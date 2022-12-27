For members
SPANISH LAW
What are the rules on fireworks in Spain?
Fireworks are common in Spain during the Christmas period and as part of local 'fiestas', but there are some rules and possible punishments you should know about.
Published: 27 December 2022 11:57 CET
You will generate need permission from your town hall if you intend to let off fireworks in a public space in Spain. (Photo by RAFA RIVAS / AFP)
CHRISTMAS
Why Santa Claus comes from Spain, according to the Dutch
Everyone knows that Santa Claus lives in the North Pole, right? Wrong - according to the Dutch he comes from Spain. Here's why.
Published: 23 December 2022 10:41 CET
Updated: 25 December 2022 11:18 CET
Updated: 25 December 2022 11:18 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments