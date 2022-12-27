For members
DRIVING
The new road signs drivers in Spain need to know in 2023
Spain's Ministry of Transport and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) have revealed a new raft of road signs and redesigns that will be rolled out in 2023. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 27 December 2022 09:14 CET
Spain's new road signs will be rolled out in mid-2023. Image: DGT
DRIVING IN SPAIN
Spain mulls motorbike-only traffic lanes
Spain's DGT traffic authority has suggested introducing traffic lanes exclusively for motorcycles in the Catalan city of Barcelona. If it's successful, it could be a catalyst for them to be rolled out across the country.
Published: 20 December 2022 11:06 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments