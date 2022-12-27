Read news from:
Spain axes VAT on basic foods to ease inflation pain

The Spanish government on Tuesday announced a new package of measures worth some €10 billion ($10.6 billion) to alleviate the cost of living, including axing the value-added tax on basic foodstuffs.

Published: 27 December 2022 16:47 CET
The new aid plan is the sixth package of measures aimed at responding to the "economic and social consequences" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

The new package was announced at an end-of-year news conference by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

“For six months, we will reduce VAT on all basic foods from 4.0 percent to 0.0 percent,” he said of a list including bread, milk, eggs, cheese, fruit and vegetables, and cereals.

VAT on oil and pasta would also be reduced from 10 percent to five percent, he added.

Sánchez also unveiled a one-off payment of €200 to “families with incomes lower than €27,000 ” to offset food prices, that will cost some €4.2 million.

The new aid plan is the sixth package of measures aimed at responding to the “economic and social consequences” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It raises to €45 billion the overall amount released by Spain’s government to help those struggling with soaring inflation and runaway food and energy prices.

But Sánchez said the 20 cent discount per litre of fuel, which had been available for all consumers, will now be limited to “the most affected sectors” such as lorry drivers, farmers, shipping companies and fishermen.

Spain’s efforts to address soaring inflation have borne fruit in recent months, with the figure falling from a record 10.8 percent in July to 6.8 percent in November.

However, food prices have remained stubbornly high, rising by 15.3 percent year-on-year in November.

Sánchez also extended by six months the discount on electricity and gas prices and said the ban on cutting energy supplies to vulnerable households would remain in place throughout 2023.

Likewise, the 50 percent discount on season ticket prices for urban public transport will be extended for the first half of 2023, he said.

Spain ends fuel discount for almost all drivers

The Spanish government on Tuesday announced that it will no longer offer drivers its state subsidy of 20 euro cents for every litre of fuel in 2023, with only a few exceptions.

Published: 27 December 2022 15:51 CET
Spain ends fuel discount for almost all drivers

On Sunday January 1st 2023, almost all of Spain’s 27 million drivers will no longer have access to the 20-cents-on-the-litre subsidy on petrol, diesel and other types of fuel.

This comes after the Spanish Cabinet decided to finalise its offer to the country’s population on Tuesday December 27th, as part of changes to its new ‘anti-crisis’ package which includes rent caps, VAT cuts on food and an extension to free public transport.

The cost-cutting measure was first introduced last April when war in Ukraine pushed the price of all types of commodities in Spain to record highs, including fuel.

Back then, a litre of petrol cost €1.818 and a litre of diesel €1.837, prices which have fluctuated throughout 2022 but now currently stand at €1.590 and €1.661 respectively.

The measure was only initially expected to last for two months, but Pedro Sánchez’s government decided to extend it throughout 2022 as Spain’s cost-of-living crisis continued.

It cost Spain’s public coffers an estimated €1.4 billion to offer these subsidies to the Spanish public.

The only drivers that can continue claiming the fuel discount in Spain in 2023 are transport workers such as truck drivers, as well as those in the agricultural, fishing and livestock sectors.

Petrol station owners are generally unsatisfied with the government’s decision, stressing that fuel prices remain high for drivers and that the decision will lead to a drop in fuel consumption.

They are expecting a spike in drivers wanting to fill up their tanks in the days before the January 1st discount deadline, at a time when they are short-staffed due to the Christmas holidays.

