Spain sees hottest year on record in 2022

Spain in 2022 experienced the hottest year since records began, the country's national weather service said Monday, as global warming stokes temperatures around the world.

Published: 2 January 2023 14:59 CET
A street thermometer reads 48 degrees Celsius during a heatwave in Seville on June 13, 2022. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP

Nations across the globe grappled with extreme weather including scorching temperatures and drought across Europe which fuelled wildfires, damaged crops and led to water use restrictions.

Spain recorded an average temperature for the year of nearly 15.5 degrees Celsius (59.9 Fahrenheit), the highest since records began in 1916, national weather office Aemet said in a tweet.

It was the first time that the average yearly temperature surpassed 15 degrees celsius, the office added.

Spain saw temperatures surge repeatedly in successive heat waves from May and into October, with the mercury soaring above 40 degrees Celsius across large swathes of the country.

Except for March and April, the remaining months of 2022 were “warmer than normal, especially May, July and October which were extremely warm,” the weather office said in a preliminary report last month.

Spain also recorded one of its driest years in 2022, with only 2005 and 2017 having received less precipitation, it added.

The country’s reservoirs were at 43 percent capacity at the end of December, below a 10-year average of 53 percent, according to the environment ministry.

Barcelona and large swathes of Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia have imposed water restrictions due to the lack of rain.

The measures include banning the use of drinking water to wash the exterior of houses or cars or to fill swimming pools, and reducing the amount of water used for irrigation.

The scorching temperatures this summer caused the deaths of 4,744 people in Spain, according to an estimate from a public health institute based on the number of excess deaths recorded during the period.

Heat can kill by inducing heatstroke, which damages the brain, kidneys and other organs, but it can also trigger other conditions such as a heart attack or breathing problems.

The exceptionally dry and hot year favoured explosive wildfires that ravaged over 300,000 hectares (740,000 acres) of land in Spain, according to the European Union’s EFFIS satellite monitoring service, the biggest amount in over two decades.

‘Abnormally warm’ weather and rain forecast for Christmas in Spain

It looks like there won't be any need for scarves or gloves anywhere in Spain this Christmas as temperatures well above normal and rain will dominate the weather over the festive weekend, the country's weather agency has reported. 

Published: 23 December 2022 09:58 CET
“Abnormally warm” yet wet weather have been forecast over the Christmas weekend by Spain’s state meteorological agency (AEMET), with no sign of frost in mountainous areas and no forecast of snowfall, even in the Pyrenees.

Minimum temperatures will be around 5C above normal and the maximum temperatures will be between 3-5C above the usual for this time of year, the agency revealed.

“Temperatures will be very balmy for the season and we will experience a slight rise between Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th, with the southern Mediterranean and even the Cantabrian Sea exceeding 20C, but it seems that they may drop on Tuesday,” spokesperson for AEMET Rubén Del Campo said.

The mercury will be highest on Christmas Eve December 24th.  

Madrid will see a minimum of 8C and a maximum of 13C on Christmas Eve and 8C/14C on Christmas Day.  

In Seville, there will be a minimum of 10C and a maximum of 16C on Christmas Eve, but it will shoot up to 22C on Christmas Day.

In A Coruña in Galicia, temperatures will be between 13C and 16C on both days, while in Barcelona it will be between​​ 12C and 20C.

Bilbao will experience between 13C and 20C, Palma de Mallorca between 13C and 21C. In Tenerife and Las Palmas, a minimum of between 17C and 18C and a maximum of 25C are expected. 

The higher temperatures are due to an anticyclone coming up from North Africa, AEMET explained. 

As well as the warm weather, Christmas week will also bring rain, particularly in the north of the country.

Galicia will see strong and persistent rain from Friday, December 23rd, from where it will spread across Asturias, León, Zamora, north of Cáceres and south of Salamanca, although with less intensity. Fog is forecast for the mornings, but generally clear skies during the days.

Rain is only forecast for northeastern Spain on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

While in the Canary Islands, there is expected to be an isolated depression of cold air which will cause stormy conditions and heavy rain. Most of the rain is expected to fall on the westernmost islands late on Christmas Day itself.

From Monday, December 26th, experts predict it will start to get cooler again, but with more rain forecast for the rest of the week. Monday and Tuesday, December 27th will see rain mostly across the northwest and north of the country.

Predicting the weather for New Year’s Eve is “very complicated,” Del Campo added but did say that temperatures would likely rise again from January 2nd to the 8th, particularly on the Atlantic Coast and in the south, just in time for Three Kings’ Day. 

