SPAIN AND IRELAND
The charms and challenges of life in Spain for its Irish residents
With some 15,000 Irish citizens now living in Spain long term, what is it that attracted them to make the move a permanent one? What were the challenges and what's their advice for other Irish nationals considering relocating?
Published: 30 December 2022 10:35 CET
Neil, Dermot, Sophie and Andy are four Irish nationals who have made Spain their home. Photos: Handouts
MOVING TO SPAIN
CHECKLIST: Everything digital nomads moving to Spain need to consider
Spain’s Startups Law is 100 percent going ahead after its very last ratification by the Senate and Parliament. If you’re a remote worker who’s now planning to come to Spain, there’s a lot more apart from the enticing law to consider beforehand, from costs to location.
Published: 2 December 2022 16:15 CET
