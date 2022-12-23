Read news from:
CATALONIA

Spain’s Senate passes controversial criminal code reform

Spain's Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a controversial criminal code reform that downgrades two charges used against Catalan separatist leaders over their involvement in the failed 2017 independence bid.

Published: 23 December 2022 08:50 CET
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claps during Prime Minister's Questions session at the Senate in Madrid, on December 21st. Since taking over in June 2018, Sánchez has adopted a strategy of "defusing" the Catalonia conflict. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

The text, which was passed with the support of 140 of the 261 senators present, abolishes the offence of sedition and replaces it with a charge carrying softer penalties, and it also reduces the penalty for misuse of public funds.

Sedition was the charge used to convict and jail nine Catalan separatists over their failed secession bid, with several of them also convicted of misuse of public funds.

They were handed jail terms of between nine and 13 years, but later pardoned.

Analysts have said the move is aimed at courting Catalan separatist support ahead of next year’s general election.

Since taking over in June 2018, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has adopted a strategy of “defusing” the Catalonia conflict which threw Spain into its worst political crisis in decades, maintaining dialogue with the moderate separatists and pardoning those involved in the independence bid.

The reform could also soften any future sentence for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and several others who fled abroad during the crisis to escape prosecution.

The reforms have been fiercely criticised by the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP), which denounced the move as “tailor-made for convicts”, as well as some of Sanchez’s own Socialists who have denounced him for giving into separatist demands.

Another clause of the reform, which would have paved the way for renewing the mandates of four of the Constitutional Court’s 12 judges, was dropped from the text submitted to the Senate on Thursday following an unprecedented legal challenge by the PP earlier this week.

The move has sparked an institutional crisis in Spain which has been denounced by Sánchez’s government as “unprecedented”.

SPANISH LAW

Spain moves to protect whistleblowers

Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved draft legislation to protect anyone who exposes serious offences or corruption cases in the public or private sector in line with a 2019 European directive.

Published: 23 December 2022 08:38 CET
Spain moves to protect whistleblowers

Justice Minister Pilar Llop hailed the bill in parliament as “a very important text for the prevention of corruption and the fight against it”.

The bill, which now goes to the senate, seeks “to protect anyone who in any employment or professional context identifies and exposes serious criminal or administrative offences”.

It also includes an obligation to create an “internal reporting system” for exposing crimes that guarantees confidentiality and allows for the whistleblowers to remain anonymous.

The system must be put in place in companies with more than 50 employees as well as in public entities, political parties, unions and organisations that receive public funding.

The bill also sets up an external alert system for whistleblowers by creating an “independent authority for the protection of informants”.

It also includes legal measures to protect citizens who report crimes as well as journalists and their sources.

Such tools aim to protect whistleblowers from “unacceptable” consequences such as “contract terminations, intimidation, unfair conduct and reputational damage”.

The text also states that contractual confidentiality clauses should be rendered null and void if they restrict the right or capacity to report serious offences.

The text is in line with rules adopted by the EU in 2019 to protect whistleblowers from reprisals to ensure they are not singled out for retaliation for exposing alleged wrongdoing affecting the public.

