Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CHRISTMAS

Why a ‘toy hospital’ in Madrid is marking its last Christmas

Wearing a white lab coat, a screwdriver in hand, Antonio Martínez Rivas examines a remote-controlled car at his workshop in Madrid, a "toy hospital" which is about to close its doors after 50 years of repairs.

Published: 23 December 2022 09:18 CET
Why a 'toy hospital' in Madrid is marking its last Christmas
Antonio Martinez Rivas, 70 years old, sews a "Lion King" soft toy at his workshop "Hospital del Juguete". The "toy hospital" is about to close its doors after 50 years of repairs. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

His bespectacled eyes focused on the task in hand, this 70-year-old toy specialist, who will retire on December 31, is hunched over his “operating table” just days before his workshop’s last Christmas.

“Now it’s me they are going to repair,” he tells a customer in his gravelly voice, alluding to his ongoing battle with cancer.

Lit by a neon light and surrounded by tools and spare parts, his workbench is in the corner of a veritable Aladdin’s cave with thousands of colourful toys packing shelves that reach from floor to ceiling.

Among them are dolls, teddy bears, board games, wooden horses and more, all sent in by customers from Spain, France, Britain, Portugal and even as far away as Uruguay.

“We are the only ones working on every type of toy” in Spain, said Rivas, a Madrid native who learnt from his father how to repair toys.

“You don’t learn this in school,” he told AFP.

‘The toy’s essence’

Most customers are “adults who are nostalgic about something they had as a child,” he said.

“Some tell me: ‘don’t change it’. And if you want to put new stuffing in, they tell you to leave what’s already there because that’s part of the toy’s essence,” he explained.

“There are those who think like that just as there are those who talk to their dolls.”

David Hinojal, 40, has come to pick up a cuddly monkey which squeaks when its tummy is squeezed.

Antonio Martinez Rivas, 70 years old, receives a client at his workshop “Hospital del Juguete” (Toys hospital), in Madrid. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

“I bought him as a present for my mother-in-law years ago and, after she died, we kept him because we’re very fond of him,” smiled Hinojal, who works in tourism.

Some even make the trip to Madrid just to visit Rivas’ toy hospital, like Julia Fernandez and her husband, who have come from Barcelona.

“We heard the toy hospital was going to close and we thought it would be really interesting to visit it,” the 60-year-old teacher told AFP.

“It’s a real art and we’re leaving with a sense of nostalgia and sadness but also really glad that we were able to come,” she admitted, saying she’d seen a small slide projector and a papier mache horse like ones she’d had as a child.

Broken toys lie on a workbench next to the tools used to repair them at the Hospital del Juguete (Toys hospital). (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Learning to value toys

“To be honest, it’s a real shame it’s closing.. because it’s a way of recycling toys so you don’t keep buying more,” said Hinojal.

For the elderly toy mender, the work is about appreciating toys.

“We need to value toys more.. If we keep on throwing them out without rhyme nor reason, we’re going to be drowning in rubbish,” said Rivas, whose retirement ends a decades long family tradition.

His father opened a small shop of hand-made toys in 1945 before turning increasingly to repairs following the mass influx of plastic toys in the 1950s and 60s.

“When I came back from school when I was 12 or 13, I would finish my homework and sit with him at his workbench and learn how to do it,” he said, recalling how he learnt woodwork, arts and crafts, clockmaking, mechanics and electrics.

From customers to friends

He took over the workshop from his father in the 1970s and, working alone, he had to deal with the arrival of the video games that caused interest in traditional toys to fall.

“Now they’ve all got tablets, mobiles or consoles,” he sighs.

Rivas’s father opened a small shop of hand-made toys in 1945 before turning increasingly to repairs following the mass influx of plastic toys in the 1950s and 60s. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

None of his three children has shown any interest in taking up his trade and the few interns who have worked with him know that it “pays nothing”.

“You can be working 10 to 12 hours a day and you only early 8 to 10 euros an hour ($8.50 – $10.50),” Rivas says.

Even so, it’s not easy to close.

“After so many years, you feel a lot of sadness (at closing) because there are so many customers who have become friends,” he admits, his head bowed.

As a tribute, his friends have put up a sign behind the counter that reads: “Almost everything for sale (the boss wouldn’t let us put a price tag on him).”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

‘Abnormally warm’ weather and rain forecast for Christmas in Spain

It looks like there won't be any need for scarves or gloves anywhere in Spain this Christmas as temperatures well above normal and rain will dominate the weather over the festive weekend. 

Published: 23 December 2022 09:58 CET
'Abnormally warm' weather and rain forecast for Christmas in Spain

“Abnormally warm” yet wet weather have been forecast over the Christmas weekend by Spain’s state meteorological agency (AEMET), with no sign of frost in mountainous areas and no forecast of snowfall, even in the Pyrenees.

Minimum temperatures will be around 5C above normal and the maximum temperatures will be between 3-5C above the usual for this time of year, the agency revealed.

“Temperatures will be very balmy for the season and we will experience a slight rise between Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th, with the southern Mediterranean and even the Cantabrian Sea exceeding 20C, but it seems that they may drop on Tuesday,” spokesperson for AEMET Rubén Del Campo said.

The mercury will be highest on Christmas Eve December 24th.  

Madrid will see a minimum of 8C and a maximum of 13C on Christmas Eve and 8C/14C on Christmas Day.  

In Seville, there will be a minimum of 10C and a maximum of 16C on Christmas Eve, but it will shoot up to 22C on Christmas Day.

In A Coruña in Galicia, temperatures will be between 13C and 16C on both days, while in Barcelona it will be between​​ 12C and 20C.

Bilbao will experience between 13C and 20C, Palma de Mallorca between 13C and 21C. In Tenerife and Las Palmas, a minimum of between 17C and 18C and a maximum of 25C are expected. 

The higher temperatures are due to an anticyclone coming up from North Africa, AEMET explained. 

As well as the warm weather, Christmas week will also bring rain, particularly in the north of the country. Galicia will see strong and persistent rain from Friday, December 23rd, from where it will spread across Asturias, León, Zamora, north of Cáceres and south of Salamanca, although with less intensity. Fog is forecast for the mornings, but generally clear skies during the days.

Rain is only forecast for northeastern Spain on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

While in the Canary Islands, there is expected to be an isolated depression of cold air which will cause stormy conditions and heavy rain. Most of the rain is expected to fall on the westernmost islands late on Christmas Day itself.

From Monday, December 26th, experts predict it will start to get cooler again, but with more rain forecast for the rest of the week. Monday and Tuesday, December 27th will see rain mostly across the northwest and north of the country.

Predicting the weather for New Year’s Eve is “very complicated,” Del Campo added but did say that temperatures would likely rise again from January 2nd to the 8th, particularly on the Atlantic Coast and in the south, just in time for Three Kings’ Day. 

SHOW COMMENTS