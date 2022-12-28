Read news from:
Transport in Spain’s Valencia to be free for under-30s until July 2023

Valencian regional authorities have extended the offer of free bus, metro and tram tickets for young people in Valencia city, Alicante and Castellón an extra seven months.

Published: 28 December 2022 13:53 CET
Free tickets for under 30s on the metro in Valencia. Photo: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

The president of the local government of Valencia, Ximo Puig recently announced that he will extend the offer of free regional public transport for young people for six more months.  

Originally it was only going to be extended for metro and trams, but on Tuesday, December 27th the mayor of Valencia Joan Ribó confirmed that the free tickets would include buses in Valencia city and its surrounds too.

“We have reached a positive agreement with the local government to extend the offer of free tickets on the EMT for people under 30 for six more months under the same terms as we are doing now, with each administration paying 50 percent of the expenses involved in this initiative,” he announced.  

This means that metro and tram and bus tickets will be free for those under the age of 30 until July 31st, 2023. Specifically, this includes Metrovalencia, TRAM d’Alacant (Alicante tram), TRAM de Castelló (Castellón tram), Metrobús and EMT.

Puig said extending the measure will have a double effect – there will be more people using public transport, so it’s better for the environment and it will help those who are struggling with the rising cost of living.  

A total of 240,000 young people in Valencia are already benefitting from these free passes, and up until now, four million journeys have been undertaken, making a total saving of €2 million.  

The measure was first approved in October 2021 and was scheduled to end on January 15th 2023, but has now been extended for a further six months.  

The regional government has not ruled out extending the free tickets until the end of 2023, but will assess the economic situation in July first.  

The free tickets for young people will run in conjunction with other measures including the 30 percent reduction on SUMA monthly transport tickets and multi-journey tickets.

Will liquids soon be allowed through airport security in Spain?

Some countries including the UK have announced that the 100ml liquid rule at airport security may soon be eliminated. So when is this likely to happen at Spanish airports?

Published: 26 December 2022 11:39 CET
Liquids have been prohibited on airplanes in many countries around the world since 2006, after a failed terrorist plot on a plane from London involving liquid explosives.

It’s still commonplace at airport security to see people throwing out bottles of water they’ve forgotten about or trying to stuff as many 100ml bottles as they can into one small clear plastic bag. 

While it’s annoying to have to decant your shower gels, shampoos and other bathroom liquids into 100ml containers, it’s also meant that if you only have hand luggage you can’t travel with bottles of wine, jars of local honey, or olive oils. In fact, any type of gel, paste or emulsion has been banned for years.

And as it’s particularly common to travel around Europe with hand luggage only, it’s often meant that those travelling to and from Spain haven’t been able to bring their favourite bottle, spread or jam from back home or have had to leave a liquid Christmas gift behind.  

But this could all be about to change as new enhanced x-ray technology has been invented and is being rolled out across the world.

In March 2022, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the US announced that it had purchased new x-ray systems for some of its airports.

Then in November 2022, Ireland said it would be trialling these new machines at airports in Dublin and Cork, possibly putting an end to the 100ml liquid rule, as well as the necessity to remove laptops from bags.

In mid-December 2022, the UK government also announced it would be using this technology and that liquid security rules would be eliminated at its airports from June 2024.

The enhanced x-ray machines are also being rolled out in the Netherlands and in Finland. 

What does this mean for Spain?

In early December, director of Mallorca’s Palma Airport Tomás Melgar announced that after its renovation, Mallorca would become the first airport in Spain to have these new x-ray machines and remove the 100ml liquid rule.

The airport “will be equipped with more modern technology in terms of safety and quality, meaning passengers will not have to remove items from their hand luggage, including liquids or electronic devices, such as computers”, he said in a statement.

The renovations are part of a four-year project costing €559 million, which began in November 2022.

This means that the rule may not be lifted at Mallorca Airport until renovations are completed in 2026.  

Currently, nothing more is known about when the rest of Spain may get these new scanners. Neither the airport group AENA or the Ministry of Public Works have released a statement so far.

Spain may introduce them at the same time as the UK in 2024 or we may have to wait a little longer, until 2026, when it seems they’ll at least be operational in Mallorca.

The good news is, however, that whenever Spain gets them, those travelling here from the UK will most likely be able to bring jars of Marmite and marmalade or bottles of dandelion and burdock drink in their hand luggage from June 2024 onwards.

Those travelling from other countries may have to wait, depending on where they’re coming from.

