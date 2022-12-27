Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SPANISH LAW

What are the rules on fireworks in Spain?

Fireworks are common in Spain during the Christmas period and as part of local 'fiestas', but there are some rules and possible punishments you should know about.

Published: 27 December 2022 11:57 CET
SPAIN-FIREWORKS-LAW
You will generate need permission from your town hall if you intend to let off fireworks in a public space in Spain. (Photo by RAFA RIVAS / AFP)

During the Christmas period and at local festivals in Spain, from Valencia’s Fallas to Barcelona’s La Mercè, it’s very common to hear the distinctive sound of fireworks swooshing through the air as they light up the sky.

Often, these aren’t let off in public parks or back gardens, but in the street. At times it can even seem a little lawless, but there are rules.

Spain’s firework rules

Spanish law on the manufacture, sale and distribution of fireworks incorporates a lot of the European legislation, but the first thing to understand is that like many things in Spain, the specific rules (and possible punishments) on their use can be municipal. That is to say, regulations on fireworks could be set on a town by town, or even event by event basis.

Categories

According to Real Decreto 563/2010, in the eyes of the Spanish law there are four main types of firework and pyrotechnic available. They are:

  • Category 1: Very low-risk fireworks that produce insignificant noise level intended for use in delimited areas, including those intended for use in residential buildings.
  • Category 2: Low-risk and low-noise fireworks intended for outdoor use in delimited areas.
  • Category 3: Medium-risk fireworks intended for outdoor use in large areas with a noise level not harmful to human health.
  • Category 4: Highly dangerous fireworks intended for the exclusive use of experts and professional use, with a noise level is not harmful to human health. 

Though the rules can vary by region or municipality, there are some rules generally held nationwide that you should be aware of:

  • Official shops: you can only buy fireworks from officially regulated stores with a licence that have official markings to show they are in line with European Commission legislation. Only fireworks that comply with European rules may be placed on the market, distributed, sold or used in Spain.
  • Drunkenness: Though there doesn’t seem to be any specific legislation about using fireworks while under the influence of alcohol, which would no doubt be difficult to gage or enforce, there are rules to try and make this eventually more unlikely. Shops are not allowed to sell fireworks to people who are visibly drunk or under the influence of alcohol or any other drug.
  • Underage: Similarly, according to the BOE, fireworks may not be sold to people under the age of 12 for Category 1 fireworks, 16 for Category 2, and 18 for Category 3.
  • Public places: Though events like Las Fallas often fire fireworks in the street, technically doing so in a public space is banned except at officially authorised events or festivals. Firework displays will have been arranged beforehand with the town hall and safety measures put in place. 
  • Broken/faulty fireworks: when using any fireworks or firecrackers, it is forbidden to manipulate them in any way, or to use them if they are broken or show visible signs of damage.
  • Children: Any children under the age of 18 who want to handle fireworks, such as the classic sparkler, must always be supervised by a responsible adult. 
  • Safe distance: It seems common sense, but the Spanish government also offers detailed guidelines on what constitutes a safe distance from which to view fireworks, depending on the size, strength, weight and angle of the device. You can find them here.
  • Safety zones: Similarly, ​​for public firework displays a ‘safety zone’ must be established and not include or be alongside, according to the law, “hospitals, clinics, residential homes, homes, police stations, emergency centres, or any other buildings, structures or communication routes which, due to their particular sensitivity to risk, are susceptible to accidents affecting the safety of the population. Likewise, if the show takes place during school hours, there must be no educational centres.”

Fines

So, what happens if you break the law? If you don’t follow the recommendations outlined above, you could be given a fine (una multa) of anything from €600 to €30,000 depending on the severity of the rule breaking and the extent to which your actions affected or damaged private property.

The top fines generally go to people who illegally manufacture fireworks and endanger the public, as well as those who tinker, or manipulate, the devices to make them more powerful, whereas rule breaking classed as ‘minor infringements’ are punishable by fines of up to €3,000.

As mentioned before, though there are guidelines at the national level these are generally aligned with pre-existing European legislation and focus mostly on the manufacturing, importation and distribution of fireworks, whereas the actual rules and penalties for using them are delegated to the regions and municipalities.

That’s why fireworks can only be used in certain public places at certain times on certain days, often public holidays or celebrations specific to that town.

However, if you’ve been in Valencia during Las Fallas, for example, you’ll know that these rules aren’t always strictly enforced.

Having clearer and specific rules which explain when fireworks can be used in private homes and spaces in Spain without issue could help with this.

If in doubt, it’s always best to check the local regulations with your town hall – the ayuntamiento – and to enjoy with care.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CHRISTMAS

Why Santa Claus comes from Spain, according to the Dutch

Everyone knows that Santa Claus lives in the North Pole, right? Wrong - according to the Dutch he comes from Spain. Here's why.

Published: 23 December 2022 10:41 CET
Updated: 25 December 2022 11:18 CET
Why Santa Claus comes from Spain, according to the Dutch

You might believe that it’s common knowledge that Santa lives in the North Pole and delivers his gifts in one night with the help of a sleigh and magic, flying reindeer.

In the Netherlands however, it’s a different story. Children there believe that Santa Claus or rather Sinterklaas as he’s called comes from Spain and arrives to bring presents to Dutch children on his boat.

It’s a very different picture from cosy toy workshops in the snow and Santa sitting in front of a roaring fire. In the Dutch version, Sinterklaas is living it up in sunny Alicante, or Madrid as some people believe, and sails the open waves. 

According to the legend, Sinterklaas arrives by boat from Spain around two weeks before December 5th. His arrival is typically celebrated across cities with big parades, similar to Spain’s Three Kings’ parades on January 5th.

READ ALSO: Why Spain loves the Three Kings more than Santa

It is said he rides over the Dutch rooftops at night on his white horse, giving gifts to children who have put their shoes out in anticipation. Then on the night of December 5th, he brings sacks filled with presents for the whole family.

Sinterklaas is based on the historical figure of Saint Nicholas (270–343), A Greek bishop from Myra. Photo: Remko de Waal/AFP
 

But why do the Dutch believe he comes from Spain?

There are various theories about the original Saint Nicholas. Some historians believe he was a Bishop of Myra or Mira in Asia Minor, modern-day Turkey, during the first half of the fourth century.

It’s said he died on December 6th and his remains were enshrined there, but then later in 1087 his body was stolen by Italian sailors and transferred to Bari in Italy.

There, he became even more popular and pilgrims from all over the world travelled to pay their respects and he started to become known as the Bishop of Bari instead. Today, his tomb can still be found in the Basilica of San Nicola in Bari.

At the time, this part of southern Italy belonged to the Spanish Hapsburgs and later the Spanish Kingdom of Naples, which is why it is thought that Dutch legend associates him with being from Spain.  

Another theory is that Spanish sailors arriving in the Netherlands brought the legend of Saint Nicholas with them to prepare them for the special celebrations on December 5th.

During the late Middle Ages, people began celebrating Saint Nicholas on the anniversary of his death and he became known as the patron saint of children. At some point during this time, the celebrations also changed to the night of December 5th instead of the 6th.

18th century artwork and poem referring to St Nicholas’s travels between “Amsterdam and Spain”. Image: Alexander Anderson (1775-1870), verse by John Pintard (1759-1844), New York Historical Society/Wikipedia

Evolution of the legend

After the Protestant Reformation (1517-1600), many European countries stopped celebrating Saint Nicholas and forgot all about him, but not in the Netherlands. Dutch colonists took the tradition with them when they moved to America in the 17th century, where he became known as Santa Claus instead of Sinterklaas.

Over the years, this somehow got mixed up with the Scandinavian legends of the Norse God Odin with his long white beard, who flew through the night on a magic horse each December during the winter solstice, and how the modern-day stories of Santa Claus or Father Christmas were born. 

But for the Dutch, Sinterklaas is still a bishop from Spain who arrives by boat and brings gifts on December 5th.

SHOW COMMENTS