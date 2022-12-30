Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SPAIN AND IRELAND

The charms and challenges of life in Spain for its Irish residents

With some 15,000 Irish citizens now living in Spain long term, what is it that attracted them to make the move a permanent one? What were the challenges and what's their advice for other Irish nationals considering relocating?

Published: 30 December 2022 10:35 CET
The charms and challenges of life in Spain for its Irish residents
Neil, Dermot, Sophie and Andy are four Irish nationals who have made Spain their home. Photos: Handouts

Madrid-based Irish reporter Cormac Breen sat down with four Irish nationals to ask them what it is about Spain that has seen them come to call it home, what brought them here first, their experience of life here, and any advice they would offer to someone from Ireland considering Spain as a possible home from home

What brings Irish people to Spain?

As both countries are members of the EU, Irish people can easily live and work in Spain without having to worry about visas and or work permits. The global financial crash of 2008 severely impacted the Irish economy and the subsequent years of financial austerity led to high unemployment levels in the country. At this time, many young Irish graduates chose to move abroad in search of work.

Neil, originally from Limerick, told The Local why he decided to make the move to Spain: “I came in 2009 when the economy in Ireland and the world at large was crashing and there was no real reliable teaching work in the language schools in Ireland. The economic crisis that started in 2008 actually turned out to be a boom time for the language schools in Spain as many unemployed people tried to add English to their skill set to improve their employment prospects so there was plenty of work here”.

Spain is also a favourite of Irish Erasmus students with almost one in five choosing to study here.

For Sophie, originally from Tipperary, her love affair with Spain started after a year spent studying in Almería on the south coast.

“I first came to Spain to study Spanish as part of my degree, European studies. After I finished my degree, I came back to Spain to work, not because I couldn’t find work at home, but just because I wanted to come back here. I really like Spain as a country, the weather, the food, but I really love the Spanish way of life.

“The people are great too. I think they are very welcoming and fun to be around. They’re very family oriented with an attitude that is more work to live than live to work”.

Sophie works for PwC and has been living in Spain for six years.
 

What makes Spain such an attractive place for Irish people to live in?

It goes without saying that the weather plays a significant role in why so many Irish choose to stay in Spain. That is not to say Spain has 365 days a year of sunshine and warm temperatures In fact, the climate in many northern regions such as Galicia might leave you thinking you never left Ireland with its windy and wet weather. Having said this, Spain boasts some of the sunniest cities in Europe with places such as Málaga, Alicante and Valencia enjoying up to 350 hours of sunshine per month with an average temperature between 15 and 20 Celsius

For Andy, originally from Limerick, Spain’s climate is one of the main reasons he has called España home for over ten years.

“To live somewhere where people come for holidays, to have so many sunny days, so much dry weather, so much outdoor life, where even when walking to work in the morning it’s dry most mornings, and very rarely windy.

“It’s a small thing, but it affects every aspect of life just to see people outside, seeing old people sitting in the street, seeing people eating outside. Living here and just to be outside a lot of the time, I just think it’s better for my mental health personally.”

Andy works as an English teacher and has lived in Spain for 10 years
 

While it may not seem this way at first, Spanish and Irish people share a similar outlook to life.

A love of family and socialising, both countries place time spent with people high on their list of priorities and for Neil, this was one of the reasons why he has decided to stay in Spain.

“I think people here have a fairly laidback attitude to life, which in some circumstances can be annoying, but in general it’s a positive. I think Spanish people are quite like Irish people, they are friendly and open and enjoy socialising. It can be hard to see that maybe if you don’t have the language, but once you do, I think it’s quite easy to settle in.”

Sophie pointed to Spanish people’s pride in their country as one of the main reasons she loves living here.

“I like the way Spanish people are very passionate about Spain and they’re very proud of their country. They know a lot about their country in general and Spain is just such a richly diverse place with so many different aspects to the culture depending on where you go, language, customs, traditions, food, everything really.”

READ ALSO: Where do Spain’s Irish residents live?

What are the challenges Irish people might face living in Spain?

Moving abroad will always present challenges whether that be homesickness, culture clashes, language barriers or simply a feeling of isolation and loneliness.

“You’re always going to feel like somewhat of an outsider or someone who is a little bit different, which also can be a good thing sometimes,” Sophie told The Local Spain.

“It’s kind of nice in a way, sometimes to feel special, but then it’s also a drawback because there’s always a slight barrier to really feeling fully integrated, feeling part of the place you’re in.”

For Andy, language was the hurdle he needed to overcome in order to feel more at home in Spain.

“The language is one thing. I haven’t mastered the language, I get by, but that’s a big barrier to a lot of things. I really miss the kind of crack back home and the little interactions you have, kind of with people every day, just out and about. I really miss that. I love going home and having those interactions.”

Learning Spanish shouldn’t be a deterrent to anyone from Ireland considering a move to Spain. Starting it will be challenging and time consuming but once you get a grip of the basics and can start to have some basics conversations, you’ll feel yourself immersing more and more.

There are plenty of ways to practice and learn Spanish from language academies to social nights in bars for language learners. Making that initial effort at the start will pay dividends years down the line.

READ ALSO: Swapping Dublin for Madrid – The right escape from Ireland’s cost-of-living crisis?

Can Irish people expect a better quality of life in Spain?

Ireland, like most countries in Europe, has seen a sharp increase in the cost of living with many people having to cut back on their spending to save money. Spain has not been immune from the same financial pressure with inflation peaking at 10 percent this year.

For our interviewees, while the cost of living may be going up in a country already famous for its lower than average salaries, the minimum average being €1,166 gross per month, they still feel Spain offers much more in terms of the quality added to their life by living here.

“In terms of money, I make less here and there’s a big difference in wages compared to Ireland, so that’s definitely a downside,” Andy admitted.

READ ALSO: Dutch, Irish and Norwegians buying twice as many homes in Spain

“But sure look, you can’t save in Ireland, you kind of have to spend money to do things whereas here, even if you only have enough to get by, you go to the park or sit in the terrace, have a have a beer and relax.”

The same sentiment was echoed by Dermot, originally from Mayo, who noted how “definitely my quality of life here is better even if I’m not earning as much as I could be in Ireland.

“I never ate out much in Ireland, here it’s cheap and good quality and something you can do at least once a week if not more. On top of that the public amenities are great. There are so many pools, football pitches, gyms, ping pong tables etc. It’s much easier and cheaper to have fun here.”

Dermot works as a research physicist and has lived in Madrid for almost 10 years
 

Advice for Irish people moving to Spain

If this article has convinced you to swap Ireland for Spain, then you’re probably wondering what’s the best way to prepare for your move here. According to these four Irish in Spain, the answer is simple – start learning Spanish.

Neil put it plainly: “Start learning the language. You can definitely get by somewhere like Madrid without Spanish, just living in an English-language bubble – but you definitely won’t fully experience what it is to live here without learning Spanish”.

Neil has been living in Spain for over 10 years and works in the education industry.
 

Sophie also felt learning some Spanish was the best advice she could offer to anyone from Ireland thinking about moving to Spain.

“My advice to someone moving to Spain would be to learn Spanish, you can get by just hanging out with English speaking people, but I really think it would be missing out on what Spain has to offer and some great experiences”.

For Andy, his advice is to take a chance on the lesser-known parts of Spain that many Irish people might not consider when choosing a place to move here.

“Something I will say is if you’re thinking about Spain as somewhere to live, don’t ignore the north of Spain. Spend a couple of weeks here if you can before making the decision to move and try and explore as much of the country as possible. A lot of people kind of forget about the north of Spain, and when they think of coming here, they think of moving to Madrid or Barcelona or one of the cities down south.

Bilbao, Santander, San Sebastián, Galicia, there are so many great cities in the north. Galicia is quite similar to Ireland, and the people in different parts of Spain do have a different character as well, a noticeably different character. There is such an amazing variety of culture here, fascinating history, great food, wonderful weather and friendly people. It’s not just beaches and cheap beer!”

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MOVING TO SPAIN

CHECKLIST: Everything digital nomads moving to Spain need to consider

Spain’s Startups Law is 100 percent going ahead after its very last ratification by the Senate and Parliament. If you’re a remote worker who’s now planning to come to Spain, there’s a lot more apart from the enticing law to consider beforehand, from costs to location.

Published: 2 December 2022 16:15 CET
CHECKLIST: Everything digital nomads moving to Spain need to consider

Spain’s Startups Law has now been completely ratified by the Spanish Senate and on Thursday December 1st was voted in definitively by Spain’s Parliament in one final vote, meaning that there are no more obstacles for the legislation to jump through.

In other words, it is a reality and there is no looking back or toing and froing for a law which has continued to receive support from all sides of the political spectrum in these very final stages.

In these last stages, the Spanish Senate added several amendments relating to better perks for serial entrepreneurs (people who start multiple businesses), incentives for startups in rural communities of Spain and denying the condition of “startup” to companies that have partners that “present risks”.

In a nutshell, Spain’s Startups Law is considered a first in Europe, with lots of incentives and tax benefits for foreign startups, less bureaucratic obstacles overall and favourable conditions for non-EU remote workers and digital nomads, including a residency visa.

The following two articles cover everything that you should know if you’re looking to benefit from the new law as a startup in Spain, but in this article our focus will be on non-EU remote workers and digital nomads and what to consider with a move to Spain.

Here is a list of what digital nomads should consider if they’re thinking of taking advantage of Spain’s new legislation.

Spanish residency and taxes   

The new digital nomad visa is particularly promising for non-EU digital nomads from countries such as the UK, US or Australia for example, as until now getting a residency permit for remote work hasn’t been at all easy, with the best option being to apply for the self-employment visa which requires a business plan, proof of guaranteed earnings and more. It will also be available for remote workers with a contract for an overseas company.

Digital nomads will be able to benefit from Spain’s Non-Residents Tax (IRNR) at a reduced tax rate of 15 percent for the first four years, even though they can spend more than 183 days a year in Spain and are therefore technically fiscal residents.

You can read in more detail about what digital nomads stand to gain in terms of taxes and a residency visa in the article directly below.

READ MORE: Spain’s new digital nomad visa – Everything we know so far

Where to move to in Spain as a digital nomad

This will be one of the most important decisions that you have to make, but again we have you covered.

From the best places for co-working and digital nomad culture to the best place for cost of living and for integrating into Spanish culture, the article below gives you an overview of some of the most popular destinations for nómadas digitales.

FIND OUT: Ten of the best cities for digital nomads to move to in Spain

Then again, you may be interested in enjoying a quieter life in rural Spain. You’ll sometimes see news stories about the offer of free accommodation in quaint Spanish villages that want remote workers, but these quickly get filled.

One of the best ways of finding the right place is by searching yourself, the article below explains how to do it.

FIND OUT: How to find Spanish villages that are helping people to move there

And do you really know what life in rural Spain will be like? Here are some points to consider.

READ MORE: Nine things you should know before moving to rural Spain

Rental costs

Spain is generally seen as having a very affordable cost of living, but it greatly depends on where you move to in the country. 

According to Spain’s leading property search portal Idealista, who released a report earlier this year, the most expensive cities to rent in Spain are San Sebastián and Bilbao at around €901 a month, followed by Barcelona and Madrid with €875 and €848 a month respectively.

The Balearics, the rest of the Basque Country and the area around Marbella also have above-average rental prices.

The cheapest places to rent are in the interior of the country around Teruel, Cuenca, Ciudad Real, Zamora and Palencia, while Almería and Huelva were the cheapest coastal cities averaging €504 and €477 a month.

As inflation rises, rents are increasing, so you may find that they are higher come January 2023.

You’ll also have to consider temporary accommodation for when you first arrive in Spain, the article below should help you with that.

READ MORE: How to find temporary accommodation in Spain when you first arrive 

General costs of living

As with rent, the general cost of living varies greatly, depending on where you want to base yourself within Spain. Barcelona, Madrid and places in the Basque Country generally have the highest cost of living, while places in central Spain and inland Andalusia have some of the lowest prices.

It’s worth keeping in mind that if you choose Barcelona, the cost of living has risen by 31 percent in the last five years. According to the annual report by the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona (AMB), the minimum wage needed to be able to live comfortably in Barcelona is €1,435 gross per month.

You will need similar amounts for Madrid and the major Basque cities but will be able to get away with earning less in some of the smaller towns and cities.

Keep in mind as well that Spain is yet to disclose what the minimum income will be for digital nomads to be able to access the visa.

READ ALSO: 

Costs of co-working spaces

You’ll find co-working spaces all over Spain, mostly in the main cities but, even in small villages that are trying to attract more people because of depopulation. 

According to the latest report on the Status of Coworking in Spain in 2020-2021, Barcelona has the most coworking spaces, followed by Madrid.

Málaga, Seville and Granada, however, have the greatest offer of coworking spaces at the most affordable prices.

Co-working spaces are available to rent in Spain by the hour, day or month and also have the option for private offices for meetings and calls. 

According to the report, in 2021 the average price of a desk in a co-working space was €188 per month.

If you want to find out more about renting in Spain, check out The Local’s page on renting here

Internet speeds

Internet speeds are generally good in Spain, across much of the country, even in small villages. 

According to the Speedtest Global Index, Spain has an average broadband download speed of 154Mbps and an upload speed of 107Mbps.

For mobile speeds, the average download speed was 35Mbps and the upload speed was 10Mbps. Phone internet speeds were slightly faster in the bigger cities such as Barcelona and Madrid.

Healthcare in Spain

Even though the Startups Law will not be tweaked anymore and all that needs to happen is that it comes into force, one of the matters that still hasn’t been mentioned by Spanish authorities is what healthcare options will be available to holders of digital nomad visas. 

Will they need to get a private healthcare scheme as is required for non-lucrative visa applicants which can be expensive especially if you have pre-existing conditions? Will they be able to pay social security fees or the convenio especial pay-in scheme to access public healthcare? 

Whatever the outcome, Spanish healthcare has a good reputation although in recent times there have been protests about the lack of doctors and health workers in the country and consequently longer waiting times. 

Private healthcare options are affordable for people with no pre-existing health conditions.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS