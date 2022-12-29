Read news from:
GENDER VIOLENCE

Spain decries ‘dreadful’ spike in murders of women

Spain's interior minister denounced Thursday a "dreadful" surge in gender violence which has seen nine women killed in December, mainly by their partners, making it the deadliest month this year.

Published: 29 December 2022 15:38 CET
Women hold aplacard reading "Love with no master" during a demonstration marking the International Women's Day in Madrid on March 8, 2020. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Among the victims was a 32-year-old pregnant woman allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner in front of their two teenaged children on Wednesday night in the central town of Escalona.

Police arrested the man shortly after. The woman had been due to give birth within days, according to Spanish media reports.

If her death is confirmed to be at the hands of her former partner, it will bring to 47 the number of women killed due to gender violence this year, and to 1,180 the total since the government started keeping a tally in 2003.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the “series of dreadful crimes we have suffered this month” was “deeply frustrating” and should serve as a “wake-up call”.

He urged people to report any suspected incidents of gender violence and said police across the country had been ordered to “step up” their vigilance.

“This is not a private issue as it was understood in the past, we cannot go back to that idea, it is a social tragedy that we have to face as a society,” he told a news conference.

Other suspected victims include a 20-year-old Madrid woman who was stabbed to death Wednesday by her mother’s former partner and a 22-year-old woman who fell from the sixth floor of a flat in Benidorm.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Spain was “suffering a terrible rebound in cases of gender violence” this month.

“Ending gender violence involves all of us. It is essential to act together, as a society, to stop this scourge,” he added in a tweet.

Spanish politicians have pursued successive programmes to address domestic violence since 1997, when 60-year-old Ana Orantes was beaten, thrown over a balcony and then burned to death by her ex-husband after repeatedly complaining to authorities about his violent behaviour.

Spain’s parliament in 2004 overwhelmingly approved Europe’s first law to specifically crack down on gender-based violence.

The deadliest year on record for gender violence in Spain was 2008 with 76 deaths.

CRIME

Spain seizes 4 tonnes of hashish on boat crewed by Britons

Spanish police said Tuesday they had seized a boat carrying 4.4 tonnes of hashish off southern Spain and arrested its two British crew who were allegedly headed for Latin America.

Published: 27 December 2022 14:56 CET
The operation, carried out in conjunction with Britain’s National Crime Agency, saw Spanish customs agents boarding the boat in the Bay of Cádiz where it had sought shelter from a storm, a police statement said.

The vessel, which had been under police surveillance following a tip-off by the British authorities, had previously been docked at Cádiz marina, which lies on the Atlantic coast of southern Spain.

“Investigations had discovered the boat was going to be used to load a large quantity of hashish in Morocco that was to be transported to Latin America,” police said.

The boat had set sail for the western coast of Morocco where it picked up its cargo, but was then forced back towards Spain due to bad weather in the Strait of Gibraltar, where it was “surprised” by a customs patrol vessel.

Agents boarded the boat and found “numerous packages made of burlap and raffia, which are often used to transport these types of drugs”, counting a total of 130 packages containing some 4,400 kilograms of hashish.

The boat was taken to Cádiz and its two British crew members were arrested, it said, without ruling out further arrests.

