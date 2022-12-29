Read news from:
Austria
NEW YEAR'S EVE

The New Year’s Eve events taking place in Spain’s main cities

Whether you want to party with the masses in the main squares, catch a local firework display, cruise down a river on a boat or say goodbye to 2022 with an epic race, here are the Nochevieja events taking place around Spain.

Published: 29 December 2022 10:04 CET
Barcelona is one of the best places to celebrate New Year's in Spain. Photo: PAU BARRENA / AFP

From the Basque Country to Andalusia, Spain’s cities will each be seeing in the New Year in a unique way. 

We have scoured the internet for advertised events taking place across España for Nochevieja, but even if your city or town isn’t included on this list, you can usually expect firework displays and people gathering in the town centre to party and have their 12 grapes, as the Spanish tradition goes.

Madrid
The main event in Madrid is of course at Puerta del Sol, which will be returning once again this year. Around 20,000 people typically gather for the New Year’s event which this year will include music, dancing, fireworks, confetti cannons and the countdown on the famous clock of the Real Casa de Correos.

People celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Puerta Del Sol square in Madrid, on December 31st 2021. (Photo by Rebeca MAYORGA / AFP)

Barcelona
Celebrations will return to Avenida de la Reina Maria Cristina and the Fuente Mágica de Montjuïc near Plaza d’Espanya. Music, fireworks, monumental scenery and technological innovation will come together for the much-anticipated event. The Magic Fountain will begin its dance of music, water and lights at 9:30pm, then at 11:48pm, there will be a display of more than 200 drones, celebrating various cultures from around the world. The evening will culminate in a 12-minute firework display.

Valencia
After two years of suspension due to the pandemic, the big New Year’s celebration at Valencia’s Ayuntamiento (town hall) returns. In the daytime, there will be special events for kids and a celebration at noon, while the main party for the adults will begin at 10:30pm. There will be performances by DJs Ele Dj and Paulens, as well as a magnificent firework display accompanied by music.

Málaga
See in the New Year at Plaza de la Constitución, where the Málaga town hall will be giving out free party bags to the first 2,000 revellers. There will also be live music leading up to the famous midnight chimes.

Seville
There will be lots of events on for Nochevieja in Seville, but if you’re after something a little different, then one of the best alternatives is a midnight river cruise to see 2023 in on a boat floating down the river Guadalquivir. Many of the boats have live performances, including dancing, music and of course food.  

new year's eve seville

Cruise into 2023 on the Guadalquivir in Seville. (Photo by GOGO LOBATO / AFP)

Córdoba
The Córdoba City Council is planning a big celebration in Plaza de las Tendillas this year to make up for the lack of celebrations during the previous two. It will include a variety of children’s activities in the daytime, followed by the grand New Year’s Eve party from 10pm onwards. 2023 will be welcomed in with live musical performances as well as the traditional chimes.  

Palma de Mallorca
As well as the regular parties and fireworks, Palma de Mallorca will be celebrating La Fiesta del Estandarte. It is held every year on December 31st and commemorates when the city was captured Jaime I of Aragón’s troops during the conquest of the island of Mallorca that began in 1229. Events include reading official proclamations and floral offerings.

Alicante
There will be double celebrations in Alicante this year in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. From 11am to 1pm there will be a Children’s Cotillion with entertainment and games and then the real party will begin at 11pm and go on through the night until 4am. Grapes will be given out for free in time for the midnight chimes and there will also be an orchestra performance.  

Jerez de la Frontera
The new year will be welcomed in style in Jerez. Bars and squares typically fill up from noon but the main event will be held in the Plaza del Arenal starting at 11pm. 

Benidorm
Playa de Levante and Avenida de Bilbao will be the centre of the fiestas in Benidorm, which will be extra big this year after the last two years of Covid. The event will attract more than 5,000 people and will begin at 6pm for a night of music and performances, until the big countdown at midnight. There will also be a second celebration at 1am, when the bells will be broadcast live from Big Ben in London, so that Brits can see in in the UK New Year too.

Expect a British-themed NYE party in Benidorm. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Vitoria i Gasteiz
In the Basque capital, New Year’s celebrations will be hosted by EITB media company in Plaza Nueva, from where the party will be broadcast live too. There will be an official firework display, as well as music and celebrity presenters.

San Silvestre Vallecana, Madrid
And finally, if partying and music are not your cup of tea and you’d prefer to see in the New Year with a healthy start, you can take part in (or watch) one of the most important races in Spain – La San Silvestre Vallecana. It’s a 10km route taking place along some of the main streets in Madrid. There are two different parts to the race, one that anyone over 10 years old can take part in and the other for 1,000 professional international runners who can run the route in under a set time. La San Silvestre is replicated across many parts of Spain on December 31st and January 1st, so make sure to google it if you want to get 2023 to a flying start.

san silvestre race spain
Kick up a sweat before you eat the grapes this NYE in Spain. Photo: PromoMadrid / Max Alexander/Wikipedia
 

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra to be broadcast live in cinemas around Spain
If you don’t feel like going out and partying, you can always have a civilised evening out at the cinema. The Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra will be broadcasting a live musical performance starting at 5:30pm at 29 different cinemas in 21 different locations across Spain. This will include Madrid, Valencia, Alicante, Oviedo, Zaragoza, Albacete, Vigo, Sevilla, Jaén, El Puerto de Santa María, Fuengirola, Málaga, Córdoba, Vélez-Málaga, Mairena de Aljarafey, Jerez, Bilbao, Vitoria i  Gasteiz, Barcelona, Amposta and Palma de Mallorca. The concert will feature the tenor Jonas Kaufmann, as well as music Giuseppe Verdi and Pietro Mascagni. 

For members

SPANISH LAW

What are the rules on fireworks in Spain?

Fireworks are common in Spain during the Christmas period and as part of local 'fiestas', but there are some rules and potential fines you should know about.

Published: 27 December 2022 11:57 CET
What are the rules on fireworks in Spain?

During the Christmas period and at local festivals in Spain, from Valencia’s Fallas to Barcelona’s La Mercè, it’s very common to hear the distinctive sound of fireworks swooshing through the air as they light up the sky.

Often, these aren’t let off in public parks or back gardens, but in the street. At times it can even seem a little lawless, but there are rules.

Spain’s firework rules

Spanish law on the manufacture, sale and distribution of fireworks incorporates a lot of the European legislation, but the first thing to understand is that like many things in Spain, the specific rules (and possible punishments) on their use can be municipal. That is to say, regulations on fireworks could be set on a town by town, or even event by event basis.

Categories

According to Real Decreto 563/2010, in the eyes of the Spanish law there are four main types of firework and pyrotechnic available. They are:

  • Category 1: Very low-risk fireworks that produce insignificant noise level intended for use in delimited areas, including those intended for use in residential buildings.
  • Category 2: Low-risk and low-noise fireworks intended for outdoor use in delimited areas.
  • Category 3: Medium-risk fireworks intended for outdoor use in large areas with a noise level not harmful to human health.
  • Category 4: Highly dangerous fireworks intended for the exclusive use of experts and professional use, with a noise level is not harmful to human health. 

Though the rules can vary by region or municipality, there are some rules generally held nationwide that you should be aware of:

  • Official shops: you can only buy fireworks from officially regulated stores with a licence that have official markings to show they are in line with European Commission legislation. Only fireworks that comply with European rules may be placed on the market, distributed, sold or used in Spain.
  • Drunkenness: Though there doesn’t seem to be any specific legislation about using fireworks while under the influence of alcohol, which would no doubt be difficult to gage or enforce, there are rules to try and make this eventually more unlikely. Shops are not allowed to sell fireworks to people who are visibly drunk or under the influence of alcohol or any other drug.
  • Underage: Similarly, according to the BOE, fireworks may not be sold to people under the age of 12 for Category 1 fireworks, 16 for Category 2, and 18 for Category 3.
  • Public places: Though events like Las Fallas often fire fireworks in the street, technically doing so in a public space is banned except at officially authorised events or festivals. Firework displays will have been arranged beforehand with the town hall and safety measures put in place. 
  • Broken/faulty fireworks: when using any fireworks or firecrackers, it is forbidden to manipulate them in any way, or to use them if they are broken or show visible signs of damage.
  • Children: Any children under the age of 18 who want to handle fireworks, such as the classic sparkler, must always be supervised by a responsible adult. 
  • Safe distance: It seems common sense, but the Spanish government also offers detailed guidelines on what constitutes a safe distance from which to view fireworks, depending on the size, strength, weight and angle of the device. You can find them here.
  • Safety zones: Similarly, ​​for public firework displays a ‘safety zone’ must be established and not include or be alongside, according to the law, “hospitals, clinics, residential homes, homes, police stations, emergency centres, or any other buildings, structures or communication routes which, due to their particular sensitivity to risk, are susceptible to accidents affecting the safety of the population. Likewise, if the show takes place during school hours, there must be no educational centres.”

Fines

So, what happens if you break the law? If you don’t follow the recommendations outlined above, you could be given a fine (una multa) of anything from €600 to €30,000 depending on the severity of the rule breaking and the extent to which your actions affected or damaged private property.

The top fines generally go to people who illegally manufacture fireworks and endanger the public, as well as those who tinker, or manipulate, the devices to make them more powerful, whereas rule breaking classed as ‘minor infringements’ are punishable by fines of up to €3,000.

As mentioned before, though there are guidelines at the national level these are generally aligned with pre-existing European legislation and focus mostly on the manufacturing, importation and distribution of fireworks, whereas the actual rules and penalties for using them are delegated to the regions and municipalities.

That’s why fireworks can only be used in certain public places at certain times on certain days, often public holidays or celebrations specific to that town.

However, if you’ve been in Valencia during Las Fallas, for example, you’ll know that these rules aren’t always strictly enforced.

Having clearer and specific rules which explain when fireworks can be used in private homes and spaces in Spain without issue could help with this.

If in doubt, it’s always best to check the local regulations with your town hall – the ayuntamiento – and to enjoy with care.

