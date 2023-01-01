Read news from:
NEW YEAR'S EVE

IN PICTURES: Europe steps into 2023 after turbulent year

The world's eight billion people ushered in 2023 on Saturday, bidding farewell to a turbulent 12 months marked by war in Europe, stinging price rises, Lionel Messi's World Cup glory and the deaths of Queen Elizabeth, Pele and former pope Benedict.

Published: 1 January 2023 09:49 CET
fireworks explode next to the arc de triomphe
Fireworks explode next to the Arc de Triomphe, at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees during New Year celebrations in Paris, early on January 1, 2023, as the world begins ushering in the new year. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Many were ready to set aside pinched budgets and a virus that is increasingly forgotten but not gone, and embrace a party atmosphere on New Year’s Eve after a few pandemic-dampened years.

Parisians — and a “normal” amount of tourists, comparable to 2018 or 2019, according to officials — took the opportunity to crowd together shoulder-to-shoulder for a fireworks show along the Champs-Elysee.

Police said about a million people showed up for the celebration, where children in pushchairs and partiers with champagne were equally visible.

Fireworks explode next to the Arc de Triomphe, at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees during New Year celebrations in Paris, early on January 1st, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

A group of 10 students sat around playing games while they waited for midnight, spending their first New Year’s Eve on the avenue.

People gather on the Champs-Elysees as they wait for the New Year’s Eve fireworks in Paris on December 31st, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

“We’re here for the ambiance, to have a good time and to be together,” said 19-year-old Ilyes Hachelef. “And it’s beautiful!”

Hours earlier, Sydney became one of the first major cities to ring in 2023, restaking its claim as the “New Year’s Eve capital of the world” after two years of lockdowns and coronavirus-muted festivities in Australia.

New Year’s Eve fireworks light up the sky over the Harbour Bridge during the fireworks display in Sydney on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Muhammad FAROOQ / AFP)

For some, 2022 was a year of Wordle, the Great Resignation, a new Taylor Swift album, an Oscar slap and billionaire meltdowns.

It also saw the deaths of Queen Elizabeth II, Brazilian football icon Pele, Mikhail Gorbachev, Jiang Zemin, and Shinzo Abe. Former pope Benedict XVI also died on New Year’s Eve.

The global population surpassed the historic milestone of eight billion people in November.

A couple kisses as fireworks are shot as part of celebrations for the New Year in downtown Rome, with the ancient Colosseum in the background, on January 1st, 2023. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
 

But 2022 is most likely to be remembered for armed conflict returning to Europe — a continent that was the crucible of two world wars.

“It was our year. Year of Ukraine,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Saturday, reflecting on his country’s war effort throughout the year.

More than 300 days into Russia’s botched invasion of Ukraine, about 7,000 civilians have been killed and 10,000 more injured, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

About 16 million Ukrainians have fled their homes.

For those who remain, an 11:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew will be in place amid periodic blackouts and Russian missile barrages.

The latest Russian strikes on Ukraine Saturday claimed at least one more life and wounded several others, said Ukrainian officials, while an explosion was heard in Kyiv just after the New Year.

Fireworks are seen early on New Year’s day in front of the Alps mountains’ Northern Range (Nordkette) near Innsbruck, Austria, early on January 1st, 2023. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

There seemed to be a dulled appetite for grand celebrations in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Moscow cancelled its traditional fireworks show after Mayor Sergei Sobyanin asked residents to vote on how to mark the occasion.

Muscovites such as Irina Shapovalova, a 51-year-old nursery worker, said their main wish for 2023 was for “a peaceful sky above our heads”.

Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year’s celebrations in central London just after midnight on January 1st, 2023. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP)

Putin said in a New Year’s address that “moral, historical rightness” is on Russia’s side as the country faces international condemnation over the war.

London was meanwhile welcoming crowds to its official New Year’s Eve fireworks display for the first time since the pandemic with around 100,000 ticket holders expected to attend the spectacle.

Thousands of people gathered in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol square to listen to the twelve chimes that accompanied the last twelve seconds of 2023 and eat a grape to the rhythm of each one, fulfilling a rite that most Spaniards copied at home from the television.

Four women take a selfie against the backdrop of the Real Casa de Correos on the Puerta del Sol, in Madrid on January 1st, 2023. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Europa Press | Jesús Hellín
 
In Berlin, thousands gathered at the Brandenburg Gate to watch a light and music show and usher in the new year.

The new year will kick off with a new leader in Brazil, where Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes the reins on Sunday following his razor-thin win in October polls.

Fireworks explode over Berlin landmark the Brandenburg Gate on January 1st, 2023. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

The Middle East region welcomed 2023 with a traditional fireworks show from the world’s tallest building, the 830-metre (2,723 feet) Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Laser lights added to the spectacle at the landmark which carried messages including, “Hugging again,” an apparent reference to the end of Covid restrictions.

However, China begins 2023 battling a surge in Covid infections after unwinding restrictions to contain the virus.

Hospitals in the world’s most populous nation have been overwhelmed by an explosion of cases following the decision to lift strict “zero-Covid” rules.

New Year Eve’s parties were still planned, though authorities in Shanghai said there were no formal activities on the city’s famed Bund waterfront.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the country in a televised New Year’s Eve address that, despite the outbreak, “the light of hope is right in front of us”.

The New Year’s Eve events taking place in Spain’s main cities

Whether you want to party with the masses in the main squares, catch a local firework display, cruise down a river on a boat or say goodbye to 2022 with an epic race, here are the Nochevieja events taking place around Spain.

Published: 29 December 2022 10:04 CET
Updated: 31 December 2022 08:42 CET
From the Basque Country to Andalusia, Spain’s cities will each be seeing in the New Year in a unique way. 

We have scoured the internet for advertised events taking place across España for Nochevieja, but even if your city or town isn’t included on this list, you can usually expect firework displays and people gathering in the town centre to party and have their 12 grapes, as the Spanish tradition goes.

Madrid
The main event in Madrid is of course at Puerta del Sol, which will be returning once again this year. Around 20,000 people typically gather for the New Year’s event which this year will include music, dancing, fireworks, confetti cannons and the countdown on the famous clock of the Real Casa de Correos.

People celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Puerta Del Sol square in Madrid, on December 31st 2021. (Photo by Rebeca MAYORGA / AFP)

Barcelona
Celebrations will return to Avenida de la Reina Maria Cristina and the Fuente Mágica de Montjuïc near Plaza d’Espanya. Music, fireworks, monumental scenery and technological innovation will come together for the much-anticipated event. The Magic Fountain will begin its dance of music, water and lights at 9:30pm, then at 11:48pm, there will be a display of more than 200 drones, celebrating various cultures from around the world. The evening will culminate in a 12-minute firework display.

Valencia
After two years of suspension due to the pandemic, the big New Year’s celebration at Valencia’s Ayuntamiento (town hall) returns. In the daytime, there will be special events for kids and a celebration at noon, while the main party for the adults will begin at 10:30pm. There will be performances by DJs Ele Dj and Paulens, as well as a magnificent firework display accompanied by music.

Málaga
See in the New Year at Plaza de la Constitución, where the Málaga town hall will be giving out free party bags to the first 2,000 revellers. There will also be live music leading up to the famous midnight chimes.

Seville
There will be lots of events on for Nochevieja in Seville, but if you’re after something a little different, then one of the best alternatives is a midnight river cruise to see 2023 in on a boat floating down the river Guadalquivir. Many of the boats have live performances, including dancing, music and of course food.  

new year's eve seville

Cruise into 2023 on the Guadalquivir in Seville. (Photo by GOGO LOBATO / AFP)

Córdoba
The Córdoba City Council is planning a big celebration in Plaza de las Tendillas this year to make up for the lack of celebrations during the previous two. It will include a variety of children’s activities in the daytime, followed by the grand New Year’s Eve party from 10pm onwards. 2023 will be welcomed in with live musical performances as well as the traditional chimes.  

Palma de Mallorca
As well as the regular parties and fireworks, Palma de Mallorca will be celebrating La Fiesta del Estandarte. It is held every year on December 31st and commemorates when the city was captured Jaime I of Aragón’s troops during the conquest of the island of Mallorca that began in 1229. Events include reading official proclamations and floral offerings.

Alicante
There will be double celebrations in Alicante this year in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. From 11am to 1pm there will be a Children’s Cotillion with entertainment and games and then the real party will begin at 11pm and go on through the night until 4am. Grapes will be given out for free in time for the midnight chimes and there will also be an orchestra performance.  

Jerez de la Frontera
The new year will be welcomed in style in Jerez. Bars and squares typically fill up from noon but the main event will be held in the Plaza del Arenal starting at 11pm. 

Benidorm
Playa de Levante and Avenida de Bilbao will be the centre of the fiestas in Benidorm, which will be extra big this year after the last two years of Covid. The event will attract more than 5,000 people and will begin at 6pm for a night of music and performances, until the big countdown at midnight. There will also be a second celebration at 1am, when the bells will be broadcast live from Big Ben in London, so that Brits can see in in the UK New Year too.

Expect a British-themed NYE party in Benidorm. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Vitoria i Gasteiz
In the Basque capital, New Year’s celebrations will be hosted by EITB media company in Plaza Nueva, from where the party will be broadcast live too. There will be an official firework display, as well as music and celebrity presenters.

San Silvestre Vallecana, Madrid
And finally, if partying and music are not your cup of tea and you’d prefer to see in the New Year with a healthy start, you can take part in (or watch) one of the most important races in Spain – La San Silvestre Vallecana. It’s a 10km route taking place along some of the main streets in Madrid. There are two different parts to the race, one that anyone over 10 years old can take part in and the other for 1,000 professional international runners who can run the route in under a set time. La San Silvestre is replicated across many parts of Spain on December 31st and January 1st, so make sure to google it if you want to get 2023 to a flying start.

san silvestre race spain
Kick up a sweat before you eat the grapes this NYE in Spain. Photo: PromoMadrid / Max Alexander/Wikipedia
 

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra to be broadcast live in cinemas around Spain
If you don’t feel like going out and partying, you can always have a civilised evening out at the cinema. The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra will be broadcasting a live musical performance starting at 5:30pm at 29 different cinemas in 21 different locations across Spain. This will include Madrid, Valencia, Alicante, Oviedo, Zaragoza, Albacete, Vigo, Sevilla, Jaén, El Puerto de Santa María, Fuengirola, Málaga, Córdoba, Vélez-Málaga, Mairena de Aljarafey, Jerez, Bilbao, Vitoria i  Gasteiz, Barcelona, Amposta and Palma de Mallorca. The concert will feature the tenor Jonas Kaufmann, as well as music Giuseppe Verdi and Pietro Mascagni. 

