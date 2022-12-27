Read news from:
The new road signs drivers in Spain need to know in 2023

Spain's Ministry of Transport and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) have revealed a new raft of road signs and redesigns that will be rolled out in 2023. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 27 December 2022 09:14 CET
new road signs spain
Spain's new road signs will be rolled out in mid-2023. Image: DGT

The new signs and redesigns of old ones are expected to be seen on our streets and highways in mid-2023, but it’s important to familiarise yourself with them before they do. 

Fortunately, many of the señales de tráfico (road signs) are quite similar to the old ones but have been modernised, while others have been designed to keep up with the times, such as more electric scooters on the roads and low-emission zones, where cars with certain environmental badges are not allowed. 

READ ALSO: How Spain’s new low-emission zones will affect drivers

Wild animals 

Keep an eye out for wild animals – one of the DGT’s new signs for 2023. Source: DGT
 
Sign P-24 is a new warning sign to signal to drivers that there may be wild animals crossing the road. It could indicate many different types of animals, but the most likely will be wild boar. 
 
 
Reduced visibility 
 
This new sign indicates reduced visibility. Source: DGT

 
Sign P-33 warns drivers about dangers due to reduced visibility in the area. This could be because of fog, rain, snow or smoke.
 
 
Crossed lanes
 

Crossed pathways. Source: DGT
 
This new sign for 2023, the P-35, warns of danger due to the proximity of a section between a confluence of traffic and a fork, where different lanes may cross trajectories and increase the risk of collisions.
 
 
Warning: Children nearby 
 

Warning: children nearby. Source: DGT
 
This redesign of the P-21 sign warns drivers that there may be children playing close by. These are typically placed near schools, nurseries and playgrounds. The only difference to the current sign is that now the brother is younger and the sister is older, rather than the other way around. 
 
Scooters not allowed
 

Scooters prohibited. Source: DGT
 
Due to the surge in the number of electric scooters on Spanish roads, new sign R-118 has been introduced to show roads or areas where they are not allowed, either on busy traffic lanes or areas with lots of pedestrians. 
 
Warning: elderly people nearby 
 

Warning: old people nearby. Source: DGT
 
Sign P-21b points out areas that are often frequented by old people. It warns drivers that they are near to institutions such as care homes or rehabilitation facilities for older people. 
 
Level crossing without barriers 
 

Level crossing without barriers. Source: DGT
 
The P-8 sign, warning drivers of a level crossing at a train track without barriers, is already in use, but it is being replaced with this one showing a modern electric train rather than the old steam train. 
 
Stop

Spain’s new stop sign. Source: DGT
 
This new stop sign is very similar to the previous one, it has just been given a facelift with new styling and typography for better visibility. 
 
Pedestrian crossing
 

Pedestrian crossing. Source: DGT
 
The new P-20a sign warns drivers of the potential dangers due to pedestrian crossings close by. 
 
Cycle crossing
 

Cycle crossing. Source: DGT
 
Similar to the sign above, the P-22a warns drivers of bicycle crossings in the area. 
 
Cars prohibited based on their environmental badge
 

This sign prohibits certain cars that pollute the environment more than others. Source: DGT
 
Sign R-120 shows drivers that some cars are not allowed in certain areas due to the environmental badge they carry or other environmental factors. The conditions will be specified on an S‐860 panel or on a separate sign next to this one. 
 
Beginning of multi-lane roads 
 

This new sign indicates the beginning of multi-lane roads. Source: DGT
 
These two new signs that will be introduced are the S1-b and S1-c. The first indicates that the junction leads to a multi-lane highway, while the second shows the start of a 2+1 road – one that consists of three traffic lanes and allows traffic in both directions. 
 
Cyclists must continue on foot
 

Cyclists must continue on foot. Source: DGT
 
The last new sign is actually aimed at cyclists, rather than drivers, but it’s a good idea for drivers to be aware of too. The R-422 indicates that cyclists must dismount from a certain area and continue on foot until they are allowed to get back on again. 
 
What are the fines? 
 
It’s important to familiarise these new road signs before they come into circulation because failure to obey a sign or ignoring one can lead to fines that can reach up to €500.
 
For example, stopping or parking in prohibited areas such as those set up for public transport or those reserved for people with disabilities carries a fine of up to €200. It’s also the same amount for not stopping at a STOP sign. 

DRIVING IN SPAIN

Spain mulls motorbike-only traffic lanes

Spain's DGT traffic authority has suggested introducing traffic lanes exclusively for motorcycles in the Catalan city of Barcelona. If it's successful, it could be a catalyst for them to be rolled out across the country.

Published: 20 December 2022 11:06 CET
Spain mulls motorbike-only traffic lanes

According to a report carried out by Estamos Seguros and the National Association of Companies in the Two-Wheel Sector (ANESDOR), one in every 10 vehicles in Spain is a scooter or motorcycle. 

86.3 percent of those seriously injured in traffic accidents are motorcyclists, according to the latest DGT data on road accidents during the first half of 2022.

DGT head Pere Navarro recently signed an agreement with Barcelona City Council, promising to try and solve the high accident rate of motorbikes in the Catalan capital and tackle road safety. One of the possible solutions he suggested was to create motorcycle-only traffic lanes. 

Navarro confirmed that one of the most popular vehicles in Spain doesn’t have its own dedicated space. “We need to reflect and think about a possible redistribution of space to adapt to the new circumstances”, he said.  

In Barcelona, there have already been six deaths from motorcycle accidents this year and it is one of the cities in the world with the greatest number of motorbikes. They make up around 33 percent of the vehicles on the road in the city.  

Some cities in the world, including some in Latin America, already have traffic lanes reserved exclusively for two-wheeled vehicles.  

The latest EuroRAP confirmed that motorcycle drivers were still the most vulnerable on the road and 45 percent of traffic accidents with serious or fatal injuries in Catalonia usually involve this type of vehicle.

However, Barcelona Town Hall believes that motorbikes are still a great mode of transport in cities as they have many advantages.

They take up very little space when parked, they have lower fuel consumption and they offer flexibility.  

READ ALSO: How to get a motorbike or moped licence in Spain

The agreement between Barcelona City Council and the DGT promised to collect precise information to help lower the number of accidents and carry out studies and surveys. It will also look at the uses of motorbikes in the city such as ridesharing, commuters, tourists and delivery drivers.

Experts will analyse all the data to determine the best move forward and to see if motorcycle-only lanes should be introduced or not, as well as other methods of preventing accidents. Initiatives and pilot projects will also be carried out such as training, practical demonstrations and campaigns.

The other part of the agreement includes the introduction of technological innovations, both on the road and in the vehicle itself. One of these is the use of the airbag vest for motorcycle drivers, which the DGT considers essential.

Navarro announced that motorised traffic units will start using these vests across Spain in 2023.

Finally, the studies will identify places with the highest accident rates, improve crossings and increase the visibility of motorcycles, as well as improve upon the separators between roads and bike lanes. This is where the point about exclusive lanes for motorcycles will come in.  

Vigo was the first city in Spain to create motorcycle-only lanes in 2015 and today is one of the cities with the greatest number of them.

In 2021, in Madrid, there was also a pilot project to make an exclusive motorcycle-only lane on Avenida de Asturias.

Many other cities in Spain allow motorcycle drivers to use the bus and taxi lanes, but they do not have their own exclusive lanes like the DGT is suggesting.

If the project goes ahead in Barcelona, however, and is successful it could mean that the idea is rolled out across the country and you may see motorbike-only lanes near you.

