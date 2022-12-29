Read news from:
Which food items will be cheaper in Spain after VAT cut?

The Spanish government recently announced a new package of measures to help with the rising cost of living, including cutting the VAT on basic food products.

Published: 29 December 2022 09:21 CET
Which food items will be cheaper in Spain in 2023? Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

The new package was announced on Tuesday December 27th at a news conference by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to help fight the effects of rising inflation and the spiralling cost of goods due to the war in Ukraine.

“For six months, we will reduce VAT on all basic foods from 4.0 percent to 0.0 percent,” Sánchez said.

This new measure will come into force on January 1st 2023, meaning that in the new year, we should be paying less for our groceries for the next six months.

The full list of food items that will now have their VAT reduced from 4 to 0 percent are:

  • Cereals
  • Bead
  • Flour
  • Milk
  • Eggs
  • Vegetables
  • Legumes
  • Cheese
  • Fruit

Oil and pasta will also be getting cheaper as they will have a VAT reduction from 10 to 5 percent, Sánchez confirmed. 

Unfortunately, meat and fish will continue to have 10 percent of value added tax, the two big absentees on the list.

Overall, the VAT slash means that people will now be able to save around five percent when they go shopping for food staples.

There is also concern that supermarkets bosses will benefit from the VAT cut but raise prices to continue making a profit. The following tweet includes a thread with images of all the products that should become cheaper come January 1st (current prices showing), which you can use to compare if they’ve actually dropped in price for consumers.

According to the latest data provided by Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE), the rising cost of living has affected eight out of ten products, making them 10 percent more expensive on average.

When it comes to food products, all of them are more expensive today than they were a year ago, but it’s the basic items that have increased the most.

Out of the list of food items that will now have reduced VAT, the price of flour and cereals have risen the most. According to the INE, these have risen by 37.6 percent compared with last year.

Milk has increased by 31 percent, eggs by 27.1 percent and olive oil by 25.9 percent.

While the reduction in VAT will not make up for the amount prices surged by, it will still be able to help people in Spain save small amounts where they can.

The plan was announced as part of a raft of new measures including a €200 handout for vulnerable families who earn less than €27,000 per year.

READ ALSO: How to get Spain’s €200 cost-of-living subsidy

Other ways that the Spanish government has helped people through the cost-of-living crisis include offering free or reduced transport tickets, limiting the amount that landlords can increase the rent by and giving benefits to those struggling to pay their variable mortgages.

How to get Spain’s €200 cost-of-living subsidy

The Spanish government has announced a new €200 handout as part of a package of measures worth around €10 billion to help alleviate the rising cost of living. Find out who is eligible and how to get it.

Published: 28 December 2022 11:08 CET
The Spanish government on Tuesday December 27th announced a new raft of measures to help families against the rising costs of inflation.

One of these measures is a benefit of €200 for vulnerable families who are struggling with the cost of living and rising household bills.

This is in addition to the temporary reduction of VAT on basic food items such as bread, milk, eggs, cheese and vegetables.  

READ ALSO: Spain axes VAT on basic foods to ease inflation pain 

Who can benefit from this help?

The €200-cheque is specifically for those families or households that earn under €27,000 per year.

Keep in mind, it’s not available to those where two or more members of the household earn under €27,000 each, but only when the income of the whole family adds up to less than this amount.

The government has confirmed, however, that it is available to those who live alone, provided they earn under €27,000 and meet all the other requirements.   

The average household income in Spain is currently €35,000, so this new aid will benefit the most vulnerable families in the country.

Are there any other prerequisites?

Yes, as well as earning under €27,000 it will not be handed out to those whose family heritage exceeds €75,000.

This means that the authorities will take into consideration how much savings you have in your bank account, as well as bonds, shares and stocks. They will also include physical assets such as vehicles or valuable pieces of art, but not the value of your house.

Is the aid compatible with other benefits?

The €200-cheque cannot be claimed by those who are already benefitting from the Minimum Vital Income (Ingreso Mínimo Vital) or those who receive a pension.

For those on Minimum Vital Income, this too has been extended into 2023 and has increased by 15 percent, together with non-contributory pensions.

When will I receive the money?

The government has not yet announced how those who are eligible will receive the payment, but despite this, the newspaper El País has said it will be issued as a single payment via bank transfer once the Tax Agency has proved that they have the right to receive it.

How many people will benefit? 

The government has confirmed that a total of 4.3 million families will be able to access this handout, while the Ministry of Finance estimated that more than 8 million people in total will benefit from it.

