WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN

NEW LAWS: Everything that changes about life in Spain in January 2023

There will be many changes coming into effect in January 2023 in Spain, affecting laws, taxes, driving, food, rent, families, social security fees, voting, travel and more.

Published: 29 December 2022 10:30 CET
NEW LAWS: Everything that changes about life in Spain in January 2023
Spain's Family Law, new low emission zones and the deadline to vote in local elections. Photos: Cristina Quicler, Desiree Martín, Ander Guillenea/AFP

Startups Law

Spain’s new Startups law will come into effect in 2023, which aims attract international investors, digital nomads and new companies to Spain with visa incentives, tax breaks, fewer bureaucratic hoops and other benefits.

New tax for all workers

From 2023, all salaried or self-employed in Spain will have to pay an extra tax to help fill up the country’s pension fund, regardless of their income.

New social security contributions for self-employed

From 2023, Spain’s autónomos will pay monthly social security fees based on how much they earn, instead of the fixed rate of €294 per month, regardless of how much they get paid.

Cheaper food

The Spanish government recently announced a new package of measures to help with the rising cost of living, including cutting the VAT on basic food products. Come January 1st, you can expect a 5 percent drop on the cost of milk, eggs, vegetables and other staple food products.

No social security tax for new autónomos in Madrid

Back in September 2022, the regional government in Madrid announced that from 2023, new autónomos in Madrid will have their social security fees paid for by the local government for their first year of self-employed work in the region.

No big rent increases

The Spanish government has agreed to continue limiting the amount landlords can increase the rent of tenants by a maximum of two percent throughout 2023.

Is January 2nd a public holiday?

Monday, January 2nd may be a public holiday, depending on where you are in Spain –  seeing as January 1st 2023 falls on a Sunday. It will only be a bank holiday in Andalusia, Aragón, Asturias, Castilla y León and Murcia.

Low emission zones

In 2023, drivers in most towns and cities across Spain will only be able to access, drive and park in certain areas if their vehicles meet the new low-emission standards.

READ ALSO: How Spain’s new low-emission zones will affect drivers

New tax on plastics

The Waste and Contaminated Soils Law is being brought in to try and decrease the use of single-use plastics, and to reduce the waste produced in landfills by 15 percent compared to 2010 levels.

Fuel discount ends

The Spanish government will no longer offer drivers its state subsidy of 20 euro cents for every litre of fuel in 2023, with only a few exceptions

Ongoing airline strikes

Strikes by airline staff and baggage handlers will continue to affect travel and flights in early 2023. Walkouts by Vueling, Air Nostrum and Ryanair will all disturb travel on key dates in January.

READ ALSO: The strike dates to avoid when travelling to and from Spain this Christmas

New mothers in Spain can get an extra €100 a month

The Spanish government has announced a new benefit for mothers of children aged 0 to 3. They will be given a €100 cheque per month whether they are working or not, from January 1st 2023.

Family law comes into force

The law is designed to help make life easier for families by introducing new rules such as extended paid leave to care for sick children, the recognition of all forms of family and changes for single-parent families.

READ ALSO: Five things you should know about Spain’s new Family Law

Deadline to vote in local elections is January 15th

Britons must register any time up until January 15th 2023 to be eligible to vote in the May 28th elections. 

READ ALSO: Britons told to register to vote in local elections despite deal with Spain

Regional tax breaks

Seven Spanish regions have announced tax breaks that act as an extra benefit to the income tax reductions announced by the national government and will come into force in 2023.

READ ALSO – EXPLAINED: What are Spain’s new regional tax breaks?

WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Spain in December 2022

From Christmas festivities and public holidays to the latest on the Startups Law and a new Madrid-Valencia train, become a member to find out about all the important changes in Spain in the last month of 2022.

Published: 29 November 2022 13:08 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 08:40 CET
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Spain in December 2022

Puentes and Christmas holidays

December is of course the month when the Christmas holidays take place, but even before that there are several public holidays to enjoy. These take place during the week of December 5th to the 11th, with Tuesday the 6th being Spanish Constitution Day and Thursday December 8th the Day of the Immaculate Conception. Both days are national public holidays across all regions.

Because of this, many workers decide to take a ‘puente’ or bridge the two public holidays together and take an extra vacation day in between. This could either be taking December 5th as a holiday and having a long weekend from the 3rd to the 6th or taking Friday the 9th off work and taking a break between the 8th and the 11th.

This year Christmas Day, December 25th falls on a Sunday, so the public holiday will be moved to Monday, December 26th in most regions across Spain.

Medicines are getting cheaper

More than 17,000 different types of medications will be getting cheaper in Spain next month, officially coming into force on Tuesday, November 29th. Spain’s Health Ministry estimates that this could save up to €270.89 million – €229 million in hospitals and €41.75 million in pharmacies. The Minimum Reference Price for medicines will now be set at €1.60.

It’s important to remember though, that people will not see the difference in price in the pharmacies until January 1st 2023, as the distributors will maintain the previous sale price until December 31st 2022.

New Madrid-Valencia train

Iryo, Spain’s brand-new third train operator, kickstarted its operations in the country on Friday November 25th with its Madrid-Barcelona route.

On Friday December 16th, it will launch its Madrid-Valencia line (via Cuenca), which takes 1 hour and 53 minutes to complete the journey.

The average cost per one-way ticket is €18 according to Iryo. Tickets are already on sale.

READ MORE: What to know about Iryo, Spain’s newest high-speed low-cost trains

Flying to Spain in December or at Christmas

Airline strikes by Vueling and Ryanair and an increase in passengers could make travelling this winter a little more challenging.

According to Spain’s airport operator Aena, the number of airline tickets sold for travel to Spain over the winter season is set to exceed the number in 2019-2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last winter saw the rise of the Omicron variant and some countries introduced new restrictions, so many foreign residents decided not to go back to see their families over the holidays. This means that this year could see more people wanting to return after several years of not having celebrated together with their families. 

Therefore, airports could be particularly busy this December, so make sure you leave plenty of time for getting through security and passport control.

We have a separate explainer on everything you need to know if you’re travelling to Spain in December or at Christmas, covering the rules, the least busy travel times, the strikes, the free travel deals and what you can’t check in.

 

New law about toy advertising 

From December 1st 2022, Spanish toy makers and advertisers cannot stop feature boys exclusively with cars and soldiers, and girls playing with dolls on their packaging and publicity.

The protocol will prohibit the “exclusive association” of girls with toys that reproduce roles of “caregiving, domestic work or beauty” and boys with “action, physical activity or technology”.

READ MORE: Spain moves to end gender stereotypes in toy adverts

Spain could experience Arctic weather

After such a scorching summer with various heatwaves, plus the hottest month since records began in July and the hottest October on record, perhaps it’s time for Spain to experience a cold snap. Weather experts believe that December could see cold air flow from the Arctic, which will produce extended periods of rain.

The spokesman for Spain’s State Meteorological Agency AEMET, Ruben del Campo said that a cold snap “couldn’t be ruled out” and that the Artic weather could arrive “in the coming weeks”. “Right now it’s impossible to say exactly when and where, though,” he continued.

One effect of this cold snap will be heavier and more frequent rains, more like the amount of rain that was seen in the spring of 2018.

EU to reach a gas deal

At the end of November, the EU agreed to postpone its agreement on a price cap for gas purchases between different member states until December. Spain’s Minister of Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said that she hopes the European Commission can reach a deal on December 13th at the next meeting of the Energy Council.

The EU originally suggested a gas “safety ceiling” of €275 per megawatt hour as the bloc grapples with high energy prices spurred by Moscow’s war in Ukraine and supply cuts. The only time the TTF gas price has gone above the €275 limit, however, was between August 22nd and 29th this year and Ribera has been very critical of the proposal.

These conditions are designed to particularly satisfy Germany and the Netherlands who are very reluctant to sign a deal.

Events in December

The festive month is filled with all kinds of activities and events in Spain besides Christmas. The Carnavalcázar de Alcázar de San Juan in Castilla-La Mancha will take place, being the only town in Spain to celebrate its carnival in December.  

On December 24th the musical performances of Canto de la Sibila will be held in churches across the island of Mallorca, a tradition which has been inscribed onto UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Then on December 28th, Spain celebrates the Día de los Santos Inocentes (Day of the Holy Innocents), its version of April Fools when people play pranks and jokes throughout the day.

New Year’s Eve or Noche Vieja is also a big deal in Spain, with plenty of parties, family dinners and the tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight to bring good luck for the year ahead.

Could a UK licence deal finally become reality?

On November 18th, the UK Ambassador to Spain Hugh Elliott confirmed that “two outstanding issues” delaying negotiations have now been resolved. 

“What I can’t tell you today is exactly how many weeks those final steps will take,” he added.

The remaining processes include legal checks, securing ministerial approval on both sides, which for Spain is by the Consejo de Ministros (the Spanish Cabinet), and the necessary treaty processes and formal exchanges, explained Elliott.

“At that point (when the law comes into force) you will then have six months to exchange your UK licence for a Spanish one and during that time you will be able to drive using your existing valid UK licence,” he confirmed.

READ MORE: Deal on UK licences in Spain agreed but still no exchange date

Works scheduled on Madrid Metro

Metro Madrid has confirmed that during the month of December it will close line 7 in order to remove asbestos from the tunnels. They will close the station Avenida de América from December 3rd to 18th and a free substitute bus service will run for those commuters affected. 

Other lines that stop at Avenida de América – 4, 6 and 9, will not be affected and will work normally.

The final vote on Spain’s startups law will take place

The final vote on the much-anticipated startups law and digital nomad visa is due to take place on December 1st by the Congress of Deputies. The law was originally proposed back in 2018. 

If it passes, it means that it will enter into legislation before Christmas, paving the way for many startup companies and digital nomads to make their move to Spain in 2023. 

READ ALSO – Spain’s new digital nomad visa: Everything we know so far

Many transport tickets will continue to be free after December 2022

The Spanish government initially stated that multi-journey train tickets would be free across much of Spain on Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia trains from September-December 2022, however, this has been extended into 2023. 

Spain’s Budget Minister María Jesús Montero announced the move in October saying that it will be extended until at least December 2023 when the measure’s economic and environmental impact will be evaluated. 

At the end of November, the Spanish government also announced that many long-distance buses will go from being half-price to free in 2023.

Inflation is showing signs of slowing down in December

Inflation stood at 6.8 percent in November, according to Spain’s National Institute of Statistics (INE) and for the fourth consecutive month it has been falling, since a high of 10.8 percent in July, the highest level seen in 38 years. 

This means that inflation could continue to ease in December, making Christmas shopping just that little bit kinder on our wallets. Of course shopping for Christmas dinner will still be more expensive than in 2021, but will be much more affordable than if we had to buy it in the summer of this year. 

READ ALSO: Which food should you buy early in Spain to save on Christmas costs?

Spain to keep limiting rent increases throughout 2023

The law on limiting the amount landlords can increase the rent by was also due to expire in December 2022, but at the end of November the Spanish government confirmed that this would extend into 2023.

This means that landlords can only increase rent by a maximum of 2 percent throughout 2023, shielding renters from rising inflation.

Prior to this many landlords had the right to increase the price of the rent on a yearly basis based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), the figure used to measure inflation.

