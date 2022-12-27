Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

UNDERSTANDING SPAIN

REVIEW: Ten stories that shaped the news in Spain in 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, The Local takes a look back at ten events that shaped the news in Spain this year.

Published: 27 December 2022 10:57 CET
REVIEW: Ten stories that shaped the news in Spain in 2022
Wildfires, war in Ukraine, the Melilla migrant tragedy and healthcare protests have all dominated the news in Spain in 2022. Photos: Miguel Riopa, Genya Savilov, Fadel Senna, Oscar del Pozo/AFP

Inflation

Inflation has been a problem the world over in 2022 but one felt particularly hard in Spain, where it reached a 38-year high. Prices of everything from olive oil and cheese to utility bills and petrol have soared and made living costs incredibly difficult for many Spaniards, with experts estimating that people in Spain spent on average €1,100 more on daily costs in 2022 than the previous year.

READ ALSO: Rising inflation in Spain: Six cost-cutting ways to fight it

The EU’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) concluded that Spain is where the cost difference is greatest, however, especially when looking at the EU’s largest economies: Germany, France, Italy and Spain. 

Driven by the war in Ukraine, Spanish food prices jumped 15.4 percent in October from a year earlier, their biggest increase in nearly three decades, according to the National Statistics Institute. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
 

War in Ukraine

Similarly, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and the ensuing war have been big news in Spain. Ukrainian flags have become commonplace not only in bigger cities but small towns across the country. The war was one of the causes of the rampant inflation this year, and Spain has taken in over 150,000 refugees, and also sent weapons, health equipment, medicines, fuel, clothing, and even generators.

And rather strangely, towards the end of the year Ukrainian embassy buildings were caught up in the worrying letter bomb trend that involved animal eyes and a booby-trapped letter sent to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Spanish military personnel trained a group of 400 Ukrainian soldiers as part of the EU military assistance to Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
 

Forest fires and heatwaves

Despite torrential rains and a cold snap in recent weeks in some parts of Spain, 2022 was a scorcher – with July being the hottest month in Spain since records began in 1961 and temperatures almost 3C above normal. The mercury regularly reached the high-40s in southern Spain, and the northern regions experienced unusually hot weather.

Sadly, though Spain is renowned for its sunny climate. 2022’s temperatures were fatal for some, with over 4,000 people dying during the Spain’s three olas de calor (heatwaves).

The fierce temperatures also had a knock-on effect, with droughts and forest fires common during the summer months. In fact, 2022 had more forest fires recorded than any year since 2006 – 55 large fires in total that scorched more than 293,155 hectares of land across the country and created quite an apocalyptic feeling at times over the summer.

READ MORE: 

A helicopter drops water as members of the Forest Fires Reinforcement Brigades (BRIF) work to put out a wildfire in the Moncayo Natural Park, Aragon, on August 15, 2022. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP

 

Health protests

Though the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have subsided (despite masks still being a requirement on public transport), Spain’s internationally renowned healthcare system has struggled in 2022 and seen protests across the country demanding a stop to the deterioration of public services and slow privatisation of the healthcare system.

Thousands of doctors, other healthcare workers and other supporters of Spain’s strained healthcare system have taken to the streets of Andalusia, Madrid as well as other Spanish regions and cities to call for changes.

200,000+ protesters gather at Madrid’s Cibeles square during a demonstration called by citizens under the slogan “Madrid stands up for its public health. Against the destruction of primary health care” on November 13, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
 

Startups Law

Spain’s long awaited ‘Startups Law’ was finally passed in November, aimed at attracting foreign investment, entrepreneurs and digital nomads. It is due to come into force in early 2023 and has arguably been the biggest topic of interest for our foreign readers in 2022.

Here’s the 15 things you need to know about it (from tax perks to a new visa) and a checklist of things digital nomads should consider if they’re consider moving to Spain.

spain startups law
The new legislation includes tax deductions for foreign startups, remote workers and digital nomads as well as a new visa. (Photo by VANO SHLAMOV / AFP)
 

UK driving licence debacle

2022 has been a frustrating year for thousands of UK licence holders living in Spain who since May 1st have not been allowed to drive in the country. It’s a long-foreseen consequence of Brexit but after more than two years of negotiations, Spanish and UK authorities have still not been able to finalise a deal on the recognition of UK licences in Spain and the previous grace periods offered to drivers have run out.

The latest important update from the British Ambassador was in late November when he announced a deal had been reached for the exchange of British licences in Spain, but the legislation still has to make its way through Spain’s bureaucratic maze, which could take weeks if not months.

READ MORE:

Melilla tragedy

In June, the news cycle in Spain was filled with the tragic images of the Melilla tragedy, in which at least 23 migrants died in a single day (NGOs say more) when trying to enter into Spain from Morocco through the Spain’s North African territory of Melilla.

It has since been claimed by Amnesty International that both Spanish and Moroccan border guards ‘contributed’ to the fatalities.

It’s a sad reminder that Spain’s migrant crisis has been ongoing throughout 2022. Since 2018, six people die every day trying to reach Spain.

READ ALSO: Why are Ceuta and Melilla Spanish?

Protestors hold a banner reading “Against the massacre in Melilla” as they take part in a anti-racism demonstration “against the deaths at the borders” in Barcelona. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)
 

Controversial laws

After having most of their time in office swallowed up by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE-led government wasted no time trying to make up for it 2022, passing a series of progressive but controversial laws.

One of these were the Trans Law, new gender self-identification legislation that has faced widespread criticism from across the country and political spectrum. 

The other was the new sexual consent law passed in the summer, known as the ‘only yes means yes’ (solo sí es sí) law that has caused outrage by accidentally reducing sentences (and even releasing) some convicted sexual criminals. 

As the year ends, the government is trying desperately to reform the law and recover from the political own goal.

Spain’s Minister of Equality Irene Montero has spearheaded the controversial sexual consent law. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)
 

Spanish politics 

2022 was quite the year for politics in Spain. The main opposition party, PP, replaced its leader scandal-ridden leader Pablo Casado with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, a man perceived to be a moderate, steady pair of hands. Yet after an initial poll boost, Pedro Sánchez (who many assumed would be a one-term pandemic Prime Minister) has regained ground in recent months. That is, until the recent political own goals of the disastrous sexual consent law and his politically risky ventures into the Catalonia question.

The centre-right PP won regional elections in traditionally socialist Andalusia in June, and far-right Vox entered into a regional government coalition in Castilla y León in April. Some believe the PP will need to join forces with Vox if they want to take hold of the national government.

With a general election slated for some time by the end of 2023, next year promises to be an eventful one in Spanish politics with much to be won – and lost.

Will 2023 be Pedro Sánchez’s last year in power in Spain? Photo: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD/AFP.

World Cup debacle

After a promising start to the Qatar World Cup with a 7-0 thumping of Costa Rica, it was certainly a forgettable tournament for La Roja as Spain were kicked out on penalties by neighbours Morocco following a toothless 0-0 draw. For many, it spelt the end of the famed tiki-taka passing and possession game that won Spain the trophy in 2010.

For a country with such footballing pedigree, it came as little surprise to anyone in Spain that coach Luis Enrique was almost immediately sacked.

After struggling to score for 120 minutes against a defensively strong Morocco, Spain’s players missed three penalties in the shootout. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

The new road signs drivers in Spain need to know in 2023

Spain's Ministry of Transport and the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) have revealed a new raft of road signs and redesigns that will be rolled out in 2023. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 27 December 2022 09:14 CET
The new road signs drivers in Spain need to know in 2023

The new signs and redesigns of old ones are expected to be seen on our streets and highways in mid-2023, but it’s important to familiarise yourself with them before they do. 

Fortunately, many of the señales de tráfico (road signs) are quite similar to the old ones but have been modernised, while others have been designed to keep up with the times, such as more electric scooters on the roads and low-emission zones, where cars with certain environmental badges are not allowed. 

READ ALSO: How Spain’s new low-emission zones will affect drivers

Wild animals 

Keep an eye out for wild animals – one of the DGT’s new signs for 2023. Source: DGT
 
Sign P-24 is a new warning sign to signal to drivers that there may be wild animals crossing the road. It could indicate many different types of animals, but the most likely will be wild boar. 
 
 
Reduced visibility 
 
This new sign indicates reduced visibility. Source: DGT

 
Sign P-33 warns drivers about dangers due to reduced visibility in the area. This could be because of fog, rain, snow or smoke.
 
 
Crossed lanes
 

Crossed pathways. Source: DGT
 
This new sign for 2023, the P-35, warns of danger due to the proximity of a section between a confluence of traffic and a fork, where different lanes may cross trajectories and increase the risk of collisions.
 
 
Warning: Children nearby 
 

Warning: children nearby. Source: DGT
 
This redesign of the P-21 sign warns drivers that there may be children playing close by. These are typically placed near schools, nurseries and playgrounds. The only difference to the current sign is that now the brother is younger and the sister is older, rather than the other way around. 
 
Scooters not allowed
 

Scooters prohibited. Source: DGT
 
Due to the surge in the number of electric scooters on Spanish roads, new sign R-118 has been introduced to show roads or areas where they are not allowed, either on busy traffic lanes or areas with lots of pedestrians. 
 
Warning: elderly people nearby 
 

Warning: old people nearby. Source: DGT
 
Sign P-21b points out areas that are often frequented by old people. It warns drivers that they are near to institutions such as care homes or rehabilitation facilities for older people. 
 
Level crossing without barriers 
 

Level crossing without barriers. Source: DGT
 
The P-8 sign, warning drivers of a level crossing at a train track without barriers, is already in use, but it is being replaced with this one showing a modern electric train rather than the old steam train. 
 
Stop

Spain’s new stop sign. Source: DGT
 
This new stop sign is very similar to the previous one, it has just been given a facelift with new styling and typography for better visibility. 
 
Pedestrian crossing
 

Pedestrian crossing. Source: DGT
 
The new P-20a sign warns drivers of the potential dangers due to pedestrian crossings close by. 
 
Cycle crossing
 

Cycle crossing. Source: DGT
 
Similar to the sign above, the P-22a warns drivers of bicycle crossings in the area. 
 
Cars prohibited based on their environmental badge
 

This sign prohibits certain cars that pollute the environment more than others. Source: DGT
 
Sign R-120 shows drivers that some cars are not allowed in certain areas due to the environmental badge they carry or other environmental factors. The conditions will be specified on an S‐860 panel or on a separate sign next to this one. 
 
Beginning of multi-lane roads 
 

This new sign indicates the beginning of multi-lane roads. Source: DGT
 
These two new signs that will be introduced are the S1-b and S1-c. The first indicates that the junction leads to a multi-lane highway, while the second shows the start of a 2+1 road – one that consists of three traffic lanes and allows traffic in both directions. 
 
Cyclists must continue on foot
 

Cyclists must continue on foot. Source: DGT
 
The last new sign is actually aimed at cyclists, rather than drivers, but it’s a good idea for drivers to be aware of too. The R-422 indicates that cyclists must dismount from a certain area and continue on foot until they are allowed to get back on again. 
 
What are the fines? 
 
It’s important to familiarise these new road signs before they come into circulation because failure to obey a sign or ignoring one can lead to fines that can reach up to €500.
 
For example, stopping or parking in prohibited areas such as those set up for public transport or those reserved for people with disabilities carries a fine of up to €200. It’s also the same amount for not stopping at a STOP sign. 
SHOW COMMENTS