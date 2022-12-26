Read news from:
How Spaniards are snapping up solar panels as energy crisis bites

Demand for solar panels has shot up to unprecedented levels in Spain as Europe's energy crisis shows no sign of letting up, in a welcome boost for a sector with huge potential.

Published: 26 December 2022 07:42 CET
How Spaniards are snapping up solar panels as energy crisis bites
(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

“Here we have sun almost all year round,” said Paloma Utrera showing off the black panels installed on her roof in Pozuelo de Alarcon, a well-heeled suburb of western Madrid.

“We need to make the most of it.”

Like many Spaniards in recent months, Utrera has started producing her own electricity after installing 13 photovoltaic panels on her roof with a total output of 4.5 kilowatts.

“It’s not cheap” but with the help of EU and government subsidies, “the savings we’ll make on the electricity bill, the investment isn’t that bad,” she said.

The 50-year-old airline industry employee said she’s halved her electricity bills since having the solar panels installed in September.

“It’s a really worthwhile investment,” said Utrera.

According to Engel Solar, which carried out the installation, rooftop solar panels can generate between 50 and 80 percent of the average household’s electricity needs.

And given the current prices of electricity, that makes for an “interesting” proposal, said Engel Solar commercial director Joaquín Gasca.

Set up in Barcelona in 2005, the company with 200 employees has seen its turnover soar fivefold over the past two years and expects to see a further jump in 2023.

“The phone just never stops ringing, it’s crazy,” said Gasca.

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

A rooftop investment

And it’s not just individuals.

Businesses and public entities are also getting on board, driven not only by the energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine but also encouraged by the public funding available through the EU’s vast Covid recovery plan.

All of this has given an unprecedented boost to rooftop solar in the Iberian Peninsula.

“Until about a year ago, if you looked at the rooves in your town or city, you would hardly see any solar panels for self-generation… but that’s totally different now,” said Francisco Valverde, a renewable energy specialist at Menta Energia consultancy.

Jose Donoso, head of Spanish solar power lobby UNEF which groups some 780 businesses, agreed.

“People are seeing how their neighbours are putting in self-generating installations, that they’re happy with them and are saving money, so they themselves are encouraged to get solar panels,” he told AFP.

UNEF says the installed rooftop solar capacity should exceed two gigawatts this year, a figure more than three times higher than in 2020.

Solar power has become “very competitive” with a cost that is “90 percent lower than what it was 14 years ago,” Donoso said.

“People have started realising that their money is better off invested in their rooftops rather than sitting in the bank.”

(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Democratising energy

For the photovoltaics industry, this resurgence of interest is a welcome development after years in which the sector was left to languish.

As Europe’s sunniest country, Spain was one of the leaders in solar power at the start of the century until the 2008 financial crisis halted the boom.

Since then, it has fallen behind neighbours.

A right-wing government threw shade on the sector by cutting subsidies. It then introducing a tax on households that sold excess electricity to the national grid, a move derided by critics as a “tax on the sun”.

But the tax — which NGOs say was imposed following pressure from energy giants worried about competition from self-generated electricity — was shelved in 2018 when the left came to power and stepped up support for renewable energy.

Since then, the sector has grown rapidly.

Self-generation “democratises energy and takes control away from the big energy corporations that want to retain their hold on power,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at the end of October.

He predicted between nine to 14 gigawatts of new rooftop solar by 2030, out of a total of nearly 40 gigawatts of new solar power.

In spite of its vast potential, solar energy last year supplied just 9.9 percent of Spain’s electricity — far behind the 23.3 percent generated by wind power, the 20.8 percent provided by nuclear power or the 20.8 percent contributed by natural gas power stations.

Today only “four or five percent” of Spanish homes have solar panels installed, “meaning there is a lot of room for growth,” said Gasca.

It has the potential to be “the leading source of energy” in the Iberian Peninsula, he added.

MONEY

Spain’s government wants cashback at shops across the country

Getting cashback from shops and supermarkets is hardly ever possible in Spain, but the Spanish Parliament has now approved a proposal to promote the practice, in part to solve the problem of bank access in rural areas.

Published: 21 December 2022 15:39 CET
Spain's government wants cashback at shops across the country

The Spanish Commission for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation on Tuesday approved a proposal by the country’s political party Ciudadanos to promote the use of cashback in shops across the country.

Cashback is a practice that is common in many countries in Europe including Germany and in France, where it was introduced in 2018.

In the UK, citizens have enjoyed the cashback scheme since 1990.  

For those who are unfamiliar with how it works, cashback is when you go shopping, usually at the supermarket, and you have the option of taking some money out in cash with your purchase, instead of having to go to the bank.

It’s essentially just like going to an ATM or a bank teller, but instead, you tell the supermarket cashier how much you want and they will give you the cash.

It will automatically be debited from your account when you pay with card, along with the amount of your shopping bill.

The UK even started introducing cashback without having to make a purchase in the summer of 2021.

The objective is to reduce dependency on cash machines, which are very expensive to maintain.

READ ALSO: Spanish banks’ ATMs are disappearing or being replaced

According to cash withdrawal app Topii, just to keep one ATM operational, it costs €1,000 a month and 56 daily cash withdrawals are needed to pay for maintenance.

It is also aimed at helping those in rural Spain who now no longer have access to a bank, as many of them ceased to be operational over the last 15 years. 

Since 2008, 22,363 branches have closed in Spain, which is more than half of those that existed then.

According to a 2022 Bank of Spain report, 55 percent of municipalities, in which 1.6 million people live, have difficulty accessing cash. 

The Spanish Banking Association, the Confederation of Savings Banks (CECA) and the National Union of Credit Cooperatives (UNACC), confirmed that currently a total of 657,557 people in Spain do not have access to any banking service and there is no bank branch in 4,378 municipalities.

READ ALSO: How rural Spain is rebelling against rampant bank closures

Recent Bank of Spain data also revealed at the end of the second quarter of 2022, there were 46,530 ATMs, which is 1,109 fewer than at the end of 2021 and 15,184 fewer than in 2008.

Thirty percent of transactions in Spain are still done by cash and cashback is one of the main solutions to help thousands across the country that have trouble accessing it.

Customers of Dutch bank ING are some of the few people in Spain who already have access to cashback and have been able to since February 2022. Currently, ING customers can ask for cashback at over 30,000 points including Supercor, Hipercor, El Corte Inglés supermarkets, fuel stations Shell, Disa, Galp and Atenoil, and shops belonging to the DIA group.

READ ALSO: How to get cash out in Spain when there are no ATMs

In 2021, Spain’s PSOE party also came up with a solution to the problem, suggesting that cashback should be available at Correos branches, the country’s national postal service.

It’s not yet known exactly when cashback will become available across Spain, but as it’s now been approved and talks have been in the pipeline for a while, it’s likely it we may see it here in the near future. 

