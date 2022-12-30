Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

How Spain is reacting to China’s Covid-19 spike

Following the end of China's zero-Covid policy and a surge in infections in the world's most populous country, what approach is the Spanish government taking in terms of travel restrictions?

Published: 30 December 2022 09:09 CET
CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-SPAIN
Passengers walk through a departure terminal of the international airport in Beijing on December 29, 2022. - China announced this week that incoming travellers would no longer have to quarantine from January 8, the latest major reversal of strict restrictions that have kept the country largely closed off to the world since the start of the pandemic. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)

Since China dropped its strict zero-Covid policy three weeks ago after almost three years in place, the number of infections in the Asian superpower has spiked, with experts in the UK estimating 9,000 deaths per day as of December 30th.

The Chinese government has since allowed Chinese nationals to travel overseas, and countries around the world are concerned about the prospect of a new variant spreading and reigniting a pandemic many epidemiologists considered to be over.

Both Italy and the United States, along with Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India and Malaysia, will now require negative Covid-19 tests for arrivals from China, and epidemiologists worry about the intensive travel period leading up to Chinese New Year in late January.

Unlike its Mediterranean neighbours Italy, Spain has no plans to require negative tests for passengers arriving from China, for now at least.

Instead, Spain’s Ministry of Health has recommended that people travelling to or from China “be fully vaccinated and maintain precautionary measures” such as mask wearing and keeping a distance from others.

Following an emergency meeting of the EU’s Health Security Committee, which brings together health representatives from across the EU, member states have agreed to maintain “active surveillance” of the surge in infections in China, and to explore possible joint-responses, something already demanded by the Italians.

In the words of European Commission spokesperson Daniel Ferrie, a “coordinated approach” is not off the table.

According to reports in the Spanish press, Spain’s Ministry of Health “stressed the importance of continuing the path of European coordination in health policies.”

Spain’s Minister of Science, Diana Morant, said in an interview with Telecinco that coordination is key. “One of the lessons of the pandemic is that it is better not to rush and take unilateral action, because it is not much use closing our airspace when the surrounding airspace is still open,” she said.

“It is true that we are looking at China,” she added, “but we are in constant contact with the members of the EU and coordinating the policies to make or not the most appropriate decisions at the moment in which we live.”

In terms of travelling to and from Spain, this means that no additional measures will be enforced for now, but the Spanish government and the EU have very much left the door open to the idea. In short, Spain’s response seems to be ‘wait and see’.

The only Covid-19 travel restriction that remains in place is the requirement of wearing a face mask on planes and other means of public transport, but not inside airports or other transport hubs.

However, Madrid’s Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has urged a more proactive approach in a letter sent to the Health Ministry, arguing that it is necessary to “evaluate public health measures… [and] intensify again controls at Spanish airports.”

He also urged Minister of Health Carolina Darias to “call an extraordinary plenary session of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS)  to address the current situation and the possible measures to be adopted”.

Murky data

In justifying the reintroduction of a required negative test, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has pointed to both undeniable increase in infections and the lack of transparent data from China in terms of cases and deaths, as well as the the genomic sequence of strains.

This lack of transparency and doubt cast on Chinese figures has also been echoed by President of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, Óscar Zurriaga, who told Spanish outlet 20 minutos that “it cannot be ruled out at all” that transmissions in China could cause a new variant to emerge.

The situation in China “should worry us all because the information we have is very limited,” he said. “At the beginning of the pandemic Chinese science made a huge effort to share data and we obtained PCR [tests] in a very short time thanks to them, [but] now the Chinese authorities are not responding with the same transparency.”

For now, Spain waits and stays in constant contact with its European neighbours.

This comes a time when several countries, including Italy, are reporting that half of the passengers arriving from China are infected.

France and the United Kingdom have for now said they will not reintroduce Covid travel restrictions.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DISCOVER SPAIN

Street in southern Spain named Europe’s most beautiful by Unesco

Osuna in Seville province, a place you may have seen on screen if you're a fan of Game of Thrones, is home to the Europe's most beautiful street, according to UNESCO.

Published: 29 December 2022 13:05 CET
Street in southern Spain named Europe's most beautiful by Unesco

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, Unesco to you and me, has named a street in small town southern Spain as the most beautiful in Europe.

Not in Rome or other picturesque capitals like Paris or Amsterdam, or even the cobblestone beauty of nearby Seville, but a small Andalusian town of 17,000 people.

Calle San Pedro, in the historic heart of the Seville town of Osuna in Andalusia, southern Spain, is said to be a ‘walk through the 18th century’ and a pure example of Andalusian baroque style and architecture that has undergone very few changes over the centuries, historians say.

 

Unsurprisingly, it has been a ‘Historic-Artistic Site’ since 1967. 

A long street of large houses and mansions that showcases the evolution of several architectural styles that have been seen in Spain over the centuries, many consider Calle San Pedro an “open-air museum of architecture,” as described by the Seville tourism board.

Wide, straight, and on a slight slope, Calle San Pedro’s main attraction is the Marquises de la Gomera Palace, an imposing building with a white facade covered in gargoyles and family crests.

A view of Osuna shows the bullring where HBO TV series “Game of Thrones” was filmed. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP

Other attractions on the street include the Cilla del Cabildo, built in the 18th century, the Palacio de Cepeda, now the local court building, and a variety of different houses and mansions of all sizes and architectural intrigue, something that surely contributed to Unesco naming it the most beautiful in Europe.

In fact, Calle San Pedro is so photogenic that it has long attracted film directors and location scouts and was the setting for well-known Spanish productions such as Carmen, by Vicente Aranda, and Engaños, by Álvaro Begines.

The town of Osuna itself is no stranger to the big screen, however. Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Sur, around 80km from Seville and 100km from Málaga, the picturesque town’s bullring (Plaza de toros) was home to the Game of Thrones crew for 14 days of filming during Season Five of the hit HBO show.

SHOW COMMENTS