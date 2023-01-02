Read news from:
Franco-era policeman ‘Billy el niño’ has medals posthumously withdrawn

The controversial Franco-era policeman and alleged torturer known as 'Billy el niño' has had his medals and awards posthumously withdrawn by the Spanish government as part of its Democratic Memory Law legislation.

Published: 2 January 2023 11:17 CET
Demonstrators hold a banner with pictures of victims of the Franco dictatorship and placards depicting Juan Antonio Gonzalez Pacheco, alias "Billy el Nino", as they protest during his extradition hearing at the Spanish National Court in Madrid in 2014. Photo: GERARD JULIEN/AFP

Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has ordered the withdrawal of all medals and rewards received by police and Guardia Civil agents who were “part of the Franco dictatorship apparatus” in line with the application of Spain’s Democratic Memory Law.

Most notably, this decision means the posthumous withdrawal of all medals and financial awards given to Francoist policeman and alleged torturer Juan Antonio González Pacheco, known as ‘Billy el Niño’ (Billy the Kid).

Pacheco, who died of Covid-19 in May 2020, has long been a controversial figure in Spanish history, and for many is the most famous face of the repression of the Franco regime and Spain’s reluctance to properly come to terms with its brutal dictatorial past.

Pacheco had four medals, one awarded during the dictatorship and the other three during Spain’s transition to democracy. It emerged years later that, as is often the case, these awards were accompanied by financial endowment and boosts to their police pensions.

After officially becoming law in October 2022, Spain’s wide-ranging Democratic Memory Law, which among other things seeks to honour the memory of the Franco-era victims by exhuming mass graves and annulling convictions from the dictatorship, is now entering into force and the removal of awards given to the foot soldiers of the Franco regime is part of paying back that historical debt.

READ ALSO: Spain’s lawmakers pass bill honouring Franco-era victims

As part of the legislation, the Spanish government has begun a review process to withdraw awards granted not only to the repressors of Francoism but also to those who have “carried out acts incompatible with democratic values and the guiding principles of protection of human rights established by the Spanish Constitution.”

Such was Pacheco’s infamy, the law actually included an additional provision almost specifically designed for the case of ‘Billy el niño’, according to sources from Spain’s Interior Ministry.

Billy el niño

Pacheco was born on October 10th, 1946 in Aldea del Cano, Cáceres. He was the most visible face of the Social Political Brigade (BPS) and a leading figure in the secret police apparatus of the later years of the Franco dictatorship. 

Victim testimony has described how he would regularly hang prisoners from bars and beat them, as well as holding their heads under dirty water and almost drowning them as part of the interrogation process.

Pacheco was a National Police agent for 11 years, and one of the most feared men in the dungeons of the General Security Directorate, in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, used by the Franco regime as a detention centre. He is thought to have revelled in his infamy and nickname.

Over the years hundreds of testimonies from victims described the torture they were subjected to at the Puerta del Sol, with Pacheco thought to be most vicious of all guards. He was also thought to be involved in the assassination of Enrique Ruano, a law student and a member of the Popular Liberation Front.

Ruano died in the custody of the Franco secret police on January 20th, 1969, when he fell from the a seventh floor window in Madrid. The death was ruled a suicide. 

READ ALSO: Spain relocates remains of Franco ally behind death of thousands

Yet Pacheco’s crimes did nothing to prevent him being rewarded with medals and pensions.

After receiving a Military merit cross and medals in 1977 and 1980, in 1982 he received the Gold Medal and a 20 percent boost to his police pension. Between his various medals and awards, it is thought Pacheco’s pension was increased by around 50 percent, and he lived in Madrid among the descendants of his victims until his death in 2020.

In 2013 an Argentinian judge ordered an international search and capture order against Pacheco and four other Franco-era security force members. In 2014, however, his extradition request was rejected in a Madrid court during a trial that saw protests in the streets.

For members

UNDERSTANDING SPAIN

REVIEW: Ten stories that shaped the news in Spain in 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, The Local takes a look back at ten events that shaped the news in Spain this year.

Published: 27 December 2022 10:57 CET
REVIEW: Ten stories that shaped the news in Spain in 2022

Inflation

Inflation has been a problem the world over in 2022 but one felt particularly hard in Spain, where it reached a 38-year high. Prices of everything from olive oil and cheese to utility bills and petrol have soared and made living costs incredibly difficult for many Spaniards, with experts estimating that people in Spain spent on average €1,100 more on daily costs in 2022 than the previous year.

READ ALSO: Rising inflation in Spain: Six cost-cutting ways to fight it

The EU’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) concluded that Spain is where the cost difference is greatest, however, especially when looking at the EU’s largest economies: Germany, France, Italy and Spain. 

Driven by the war in Ukraine, Spanish food prices jumped 15.4 percent in October from a year earlier, their biggest increase in nearly three decades, according to the National Statistics Institute. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
 

War in Ukraine

Similarly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and the ensuing war have been big news in Spain. Ukrainian flags have become commonplace not only in bigger cities but small towns across the country. The war was one of the causes of the rampant inflation this year, and Spain has taken in over 150,000 refugees, and also sent weapons, health equipment, medicines, fuel, clothing, and even generators.

And rather strangely, towards the end of the year Ukrainian embassy buildings were caught up in the worrying letter bomb trend that involved animal eyes and a booby-trapped letter sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Spanish military personnel trained a group of 400 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU military assistance to Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
 

Forest fires and heatwaves

Despite torrential rains and a cold snap in recent weeks in some parts of Spain, 2022 was a scorcher – with July being the hottest month in Spain since records began in 1961 and temperatures almost 3C above normal. The mercury regularly reached the high-40s in southern Spain, and the northern regions experienced unusually hot weather.

Sadly, though Spain is renowned for its sunny climate. 2022’s temperatures were fatal for some, with over 4,000 people dying during the Spain’s three olas de calor (heatwaves).

The fierce temperatures also had a knock-on effect, with droughts and forest fires common during the summer months. In fact, 2022 had more forest fires recorded than any year since 2006 – 55 large fires in total that scorched more than 293,155 hectares of land across the country and created quite an apocalyptic feeling at times over the summer.

READ MORE: 

A helicopter drops water as members of the Forest Fires Reinforcement Brigades (BRIF) work to put out a wildfire in the Moncayo Natural Park, Aragon, on August 15, 2022. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

 

Health protests

Though the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have subsided (despite masks still being a requirement on public transport), Spain’s internationally renowned healthcare system has struggled in 2022 and seen protests across the country demanding a stop to the deterioration of public services and slow privatisation of the healthcare system.

Thousands of doctors, other healthcare workers and other supporters of Spain’s strained healthcare system have taken to the streets of Andalusia, Madrid as well as other Spanish regions and cities to call for changes.

200,000+ protesters gather at Madrid’s Cibeles square during a demonstration called by citizens under the slogan “Madrid stands up for its public health. Against the destruction of primary health care” on November 13, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
 

Startups Law

Spain’s long awaited ‘Startups Law’ was finally passed in November, aimed at attracting foreign investment, entrepreneurs and digital nomads. It is due to come into force in early 2023 and has arguably been the biggest topic of interest for our foreign readers in 2022.

Here’s the 15 things you need to know about it (from tax perks to a new visa) and a checklist of things digital nomads should consider if they’re consider moving to Spain.

spain startups law
The new legislation includes tax deductions for foreign startups, remote workers and digital nomads as well as a new visa. (Photo by VANO SHLAMOV / AFP)
 

UK driving licence debacle

2022 has been a frustrating year for thousands of UK licence holders living in Spain who since May 1st have not been allowed to drive in the country. It’s a long-foreseen consequence of Brexit but after more than two years of negotiations, Spanish and UK authorities have still not been able to finalise a deal on the recognition of UK licences in Spain and the previous grace periods offered to drivers have run out.

The latest important update from the British Ambassador was in late November when he announced a deal had been reached for the exchange of British licences in Spain, but the legislation still has to make its way through Spain’s bureaucratic maze, which could take weeks if not months.

READ MORE:

Melilla tragedy

In June, the news cycle in Spain was filled with the tragic images of the Melilla tragedy, in which at least 23 migrants died in a single day (NGOs say more) when trying to enter into Spain from Morocco through the Spain’s North African territory of Melilla.

It has since been claimed by Amnesty International that both Spanish and Moroccan border guards ‘contributed’ to the fatalities.

It’s a sad reminder that Spain’s migrant crisis has been ongoing throughout 2022. Since 2018, six people die every day trying to reach Spain.

READ ALSO: Why are Ceuta and Melilla Spanish?

Protestors hold a banner reading “Against the massacre in Melilla” as they take part in a anti-racism demonstration “against the deaths at the borders” in Barcelona. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)
 

Controversial laws

After having most of their time in office swallowed up by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE-led government wasted no time trying to make up for it 2022, passing a series of progressive but controversial laws.

One of these were the Trans Law, new gender self-identification legislation that has faced widespread criticism from across the country and political spectrum. 

The other was the new sexual consent law passed in the summer, known as the ‘only yes means yes’ (solo sí es sí) law that has caused outrage by accidentally reducing sentences (and even releasing) some convicted sexual criminals. 

As the year ends, the government is trying desperately to reform the law and recover from the political own goal.

Spain’s Minister of Equality Irene Montero has spearheaded the controversial sexual consent law. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
 

Spanish politics 

2022 was quite the year for politics in Spain. The main opposition party, PP, replaced its leader scandal-ridden leader Pablo Casado with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, a man perceived to be a moderate, steady pair of hands. Yet after an initial poll boost, Pedro Sánchez (who many assumed would be a one-term pandemic Prime Minister) has regained ground in recent months. That is, until the recent political own goals of the disastrous sexual consent law and his politically risky ventures into the Catalonia question.

The centre-right PP won regional elections in traditionally socialist Andalusia in June, and far-right Vox entered into a regional government coalition in Castilla y León in April. Some believe the PP will need to join forces with Vox if they want to take hold of the national government.

With a general election slated for some time by the end of 2023, next year promises to be an eventful one in Spanish politics with much to be won – and lost.

Will 2023 be Pedro Sánchez’s last year in power in Spain? Photo: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD/AFP.

World Cup debacle

After a promising start to the Qatar World Cup with a 7-0 thumping of Costa Rica, it was certainly a forgettable tournament for La Roja as Spain were kicked out on penalties by neighbours Morocco following a toothless 0-0 draw. For many, it spelt the end of the famed tiki-taka passing and possession game that won Spain the trophy in 2010.

For a country with such footballing pedigree, it came as little surprise to anyone in Spain that coach Luis Enrique was almost immediately sacked.

After struggling to score for 120 minutes against a defensively strong Morocco, Spain’s players missed three penalties in the shootout. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
 
