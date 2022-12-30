Read news from:
GUIDE: Where in Spain will local transport be free or cheaper in 2023?

Following discounted travel across Spain in 2022, many regions are offering reduced or even free local transport services heading into 2023, but not all of them. Here's where and everything else you need to know.

Published: 30 December 2022 09:30 CET
Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Tuesday December 27th a new packet of measures to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, including handouts, the reduction of VAT on basic food products and the extension of aid on public transport.

Rather than offering so-called ‘inflation busting’ pay rises, as we have seen in many other countries, the Spanish government has focused its intervention more on measures to help with the rising costs themselves.

Much of this has been on transport, whether it be a 30 percent discount on local travel, free bus and train travel, or a 20 cent discount on fuel, which has since ended.

READ ALSO: Spain ends fuel discount for almost all drivers

Heading into 2023, however, state subsidised travel savings will be focused on public transport rather than reducing fuel costs.

Multi-journey tickets on Cercanías, Rodalíes and medium-distance trains will continue to be free, and the government will also reduce public transport fares by 30 percent in those areas where the regional and local governments have agreed to pay an additional 20 percent, Sánchez announced, meaning that some commuters will benefit from a 50 percent discount on local buses, metro, and tram services.

READ ALSO: Spain’s free train tickets to continue throughout 2023

The Spanish government also announced that many long-distance buses will go from being half-price to free in 2023 to help people with the rising costs of inflation. The scheme was originally supposed to run until the end of December but has now been extended throughout 2023 with the addition of many tickets being completely free.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Spain’s free long-distance buses in 2023 and how to get tickets

The 30 percent government discount on local transport had previously been given out regardless of the regional policy, but from 2023 will now be conditional on the regions agreeing to boost the discount up to 50 percent by paying the remaining 20 percent.

This means that discounted local travel may not be available in all regions of Spain, and that accessing it (and how much the discount is) depends on where you live.

The Local has broken down which regions will offer the discount, which won’t, and which haven’t said (or decided) yet.

Andalusia

As of yet, La Junta has not commented on the transport subsidies recently announced by Pedro Sánchez. It should be remembered, however, that Andalusia did not implement the discount offered by the national government back in September. Therefore, unless something changes, it seems unlikely that Andalusians will not benefit from the 50 percent discount.

Valencian Community

Valencia’s regional executive, La Generalitat, will maintain the 50 percent discount on all local travel during during the first half of 2023. The Valencian government has been particularly pro-active when it comes to public transport subsidies, announcing recently that travel for under-30s will be free until July 2023.

READ ALSO: Transport in Spain’s Valencia to be free for under-30s until July 2023

Murcia

Murcia’s regional government announced back in August that it would extend its own 30 percent discount on public transport until June 2023, but is yet to comment on the conditional ‘top-up’ agreement offered by Sánchez.

Balearic and Canary Islands

Fortunately for the those of you living on the Spanish islands, both the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands will offer entirely free public transport throughout 2023 for regular travellers. Each autonomous government will specify exactly what the criteria will be to qualify as a ‘regular’ traveller sometime in the future.

Catalonia

Catalonia’s regional government will top-up the 30 percent state discount make it 50 percent. Both T-Usual and T-Joven will maintain 50 percent discounts, but note that the T-Casual will not benefit from the 30 percent subsidy.

Madrid

There is already a 50 percent discount on monthly local transport tickets in Madrid, 30 percent subsidised by the national government and the remaining 20 percent by the regional. Madrid regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso has since confirmed that from February 2023 the discount will be increased to 60 percent.

Aragon

The Aragon regional government has not made a decision on the state subsidy, but did criticise its conditionality as “blackmail,” something that makes the prospect of it putting up the remaining 20 percent unlikely.

Asturias

In Asturias the 30 percent discount has been applied public transport, but the regional executive has not yet said whether it will complement it to reach 50 percent.

Cantabria

In Cantabria, the 2023 budget had already been approved by the time Sánchez announced the subsidy offer. The regional government said it will study the proposal. So far, the 30 percent discount had been applied but did not extend to the community’s intercity lines.

Castilla-La Mancha

In Castilla-La Mancha the pre-existing 30 percent discount has been applied, but a decision on boosting it to 50 percent in 2023 has not been announced.

Castilla and León

Similarly, in Castilla y León the 30 percent subsidy from the national government was applied at the back end of 2022 but whether it will be boosted to 50 percent remains to be seen.

Extremadura

The 30 percent discount is currently applied to local journeys in Extremadura, but it remains to be seen if the regional government will boost it to 50 percent in 2023.

Galicia

Similarly, in Galicia it is unclear if the 30 percent discount will be boosted to 50 percent by the Xunta.

La Rioja

In La Rioja, the regional government has announced that it will keep the 50 percent discount on public transport during 2023.

Navarra

Navarra will also maintain its 50 percent discount on public transport during the first half of 2023.

Basque Country

In the Basque Country, the regional government will supplement the 30 percent discount offered by the national executive, so public transport users will enjoy a 50 percent discount on local travel though it is unclear how long into 2023 this will last.

How Spain is reacting to China’s Covid-19 spike

Following the end of China's zero-Covid policy and a surge in infections in the world's most populous country, what approach is the Spanish government taking in terms of travel restrictions?

Published: 30 December 2022 09:09 CET
Since China dropped its strict zero-Covid policy three weeks ago after almost three years in place, the number of infections in the Asian superpower has spiked, with experts in the UK estimating 9,000 deaths per day as of December 30th.

The Chinese government has since allowed Chinese nationals to travel overseas, and countries around the world are concerned about the prospect of a new variant spreading and reigniting a pandemic many epidemiologists considered to be over.

Both Italy and the United States, along with Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India and Malaysia, will now require negative Covid-19 tests for arrivals from China, and epidemiologists worry about the intensive travel period leading up to Chinese New Year in late January.

Unlike its Mediterranean neighbours Italy, Spain has no plans to require negative tests for passengers arriving from China, for now at least.

Instead, Spain’s Ministry of Health has recommended that people travelling to or from China “be fully vaccinated and maintain precautionary measures” such as mask wearing and keeping a distance from others.

Following an emergency meeting of the EU’s Health Security Committee, which brings together health representatives from across the EU, member states have agreed to maintain “active surveillance” of the surge in infections in China, and to explore possible joint-responses, something already demanded by the Italians.

In the words of European Commission spokesperson Daniel Ferrie, a “coordinated approach” is not off the table.

According to reports in the Spanish press, Spain’s Ministry of Health “stressed the importance of continuing the path of European coordination in health policies.”

Spain’s Minister of Science, Diana Morant, said in an interview with Telecinco that coordination is key. “One of the lessons of the pandemic is that it is better not to rush and take unilateral action, because it is not much use closing our airspace when the surrounding airspace is still open,” she said.

“It is true that we are looking at China,” she added, “but we are in constant contact with the members of the EU and coordinating the policies to make or not the most appropriate decisions at the moment in which we live.”

In terms of travelling to and from Spain, this means that no additional measures will be enforced for now, but the Spanish government and the EU have very much left the door open to the idea. In short, Spain’s response seems to be ‘wait and see’.

The only Covid-19 travel restriction that remains in place is the requirement of wearing a face mask on planes and other means of public transport, but not inside airports or other transport hubs.

However, Madrid’s Health Minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has urged a more proactive approach in a letter sent to the Health Ministry, arguing that it is necessary to “evaluate public health measures… [and] intensify again controls at Spanish airports.”

He also urged Minister of Health Carolina Darias to “call an extraordinary plenary session of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS)  to address the current situation and the possible measures to be adopted”.

Murky data

In justifying the reintroduction of a required negative test, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention has pointed to both undeniable increase in infections and the lack of transparent data from China in terms of cases and deaths, as well as the the genomic sequence of strains.

This lack of transparency and doubt cast on Chinese figures has also been echoed by President of the Spanish Epidemiology Society, Óscar Zurriaga, who told Spanish outlet 20 minutos that “it cannot be ruled out at all” that transmissions in China could cause a new variant to emerge.

The situation in China “should worry us all because the information we have is very limited,” he said. “At the beginning of the pandemic Chinese science made a huge effort to share data and we obtained PCR [tests] in a very short time thanks to them, [but] now the Chinese authorities are not responding with the same transparency.”

For now, Spain waits and stays in constant contact with its European neighbours.

This comes a time when several countries, including Italy, are reporting that half of the passengers arriving from China are infected.

France and the United Kingdom have for now said they will not reintroduce Covid travel restrictions.

