The new road signs drivers in Spain need to know in 2023

The new signs and redesigns of old ones are expected to be seen on our streets and highways in mid-2023, but it’s important to familiarise yourself with them before they do.

Fortunately, many of the señales de tráfico (road signs) are quite similar to the old ones but have been modernised, while others have been designed to keep up with the times, such as more electric scooters on the roads and low-emission zones, where cars with certain environmental badges are not allowed.

Wild animals

Keep an eye out for wild animals – one of the DGT’s new signs for 2023. Source: DGT

Sign P-24 is a new warning sign to signal to drivers that there may be wild animals crossing the road. It could indicate many different types of animals, but the most likely will be wild boar.

Reduced visibility

Sign P-33 warns drivers about dangers due to reduced visibility in the area. This could be because of fog, rain, snow or smoke.

Crossed lanes

Crossed pathways. Source: DGT

This new sign for 2023, the P-35, warns of danger due to the proximity of a section between a confluence of traffic and a fork, where different lanes may cross trajectories and increase the risk of collisions.

Warning: Children nearby

Warning: children nearby. Source: DGT

This redesign of the P-21 sign warns drivers that there may be children playing close by. These are typically placed near schools, nurseries and playgrounds. The only difference to the current sign is that now the brother is younger and the sister is older, rather than the other way around.

Scooters not allowed

Scooters prohibited. Source: DGT

Due to the surge in the number of electric scooters on Spanish roads, new sign R-118 has been introduced to show roads or areas where they are not allowed, either on busy traffic lanes or areas with lots of pedestrians.

Warning: elderly people nearby

Warning: old people nearby. Source: DGT

Sign P-21b points out areas that are often frequented by old people. It warns drivers that they are near to institutions such as care homes or rehabilitation facilities for older people.

Level crossing without barriers

Level crossing without barriers. Source: DGT

The P-8 sign, warning drivers of a level crossing at a train track without barriers, is already in use, but it is being replaced with this one showing a modern electric train rather than the old steam train.

Stop

Spain’s new stop sign. Source: DGT

This new stop sign is very similar to the previous one, it has just been given a facelift with new styling and typography for better visibility.

Pedestrian crossing

Pedestrian crossing. Source: DGT

The new P-20a sign warns drivers of the potential dangers due to pedestrian crossings close by.

Cycle crossing

Cycle crossing. Source: DGT

Similar to the sign above, the P-22a warns drivers of bicycle crossings in the area.

Cars prohibited based on their environmental badge

This sign prohibits certain cars that pollute the environment more than others. Source: DGT

Sign R-120 shows drivers that some cars are not allowed in certain areas due to the environmental badge they carry or other environmental factors. The conditions will be specified on an S‐860 panel or on a separate sign next to this one.

Beginning of multi-lane roads

This new sign indicates the beginning of multi-lane roads. Source: DGT

These two new signs that will be introduced are the S1-b and S1-c. The first indicates that the junction leads to a multi-lane highway, while the second shows the start of a 2+1 road – one that consists of three traffic lanes and allows traffic in both directions.



Cyclists must continue on foot

Cyclists must continue on foot. Source: DGT

The last new sign is actually aimed at cyclists, rather than drivers, but it’s a good idea for drivers to be aware of too. The R-422 indicates that cyclists must dismount from a certain area and continue on foot until they are allowed to get back on again.

What are the fines?

It’s important to familiarise these new road signs before they come into circulation because failure to obey a sign or ignoring one can lead to fines that can reach up to €500.