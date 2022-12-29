Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DISCOVER SPAIN

Street in southern Spain named Europe’s most beautiful by Unesco

Osuna in Seville province, a place you may have seen on screen if you're a fan of Game of Thrones, is home to the Europe's most beautiful street, according to UNESCO.

Published: 29 December 2022 13:05 CET
prettiest street in europe is in spain
Calle San Pedro in Osuna is the most picturesque in Europe according to Unesco. Photo: Seville Tourism Board

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, Unesco to you and me, has named a street in small town southern Spain as the most beautiful in Europe.

Not in Rome or other picturesque capitals like Paris or Amsterdam, or even the cobblestone beauty of nearby Seville, but a small Andalusian town of 17,000 people.

Calle San Pedro, in the historic heart of the Seville town of Osuna in Andalusia, southern Spain, is said to be a ‘walk through the 18th century’ and a pure example of Andalusian baroque style and architecture that has undergone very few changes over the centuries, historians say.

 

Unsurprisingly, it has been a ‘Historic-Artistic Site’ since 1967. 

A long street of large houses and mansions that showcases the evolution of several architectural styles that have been seen in Spain over the centuries, many consider Calle San Pedro an “open-air museum of architecture,” as described by the Seville tourism board.

Wide, straight, and on a slight slope, Calle San Pedro’s main attraction is the Marquises de la Gomera Palace, an imposing building with a white facade covered in gargoyles and family crests.

A view of Osuna shows the bullring where HBO TV series “Game of Thrones” was filmed. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP

Other attractions on the street include the Cilla del Cabildo, built in the 18th century, the Palacio de Cepeda, now the local court building, and a variety of different houses and mansions of all sizes and architectural intrigue, something that surely contributed to Unesco naming it the most beautiful in Europe.

In fact, Calle San Pedro is so photogenic that it has long attracted film directors and location scouts and was the setting for well-known Spanish productions such as Carmen, by Vicente Aranda, and Engaños, by Álvaro Begines.

The town of Osuna itself is no stranger to the big screen, however. Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Sur, around 80km from Seville and 100km from Málaga, the picturesque town’s bullring (Plaza de toros) was home to the Game of Thrones crew for 14 days of filming during Season Five of the hit HBO show.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPANISH TRADITIONS

IN IMAGES: The Spanish town that stages mock battles with eggs and flour

The eastern Spanish town of Ibi held its annual 'Els Enfarinats' festival on Wednesday, a colourful and messy fiesta which sees revellers launch eggs, flour and firecrackers at each other in a mock coup d'etat.

Published: 28 December 2022 17:04 CET
IN IMAGES: The Spanish town that stages mock battles with eggs and flour

Els Enfarinats, which means ‘The Floured Ones’ in Valencian, takes place every December 28th in the eastern town of Ibi in Alicante province.

The centuries-old festival coincides with El Día de los Inocentes, which marks the biblical Massacre of the Innocents by King Herod but in present-day Spain is the equivalent of April Fool’s Day.

READ MORE: How Spain turned a child massacre into its April Fool’s Day

Under the slogan of ‘New Justice’, a group of married men take siege of the Valencian town and impose a series of ridiculous laws on residents.

Those who don’t abide by the new laws set by the Enfarinats, the ‘Flour Police’, are given unofficial fines.

A battle of eggs, flour and firecrackers is then waged between the Enfarinats and La Oposició, another ‘army’ which tries to restore order in Ibi.

At the end of the day, all the money collected from the ‘fines’ is donated to charitable causes in the town.

The bizarre fiesta has been traced back to at least 1862 when the first such celebration was held in the town.

But it stopped when real fighting broke out across Spain during the Spanish Civil War of 1936-39 and wasn’t resumed until 1981, six years after the death of dictator General Francisco Franco.

SHOW COMMENTS