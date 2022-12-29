We have a separate explainer on everything you need to know if you’re travelling to Spain in December or at Christmas, covering the rules, the least busy travel times, the strikes, the free travel deals and what you can’t check in.
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
NEW LAWS: Everything that changes about life in Spain in January 2023
There will be many changes coming into effect in January 2023 in Spain, affecting laws, taxes, driving, food, rent, families, social security fees, voting, travel and more.
Published: 29 December 2022 10:30 CET
Spain's Family Law, new low emission zones and the deadline to vote in local elections. Photos: Cristina Quicler, Desiree Martín, Ander Guillenea/AFP
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN SPAIN
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Spain in December 2022
From Christmas festivities and public holidays to the latest on the Startups Law and a new Madrid-Valencia train, become a member to find out about all the important changes in Spain in the last month of 2022.
Published: 29 November 2022 13:08 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 08:40 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 08:40 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments