Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ECONOMY

Spain and UK banks are most vulnerable in terms of real estate risk

The Spanish and UK banking systems could be more exposed to risk when it comes to real estate investment, a new report by leading credit rating agency Fitch reveals.

Published: 21 December 2022 10:12 CET
spain uk banks real estate risks
The main weakness when it comes to Spanish banks is the number of variable mortgages in the country, according to Fitch. Photo: Biel Morro/Unsplash

Spain is one of the world’s most popular countries for foreign property buyers, particularly those from other European countries.

READ MORE: Foreigners are paying more than ever for property in Spain

But existing Spain homeowners, as well as those considering purchasing a home, should be aware of the economic risks and downsides. 

The Spanish and UK banking systems are the most vulnerable when it comes to real estate investment, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings, one of the world’s “big three” credit rating agencies.

This is largely due to the rise in interest rates and their higher borrower risks.

The recession in the UK and economic slowdown in Spain, plus the high rates of inflation across Europe and an increase in unemployment will mean that banks will come under increasing pressure in 2023, making it even more difficult to secure a mortgage.

ANALYSIS: Is Spain heading for a recession?

However, the report confirmed that the situation would not be as dire as during the financial crises of 2008.

Fitch ranked ten Western banking systems (UK, Spain, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the US, Italy and Denmark) that were vulnerable to real estate risk based on customers’ susceptibility to rising mortgage rates, real estate price risks and banking system vulnerability.

The UK came in at number one, being the most vulnerable, and Spain was number two. The UK scored the worst in the borrower risk category, while Spain scored worst in banking system vulnerability.

The countries with the lowest risk according to the study were Denmark in 10th position and Italy at number nine.  

Spain and the UK have the highest percentage of variable and fixed-rate mortgages that expire or reset within 24 months.

READ ALSO: How to change from a variable to a fixed mortgage in Spain

The main weakness when it comes to Spanish banks is the number of variable mortgages in the country, which can cause problems when interest rates are high. Even though Spain may start out in a better position than countries such as the Netherlands, Germany and Canada, those countries have more borrowers with fixed mortgages who will not be so affected by the rise in interest rates.

Spain and UK are also the countries out of the ten on the list where households have the least amount of savings, so are unable to pay for a significant increase in their mortgages.

Spain’s banking system is also vulnerable as a result of the country’s chronically high unemployment levels and the prospect of it rising whenever the economic situation worsens.

On a more positive note, Spain seems to have less real estate risk compared to some other countries such as the US, where the pandemic housing bubble is currently bursting.

This stems from the fact that housing prices are not expected to fall in Spain so much as in some other countries, where they are overvalued because they rose during the pandemic.

In Australia, Canada, Denmark, the US, the Netherlands and the UK, prices are already falling in 2022, the report points out.

The report also shows that Spain has some of the most comparatively expensive properties out of the 10 countries when you take into consideration the housing prices and the average household income.  

The average salary in Spain in 2022 is €24,009 per year, which works out to a gross income of €1,714.94 in 14 payments.

To conclude, the report states that Spain, along with all the other countries in the study, has better capabilities to deal with a crisis within the real estate sector now than it did in 2008.

Since then, credit requirements have tightened, and banks are subject to greater scrutiny by regulators.

But the report states that Spain is worse positioned than others to mitigate the effects of a real estate crisis, such as insurance where banks protect themselves from mortgage defaults.

READ ALSO: How Spain will help homeowners with rising variable mortgage rates

In contrast to this, Fitch also praised the special agreement that the Spanish government and the country’s banks made to introduce a set of measures to help protect more than one million low and mid-income families from rising variable mortgage rates.

This measure “could be used in other jurisdictions” it stated and will allow for “reducing total defaults at the cost of increasing the value losses of banks”. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

Should Americans rush to buy a Spanish home while the dollar is strong?

The strength of the US dollar this year has meant that many more Americans have been buying up properties in Spain, but will the situation stay the same in 2023?

Published: 19 December 2022 10:36 CET
Should Americans rush to buy a Spanish home while the dollar is strong?

We recently reported on how Spain is the second-favourite country for Americans to move to, just behind Canada.

Americans have been flocking to Europe in 2022 in search of a more affordable life and cheaper homes, with the help of a powerful dollar against the euro.

So many of our readers across the pond may now be considering starting a new life in Spain in 2023, or perhaps buying a property to spend extended periods of time in the country.

READ ALSO: Why Spain is second favourite country for Americans to move to

The strength of the US dollar compared with the euro has meant that US nationals have been able to buy houses in Spain that work out to be 18 percent cheaper for them in 2022 than the previous year, according to property giant Idealista.

Currently, €1 is worth $1.05, meaning that the two currencies are almost on par, and therefore Americans are able to afford a lot more in Europe than they had done previously.

And it influences more than just property.

For example, even though the amount of euros that Americans need to prove they have in savings to get Spain’s non-lucrative residency visa in 2023 is higher than in 2022, the strong exchange rate means it works out to be less for them. 

READ ALSO: How much money do Americans need to become residents in Spain in 2023?

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s real estate company in Spain, has recently opened a new office in Málaga, with the aim of meeting the demand for luxury properties in the area.

However, the demand is not limited only to the Costa del Sol. In the rest of Spain, there is increasing interest from foreigners for high-end properties.

MAP: Where do US nationals live in Spain?

According to Bruno Rabassa, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, many more Americans are considering purchasing property in Spain because of the increase in flight connections between the two countries.

For example, a flight route between New York and Palma de Mallorca in June of 2022 led to an increase of 425 percent in American clients interested in property there.

“The residential and luxury real estate market in Spain is experiencing strong demand,” Rabassa reiterates.

Should Americans rush to buy a Spanish home before a potential drop in the US dollar?

“These are economically unstable times, particularly in Europe – we have just gone through a global pandemic, the economy has slowed down, there are very high levels of inflation and we are facing an energy crisis, leading to an unstable real estate market and fewer new constructions,” admits Bruno Rabassa, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

READ ALSO:

According to analysts at American bank Wells Fargo, the US dollar will remain strong early next year, but it will begin to weaken in mid-2023.

“We expect this theme of US dollar strength to persist in early 2023 as US economic trends remain resilient relative to other major developed economies, and as the Federal Reserve pursues a more aggressive pace of monetary tightening compared to other major central banks.

“With the Fed set to deliver rate hikes through March 2023, and most other central banks seen finishing their tightening cycles at a similar time, we believe the US Dollar index could gain a further 4-5 percent by the end of Q1-2023,” they stated.

“But as the Fed ends its tightening cycle and U.S. economic trends worsen, we believe the greenback will enter a period of cyclical depreciation and weaken against most foreign currencies for the remainder of next year,” they added.

This means that there is still time for Americans to buy property in Spain, but it may only remain economically advantageous for them up until the middle of 2023. American property hunters should factor in that the amount of time it takes for property purchases in Spain can be around three months.

Others are more optimistic about the USD’s ongoing strength against the euro. Dutch multinational bank ING recently projecting €1 to trade as follows:

  • $0.98 throughout Q4 2022
  • $0.98 by July 2023
  • $1.00 by January 2024
  • $1.10 by September 2024

Bruno Rabassa of Berkshire Hathaway believes that property will continue to be an asset because rent is a rising value in Spain.  

According to the American multinational conglomerate, US clients can apply for a mortgage loan in Spain to help with property purchases and, although the interest rates are now higher in Spain than they once were, they are still much cheaper than in the United States.

READ ALSO: Seven big differences between buying a property in Spain and the US

Where are Americans buying in Spain?

Rabassa points out an interesting trend that has happened this year with more Americans buying properties in different regions of the country.

“Until recently they bought in the cities of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​hardly any in other coastal resorts or on island areas,” he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a spike in interest from the US in properties located in Spain’s less populated interior, where homes are considerably cheaper on average.

But US property hunters can now clearly afford to buy more expensive properties across Spain and are generally broadening their horizons. 

United Airlines launched new flights to Tenerife in the Canary Islands and Mallorca in the Balearics from New York, and the airline will kickstart a new route linking Málaga to the Big Apple in 2023.

Regardless of whether the US dollar stays as strong against the euro in 202, what’s clear is that there’s an increased demand for Spanish properties by Americans buyers looking to buy in tourist resort areas, which are usually favoured by European buyers, particularly from northern Europe and the UK.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS