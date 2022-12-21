For members
ECONOMY
Spain and UK banks are most vulnerable in terms of real estate risk
The Spanish and UK banking systems could be more exposed to risk when it comes to real estate investment, a new report by leading credit rating agency Fitch reveals.
Published: 21 December 2022 10:12 CET
The main weakness when it comes to Spanish banks is the number of variable mortgages in the country, according to Fitch. Photo: Biel Morro/Unsplash
PROPERTY
Should Americans rush to buy a Spanish home while the dollar is strong?
The strength of the US dollar this year has meant that many more Americans have been buying up properties in Spain, but will the situation stay the same in 2023?
Published: 19 December 2022 10:36 CET
