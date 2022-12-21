Read news from:
Spain’s government wants cashback at shops across the country

Getting cashback from shops and supermarkets is hardly ever possible in Spain, but the Spanish Parliament has now approved a proposal to promote the practice, in part to solve the problem of bank access in rural areas.

Published: 21 December 2022 15:39 CET
It's not yet known exactly when cashback will become available across Spain, but as it's now been approved and talks have been in the pipeline for a while, it's likely it we may see it here in the near future.  (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)

The Spanish Commission for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation on Tuesday approved a proposal by the country’s political party Ciudadanos to promote the use of cashback in shops across the country.

Cashback is a practice that is common in many countries in Europe including Germany and in France, where it was introduced in 2018.

In the UK, citizens have enjoyed the cashback scheme since 1990.  

For those who are unfamiliar with how it works, cashback is when you go shopping, usually at the supermarket, and you have the option of taking some money out in cash with your purchase, instead of having to go to the bank.

It’s essentially just like going to an ATM or a bank teller, but instead, you tell the supermarket cashier how much you want and they will give you the cash.

It will automatically be debited from your account when you pay with card, along with the amount of your shopping bill.

The UK even started introducing cashback without having to make a purchase in the summer of 2021.

The objective is to reduce dependency on cash machines, which are very expensive to maintain.

According to cash withdrawal app Topii, just to keep one ATM operational, it costs €1,000 a month and 56 daily cash withdrawals are needed to pay for maintenance.

It is also aimed at helping those in rural Spain who now no longer have access to a bank, as many of them ceased to be operational over the last 15 years. 

Since 2008, 22,363 branches have closed in Spain, which is more than half of those that existed then.

According to a 2022 Bank of Spain report, 55 percent of municipalities, in which 1.6 million people live, have difficulty accessing cash. 

The Spanish Banking Association, the Confederation of Savings Banks (CECA) and the National Union of Credit Cooperatives (UNACC), confirmed that currently a total of 657,557 people in Spain do not have access to any banking service and there is no bank branch in 4,378 municipalities.

Recent Bank of Spain data also revealed at the end of the second quarter of 2022, there were 46,530 ATMs, which is 1,109 fewer than at the end of 2021 and 15,184 fewer than in 2008.

Thirty percent of transactions in Spain are still done by cash and cashback is one of the main solutions to help thousands across the country that have trouble accessing it.

Customers of Dutch bank ING are some of the few people in Spain who already have access to cashback and have been able to since February 2022. Currently, ING customers can ask for cashback at over 30,000 points including Supercor, Hipercor, El Corte Inglés supermarkets, fuel stations Shell, Disa, Galp and Atenoil, and shops belonging to the DIA group.

In 2021, Spain’s PSOE party also came up with a solution to the problem, suggesting that cashback should be available at Correos branches, the country’s national postal service.

It’s not yet known exactly when cashback will become available across Spain, but as it’s now been approved and talks have been in the pipeline for a while, it’s likely it we may see it here in the near future. 

ECONOMY

Spain and UK banks are most vulnerable in terms of real estate risk

The Spanish and UK banking systems could be more exposed to risk when it comes to real estate investment, a new report by leading credit rating agency Fitch reveals.

Published: 21 December 2022 10:12 CET
Spain and UK banks are most vulnerable in terms of real estate risk

Spain is one of the world’s most popular countries for foreign property buyers, particularly those from other European countries.

But existing Spain homeowners, as well as those considering purchasing a home, should be aware of the economic risks and downsides. 

The Spanish and UK banking systems are the most vulnerable when it comes to real estate investment, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings, one of the world’s “big three” credit rating agencies.

This is largely due to the rise in interest rates and their higher borrower risks.

The recession in the UK and economic slowdown in Spain, plus the high rates of inflation across Europe and an increase in unemployment will mean that banks will come under increasing pressure in 2023, making it even more difficult to secure a mortgage.

However, the report confirmed that the situation would not be as dire as during the financial crises of 2008.

Fitch ranked ten Western banking systems (UK, Spain, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the US, Italy and Denmark) that were vulnerable to real estate risk based on customers’ susceptibility to rising mortgage rates, real estate price risks and banking system vulnerability.

The UK came in at number one, being the most vulnerable, and Spain was number two. The UK scored the worst in the borrower risk category, while Spain scored worst in banking system vulnerability.

The countries with the lowest risk according to the study were Denmark in 10th position and Italy at number nine.  

Spain and the UK have the highest percentage of variable and fixed-rate mortgages that expire or reset within 24 months.

The main weakness when it comes to Spanish banks is the number of variable mortgages in the country, which can cause problems when interest rates are high. Even though Spain may start out in a better position than countries such as the Netherlands, Germany and Canada, those countries have more borrowers with fixed mortgages who will not be so affected by the rise in interest rates.

Spain and UK are also the countries out of the ten on the list where households have the least amount of savings, so are unable to pay for a significant increase in their mortgages.

Spain’s banking system is also vulnerable as a result of the country’s chronically high unemployment levels and the prospect of it rising whenever the economic situation worsens.

On a more positive note, Spain seems to have less real estate risk compared to some other countries such as the US, where the pandemic housing bubble is currently bursting.

This stems from the fact that housing prices are not expected to fall in Spain so much as in some other countries, where they are overvalued because they rose during the pandemic.

In Australia, Canada, Denmark, the US, the Netherlands and the UK, prices are already falling in 2022, the report points out.

The report also shows that Spain has some of the most comparatively expensive properties out of the 10 countries when you take into consideration the housing prices and the average household income.  

The average salary in Spain in 2022 is €24,009 per year, which works out to a gross income of €1,714.94 in 14 payments.

To conclude, the report states that Spain, along with all the other countries in the study, has better capabilities to deal with a crisis within the real estate sector now than it did in 2008.

Since then, credit requirements have tightened, and banks are subject to greater scrutiny by regulators.

But the report states that Spain is worse positioned than others to mitigate the effects of a real estate crisis, such as insurance where banks protect themselves from mortgage defaults.

In contrast to this, Fitch also praised the special agreement that the Spanish government and the country’s banks made to introduce a set of measures to help protect more than one million low and mid-income families from rising variable mortgage rates.

This measure “could be used in other jurisdictions” it stated and will allow for “reducing total defaults at the cost of increasing the value losses of banks”. 

