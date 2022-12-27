For members
REVIEW: Ten stories that shaped the news in Spain in 2022
With 2022 drawing to a close, The Local takes a look back at ten events that shaped the news in Spain this year.
Published: 27 December 2022 10:57 CET
Wildfires, war in Ukraine, the Melilla migrant tragedy and healthcare protests have all dominated the news in Spain in 2022. Photos: Miguel Riopa, Genya Savilov, Fadel Senna, Oscar del Pozo/AFP
The new road signs drivers in Spain need to know in 2023
Spain's Ministry of Transport and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) have revealed a new raft of road signs and redesigns that will be rolled out in 2023. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 27 December 2022 09:14 CET
