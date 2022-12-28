Transport in Spain’s Valencia to be free for under-30s until July 2023

The president of the local government of Valencia, Ximo Puig recently announced that he will extend the offer of free regional public transport for young people for six more months.

Originally it was only going to be extended for metro and trams, but on Tuesday, December 27th the mayor of Valencia Joan Ribó confirmed that the free tickets would include buses in Valencia city and its surrounds too.

“We have reached a positive agreement with the local government to extend the offer of free tickets on the EMT for people under 30 for six more months under the same terms as we are doing now, with each administration paying 50 percent of the expenses involved in this initiative,” he announced.

This means that metro and tram and bus tickets will be free for those under the age of 30 until July 31st, 2023. Specifically, this includes Metrovalencia, TRAM d’Alacant (Alicante tram), TRAM de Castelló (Castellón tram), Metrobús and EMT.

Puig said extending the measure will have a double effect – there will be more people using public transport, so it’s better for the environment and it will help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

A total of 240,000 young people in Valencia are already benefitting from these free passes, and up until now, four million journeys have been undertaken, making a total saving of €2 million.

The measure was first approved in October 2021 and was scheduled to end on January 15th 2023, but has now been extended for a further six months.

The regional government has not ruled out extending the free tickets until the end of 2023, but will assess the economic situation in July first.

The free tickets for young people will run in conjunction with other measures including the 30 percent reduction on SUMA monthly transport tickets and multi-journey tickets.