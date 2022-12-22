Read news from:
SPANISH LAW

CONFIRMED: Spain approves trans law that allows easy gender change on ID

Lawmakers on Thursday passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone 16 and over to change gender on their ID card with a simple declaration.

Published: 22 December 2022 16:21 CET
Protesters wave trans flags during a demonstration calling for more rights for transsexuals at Puerta del Sol in Madrid on July 4, 2020. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Approved by 188 votes in favour to 150 against and seven abstentions, the bill now moves to the Senate where, if left unchanged as expected, it will become law within weeks.

The draft bill effectively simplifies the procedure for changing gender on a person’s national identity card, allowing them to request the change based on a simple statement.

But the text has sparked a bitter dispute among activists in Spain’s powerful feminist lobby and LGBTQ equality campaigners.

In Europe, Denmark was the first country to grant such a right in 2014.

The legislation is one of the flagship projects of the ministry, which is held by Podemos, the radical left-wing junior partner in Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialist-led coalition.

“At last this law depathologises trans lives and guarantees trans people’s rights,” Equality Minister Irene Montero told parliament during Wednesday’s debate.

“Trans women are women,” said the minister, a strong advocate of gender self-identification who has denounced opposition to the law as “transphobia”.

Until now, adults have been allowed to request the change in Spain with a medical report attesting to gender dysphoria and proof of hormonal treatment for two years, while minors needed judicial authorisation.

But the bill drops that requirement and lets anyone from age 16 freely change their designated sex on their ID card. Even those as young as 12 can apply but only under certain conditions.

After submitting the request, the applicant must confirm the demand three months later, then it will become valid.

The legislation also bans conversion therapies, promotes non-discrimination against LGBTI people in the workplace and seeks “to advance the inclusion” of transgender women in particular who tend to be disproportionately affected.

Friction on the left

Adopted by the cabinet in June 2021, the bill has sparked tensions between Podemos, the driving force behind the legislation, and the Socialists who have tried in vain to modify it.

It has also divided the feminist movement between those supporting Montero and the powerful feminist lobby allied with the Socialists who are implacably opposed to the text.

“When gender is asserted over biological sex, it does not seem to me to be a step forward in a progressive direction; it seems to be a step backwards,” Sánchez’s former deputy Carmen Calvo told El Mundo daily in September.

“The state has to provide answers for transgender people, but gender is neither voluntary nor optional,” said Calvo, who headed the equality ministry when it was held by the Socialists and one of the bill’s most vocal opponents.

Activists fear the law will be open to abuse and erode women’s rights, allowing men who self-identify as women to compete in women’s sport or request a transfer to women’s prisons.

They have also raised the alarm about minors having the right to self-determine gender — with parental authorisation from the age of 14 and with both parental and judicial approval from 12.

Although the Socialists pushed for an amendment that would have extended judicial authorisation to include 14 to 15-year-olds, it was rejected in what was widely seen as a victory for Montero and Podemos.

“The transgender law which will be approved today in parliament symbolises the Socialist party’s biggest defeat by Podemos during this legislature,” the conservative El Mundo newspaper said Thursday, while the centre-left El País said it was “one of the laws that had most strained the coalition government”.

Tensions around the legislation prompted Socialist LGBTQ activist Carla Antonelli — the first and only trans woman to serve as a lawmaker — to resign from the party after decades of activism.

“We have seen part of the Socialist party and the feminist movement go from defending the rights of the trans minority to ruthlessly boycotting our very existence,” she wrote in an op-ed published by El País on Thursday.

POLITICS

‘Trojan horse for feminism’: How Spain’s Trans Law is dividing the left

A transgender rights bill to be voted on this week has sparked bitter divisions within Spain's ruling left-wing coalition, pitting its powerful feminist lobby against LGBTQ equality campaigners.

Published: 21 December 2022 13:03 CET
'Trojan horse for feminism': How Spain's Trans Law is dividing the left

The draft bill effectively simplifies the procedure for changing gender on a person’s national identity card, allowing them to request the change based on a simple statement.

The law for the “genuine equality of trans people and for the guarantee of LGBTI rights” — which will be put to a vote on Thursday — is one of the flagship projects of the equality ministry which is held by Podemos, the radical left-wing junior partner in Spain’s Socialist-led coalition.

If approved, the bill will move to the Senate and if left unchanged, as expected, will become law within weeks.

It would make Spain one of the few countries in the world to allow transgender people to change their status with a simple declaration.

The legislation lets anyone from age 16 freely change their designated sex on their ID card, dropping the requirement for a medical report attesting to gender dysphoria or proof of hormonal treatment.

Those as young as 12 would be able to apply to make the change — but only under certain conditions.

Opposed in its entirety by the right, the bill has not only sown strife within the coalition but has split Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist party and created divisions within the feminist movement.

Equality Minister Irene Montero, a strong advocate of gender self-determination, has championed the bill as the only way to “depathologise” trans identities.

In 2019, the World Health Organization moved to end the categorisation of trans-related conditions as mental and behavioural disorders.

“Trans people and the LGTBI community cannot wait any longer for the recognition of all their rights. We are not going to accept a single setback in terms of rights,” she told the Senate in October as the Socialists pushed to tighten the proposed rules for minors.

IN DETAIL: Why is Spain’s Trans Law so controversial?

‘Trojan horse within feminism’

Heavyweights in Spain’s feminist lobby have come out fighting, saying it will undermine women’s rights and create problems for youngsters — prompting accusations of anti-trans activism and even transphobia.

They in turn have questioned the feminist credentials of those backing the legislation, such as Montero and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, with the two camps engaging in a bitter war of words.

Activists from the Alliance Against the Erasure of Women fear that the law will be open to abuse and cause a significant erosion of women’s rights, allowing men who self-identify as women “to compete in women’s sport. to enter domestic violence refuges or access women’s prisons”, said spokeswoman Lola Venegas.

But she shrugged off suggestions the feminist movement was divided over the draft law.

“What’s happening is that a Trojan horse is being introduced into the feminist movement trying to set an anti-feminist agenda. It’s not division, it’s entryism,” she said.

“You don’t have to be a feminist to say that this is an outrage. People cannot self-diagnose.”

They have also raised the alarm about minors having the right to self-determine gender — with parental authorisation from the age of 14 and with both parental and judicial approval from 12.

Although the Socialists pushed for an amendment that would have extended judicial authorisation to include 14 to 15-year-olds, it was ultimately rejected in what was widely seen as a victory for Montero and Podemos.

Spanish Socialists Party (PSOE) members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ) community take part in the annual Pride parade in Madrid, on July 6, 2019. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Internal power struggle

Within the Socialist party itself, the divisions have been bitter with veteran Socialist LGBTQ activist Carla Antonelli — the first and only trans woman to serve as a Spanish politician — resigning from the party after decades of membership.

“Socialism that isn’t brave isn’t socialism,” she wrote on Facebook in October.

She expressed “deep disappointment and dissatisfaction”, saying years of work for gender self-determination had ended in “a Dantesque nightmare of transphobia, exclusions, and internal and external humiliations”.

Analysts said the divisions were a reflection of internal power struggles.

“It has a lot to do with an internal power struggle not only within the Socialist party but within the feminist movement,” said Pablo Simon, a political analyst at Madrid’s Carlos III University.

“It is very likely that if the equality ministry had not been held by Podemos, these feminists would not have raised so many objections,” he said.

The ministry used to be held by the Socialists and its former head is one of the chief opponents of the bill.

The tensions were unlikely to break up the coalition, one year before the next general election, as the two parties “had decided to finish their term in office together”.

