GUIDE: Where in Spain will local transport be free or cheaper in 2023?
Following discounted travel across Spain in 2022, many regions are offering reduced or even free local transport services heading into 2023, but not all of them. Here's where and everything else you need to know.
Published: 30 December 2022 09:30 CET
How Spain is reacting to China’s Covid-19 spike
Following the end of China's zero-Covid policy and a surge in infections in the world's most populous country, what approach is the Spanish government taking in terms of travel restrictions?
Published: 30 December 2022 09:09 CET
