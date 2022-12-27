Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Spain seizes 4 tonnes of hashish on boat crewed by Britons

Spanish police said Tuesday they had seized a boat carrying 4.4 tonnes of hashish off southern Spain and arrested its two British crew who were allegedly headed for Latin America.

Published: 27 December 2022 14:56 CET
spain hash britons
The boat was taken to Cádiz and its two British crew members were arrested, it said, without ruling out further arrests. Photo: Policía Nacional

The operation, carried out in conjunction with Britain’s National Crime Agency, saw Spanish customs agents boarding the boat in the Bay of Cádiz where it had sought shelter from a storm, a police statement said.

The vessel, which had been under police surveillance following a tip-off by the British authorities, had previously been docked at Cádiz marina, which lies on the Atlantic coast of southern Spain.

“Investigations had discovered the boat was going to be used to load a large quantity of hashish in Morocco that was to be transported to Latin America,” police said.

The boat had set sail for the western coast of Morocco where it picked up its cargo, but was then forced back towards Spain due to bad weather in the Strait of Gibraltar, where it was “surprised” by a customs patrol vessel.

Agents boarded the boat and found “numerous packages made of burlap and raffia, which are often used to transport these types of drugs”, counting a total of 130 packages containing some 4,400 kilograms of hashish.

The boat was taken to Cádiz and its two British crew members were arrested, it said, without ruling out further arrests.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

New Zealand national on FBI’s most-wanted list apprehended in Spain

Spanish police said Friday they had arrested a man on the FBI's 10 most-wanted list for a string of sex trafficking and pornography offences involving minors.

Published: 24 December 2022 09:57 CET
New Zealand national on FBI's most-wanted list apprehended in Spain

The man, a 40-year-old New Zealander, was arrested after being spotted in a hotel in central Madrid where he was staying under a false name to avoid being caught, the police said.

Although they only identified him by his initials, MJP, a source confirmed it was Michael James Pratt who features on the FBI’s list of 10 most-wanted criminals.

Information on his wanted poster on the FBI website — which now shows him as “captured” — said his pornography websites generated more than $17 million in revenue and offered a reward of $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Arrested in the US, he was sentenced to life behind bars for child pornography, sexual exploitation, sexual assault and illegal earnings but fled, with an international warrant for his arrest issued in November 2019.

Wanted for multiple crimes

He was wanted for a string of crimes including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion; production of child pornography and sex trafficking of a minor.

It said between 2012 and 2019, Pratt allegedly participated in a conspiracy to recruit young women, including minors, to engage in commercial sex acts by force, fraud and coercion.

He owned and ran a porn production company and allegedly recruited young women and girls from the United States and Canada through false ads for clothed modelling jobs which later turned out to be pornographic productions.

Some were forced to perform sex acts they had refused to engage in and others were allegedly assaulted.

The Spanish police said US investigators had suspected for some time that he was in Spain, but their searches for him, which focused on Barcelona, were unsuccessful.

SHOW COMMENTS