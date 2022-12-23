Read news from:
CHRISTMAS

Why Santa Claus comes from Spain, according to the Dutch

Everyone knows that Santa Claus lives in the North Pole, right? Wrong - according to the Dutch he comes from Spain. Here's why.

Published: 23 December 2022 10:41 CET
For the Dutch, Sinterklaas is still a bishop from Spain who arrives by boat and brings gifts on December 5th. Photo: Wikipedia/Public Domain

You might believe that it’s common knowledge that Santa lives in the North Pole and delivers his gifts in one night with the help of a sleigh and magic, flying reindeer.

In the Netherlands however, it’s a different story. Children there believe that Santa Claus or rather Sinterklaas as he’s called comes from Spain and arrives to bring presents to Dutch children on his boat.

It’s a very different picture from cosy toy workshops in the snow and Santa sitting in front of a roaring fire. In the Dutch version, Sinterklaas is living it up in sunny Alicante, or Madrid as some people believe, and sails the open waves. 

According to the legend, Sinterklaas arrives by boat from Spain around two weeks before December 5th. His arrival is typically celebrated across cities with big parades, similar to Spain’s Three Kings’ parades on January 5th.

READ ALSO: Why Spain loves the Three Kings more than Santa

It is said he rides over the Dutch rooftops at night on his white horse, giving gifts to children who have put their shoes out in anticipation. Then on the night of December 5th, he brings sacks filled with presents for the whole family.

Sinterklaas is based on the historical figure of Saint Nicholas (270–343), A Greek bishop from Myra. Photo: Remko de Waal/AFP
 

But why do the Dutch believe he comes from Spain?

There are various theories about the original Saint Nicholas. Some historians believe he was a Bishop of Myra or Mira in Asia Minor, modern-day Turkey, during the first half of the fourth century.

It’s said he died on December 6th and his remains were enshrined there, but then later in 1087 his body was stolen by Italian sailors and transferred to Bari in Italy.

There, he became even more popular and pilgrims from all over the world travelled to pay their respects and he started to become known as the Bishop of Bari instead. Today, his tomb can still be found in the Basilica of San Nicola in Bari.

At the time, this part of southern Italy belonged to the Spanish Hapsburgs and later the Spanish Kingdom of Naples, which is why it is thought that Dutch legend associates him with being from Spain.  

Another theory is that Spanish sailors arriving in the Netherlands brought the legend of Saint Nicholas with them to prepare them for the special celebrations on December 5th.

During the late Middle Ages, people began celebrating Saint Nicholas on the anniversary of his death and he became known as the patron saint of children. At some point during this time, the celebrations also changed to the night of December 5th instead of the 6th.

18th century artwork and poem referring to St Nicholas’s travels between “Amsterdam and Spain”. Image: Alexander Anderson (1775-1870), verse by John Pintard (1759-1844), New York Historical Society/Wikipedia

Evolution of the legend

After the Protestant Reformation (1517-1600), many European countries stopped celebrating Saint Nicholas and forgot all about him, but not in the Netherlands. Dutch colonists took the tradition with them when they moved to America in the 17th century, where he became known as Santa Claus instead of Sinterklaas.

Over the years, this somehow got mixed up with the Scandinavian legends of the Norse God Odin with his long white beard, who flew through the night on a magic horse each December during the winter solstice, and how the modern-day stories of Santa Claus or Father Christmas were born. 

But for the Dutch, Sinterklaas is still a bishop from Spain who arrives by boat and brings gifts on December 5th.

WEATHER

‘Abnormally warm’ weather and rain forecast for Christmas in Spain

It looks like there won't be any need for scarves or gloves anywhere in Spain this Christmas as temperatures well above normal and rain will dominate the weather over the festive weekend, the country's weather agency has reported. 

Published: 23 December 2022 09:58 CET
'Abnormally warm' weather and rain forecast for Christmas in Spain

“Abnormally warm” yet wet weather have been forecast over the Christmas weekend by Spain’s state meteorological agency (AEMET), with no sign of frost in mountainous areas and no forecast of snowfall, even in the Pyrenees.

Minimum temperatures will be around 5C above normal and the maximum temperatures will be between 3-5C above the usual for this time of year, the agency revealed.

“Temperatures will be very balmy for the season and we will experience a slight rise between Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th, with the southern Mediterranean and even the Cantabrian Sea exceeding 20C, but it seems that they may drop on Tuesday,” spokesperson for AEMET Rubén Del Campo said.

The mercury will be highest on Christmas Eve December 24th.  

Madrid will see a minimum of 8C and a maximum of 13C on Christmas Eve and 8C/14C on Christmas Day.  

In Seville, there will be a minimum of 10C and a maximum of 16C on Christmas Eve, but it will shoot up to 22C on Christmas Day.

In A Coruña in Galicia, temperatures will be between 13C and 16C on both days, while in Barcelona it will be between​​ 12C and 20C.

Bilbao will experience between 13C and 20C, Palma de Mallorca between 13C and 21C. In Tenerife and Las Palmas, a minimum of between 17C and 18C and a maximum of 25C are expected. 

The higher temperatures are due to an anticyclone coming up from North Africa, AEMET explained. 

As well as the warm weather, Christmas week will also bring rain, particularly in the north of the country.

Galicia will see strong and persistent rain from Friday, December 23rd, from where it will spread across Asturias, León, Zamora, north of Cáceres and south of Salamanca, although with less intensity. Fog is forecast for the mornings, but generally clear skies during the days.

Rain is only forecast for northeastern Spain on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

While in the Canary Islands, there is expected to be an isolated depression of cold air which will cause stormy conditions and heavy rain. Most of the rain is expected to fall on the westernmost islands late on Christmas Day itself.

From Monday, December 26th, experts predict it will start to get cooler again, but with more rain forecast for the rest of the week. Monday and Tuesday, December 27th will see rain mostly across the northwest and north of the country.

Predicting the weather for New Year’s Eve is “very complicated,” Del Campo added but did say that temperatures would likely rise again from January 2nd to the 8th, particularly on the Atlantic Coast and in the south, just in time for Three Kings’ Day. 

