Media Distancia trains from January 9th.

The free travel offer, something taken up by over 2.5 million people in recent months, required a deposit of €10 or €20 in order to get the subscription. 

The return of the deposits was confirmed by Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, in a meeting with the press held this Monday in Madrid.

From January 9th, all commuters who paid the deposit by card will automatically receive their refund, while those who paid it in cash will be able to request the refund in person from January 15th.

However, those travellers who have misused the free travel offer will not receive their refund. Sánchez estimated in December that around 10 percent of all the free tickets issued were being used ‘fraudulently’, that is, by people who reserved seats on several different trains and then didn’t use them.

Though Sánchez pledged to implement sanctions on those cheeky commuters bending the rules, as of December 23rd just 70 travellers had had their subscription withdrawn and deposit seized.

Speaking to the press, Sánchez also estimated that for a family of four taking advantage of the free travel subscription in 2023, in Madrid it would amount to savings of €1,800, in Barcelona €2,200, and in Valencia more than €3,000.

The minister also added that the government is doing everything it can to ensure that renewing the passes for 2023 is “easy and effective,” while highlighting that the “historical and unprecedented” measure not only helps Spaniards during a period of economic hardship but also encourages the use of public transport and contributes to the fight against climate change.

The offer is available on trains operated by the state-owned train network Renfe, including Cercanías, Rodalies (in Catalonia), and Media Distancia (local and medium-distance journeys).

Crucially, it’s only offered on special multi-journey tickets, not on single journeys or high-speed AVE trains. 

Is the EU likely to reinstate Covid travel restrictions?

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Brussels to discuss the latest Covid situation in China - so could this mark the return of vaccine passports and travel restrictions?

Published: 2 January 2023 10:53 CET
Is the EU likely to reinstate Covid travel restrictions?

Several EU countries including France, Italy and Spain (as well as non-EU countries including the UK and USA) have already imposed travel restrictions on arrivals from China, over fears of new variants of Covid-19.

The countries announced their restrictions – mostly amounting to compulsory tests and masks – on a unilateral basis at the end of last week, but there have been calls for greater co-ordination at an EU level.

There is now a meeting scheduled for Wednesday of the EU Integrated Policy Response Capability to discuss coordinating measures, with an insider telling Politico: “The idea is to harmonise, but without being extremely prescriptive.”

The meeting has been called by Sweden, which now holds the rotating presidency of the EU. 

So what measures are likely?

At present the countries that have announced restrictions have only imposed testing and mask rules – there is no requirement to show proof of vaccination and no travel bans. All measures only apply only to travellers from China.

A meeting of the European Health Safety Committee last Thursday did not produce any concrete measures, with EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides merely urging member states to coordinate quickly. It was after this that some countries announced their own restrictions.

If anything more concrete comes out of Wednesday’s meeting, it is likely to refer to testing or mask rules only and like the previous EU Covid travel policies, will be advisory for countries to follow.

Because borders are a national competence, countries can impose their own measures without having to consult the EU.

Despite the introduction of the EU digital vaccine passport, countries never managed to entirely co-ordinate their travel rules during 2020 and 2021.

In most EU countries the health pass or vaccine pass apps remain active, and could be used again if necessary. 

Will there be travel bans?

At this stage more draconian restrictions – such as the ‘red lists’ or ‘essential travel only’ rules of 2021 seem unlikely.

Most EU countries have a high level of vaccine cover, so would probably only resort to travel restrictions if new variants – against which current Covid vaccines are not effective – emergence in China (or any other country).  

