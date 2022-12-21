Read news from:
WORKING IN SPAIN

Everything that changes about working in Spain in 2023

New labour laws, tax breaks, big changes for the self-employed and lots of promising employment news for foreigners - 2023 will bring many developments for all types of people working in Spain.

Published: 21 December 2022 09:31 CET
Everything that changes about working in Spain in 2023
What changes about working in Spain in 2023? Photo: Israel Andrade / Unsplash

New tax for all workers 

From 2023, all salaried or self-employed in Spain will have to pay an extra tax to help fill up the country’s pension fund. The new tax will be paid by all workers regardless of their income, and the percentage they pay on their salary will be the same for everyone.

In simple terms, if you work in Spain and contribute to social security, the new tax will represent 0.6 percent of your monthly salary. However, of this 0.6 percent your employer will pay 0.5 percent and you will only pay the other 0.1 percent. Autónomos (self-employed) will also have to pay this new tax, and trade unions estimate that the average monthly payment will be around €5 per month.

Income tax cut for low and mid-income earners

Back in September 2022, Spain announced that it would reduce the amount of personal income tax on those earning up to €21,000 per year. Previously it was €18,000 per year. For example, a worker who is married, has children, earns €19,000 (gross) a year and does a joint tax declaration will save €331 on their annual income tax return, while a pensioner who is over the age of 65 and has a pension of €16,500 will save €689. The change in tax conditions means that workers on Spain’s minimum wage (€14,000) will not have to pay income tax if they don’t earn above €15,000, which is the new threshold for 2023. 

Regional tax breaks as well

New social security contributions for self-employed

From 2023, Spain’s autónomos will pay monthly social security fees based on how much they earn, instead of a fixed rate. Currently, the self-employed have to pay a minimum contribution base of €294 per month after they have been registered as self-employed for two years, regardless of how much they earn.

Instead of there being a fixed rate of €294, the fee will go down progressively to €200 a month for lower earners and progressively higher – up to €590 a month – for higher earners. This means that some self-employed workers will see their social security payments reduced, however, for anyone earning over €1,700 per month, they will increase.

New Startups Law and digital nomad visa

Spain’s new Startups law aims to attract international investors, digital nomads and new companies to Spain with visa incentives, tax breaks, fewer bureaucratic hoops and other benefits. One of the main draws of the law is that it offers startups a cut in Corporation tax from 25 percent to 15 percent for a maximum of four years.

It will also include a digital nomad visa, which will be introduced in 2023. Digital nomads will be eligible to pay non-resident income tax (IRNR) rather than regular income tax (IRPF) for the first four years. IRNR is generally 25 percent in Spain but this will be reduced to 15 percent for digital nomads. They will have to demonstrate that at least 80 percent of their income comes from foreign companies for this to apply.

No social security tax for new autónomos in Madrid

Back in September 2022, the regional government in Madrid announced that from 2023, new autónomos in Madrid will have their social security fees paid for by the local government for their first year of self-employed work in the region. If their monthly earnings are below minimum wage in the second year (€1,166 gross a month), they will also have their social security fees covered by the regional government. This means that new self-employed workers in Madrid will save hundreds or potentially several thousands of euros during their first year or two years of work.

More construction and trade jobs for non-EU workers

In 2022, Spain changed its migration laws to recruit more foreigners from overseas for industries with labour shortages. The primary focus for 2023 is to hire carpenters, plumbers, electricians and other workers involved in construction. Previously, the only way for third-country nationals to be hired from overseas for a contract job was if employers could not find an EU candidate for the position or if the job was on Spain’s shortage occupation list. Since 2008 this has been made up almost entirely of jobs in the maritime and shipping industry.

Four-day work week to become more common?

The Spanish government announced this year it will give up to €150,000 to small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) that implement a four-day work week without reducing their employees’ salaries. Companies will have to slash employees’ weekly work hours by at least 10 percent – which technically constitutes half a day less of work rather than a full day – and stick to the pilot scheme for at least two years.

The aim of the four-day workweek is to increase productivity as well as to offer a better work-life balance together with improved physical and mental health conditions for workers. 

More tech jobs than ever

Some of the world’s biggest tech companies such as Meta, IBM, Google and Amazon are among the those that have announced they will set up billion-euro data centres and other tech infrastructure in Spain in the coming years. For example, Amazon cloud computing unit AWS plans to invest €2.5 billion in Spain over the next 10 years which will create over 1,300 jobs.

Fewer temporary jobs

Spain has long been one of the European nations with the highest number of temporary contracts but in early 2022 the country pushed through a labour reform to reduce job insecurity by targeting these types of jobs. In May 2022, it was reported that the legislation had proven successful as around a third of employees hired in the first four months of 2022 were given permanent contracts

This has also helped unemployment levels during low season drop dramatically. As it stands in December 2022, the average number of temporary contracts has been reduced by eight points, despite the fact that the Spanish rate remains the second highest within the EU. Expect more of the same in 2023.

Another minimum wage increase?

The Spanish government is considering increasing the minimum wage again in 2023 from the current €1,046 gross a month in 14 annual payments to €1,082, as recommended by their team of analysts.

This €46 rise has the support of Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz as it’s in line with her plans to bring the SMI (as the minimum wage is called in Spain) closer to the EU average.

WORKING IN SPAIN

Language assistants in Spain’s Valencia not paid for months yet again

Some 1,400 English language assistants in Spain’s Valencia region have not been paid by the regional government for several months, the third year in a row it’s happened.

Published: 15 December 2022 15:10 CET
Language assistants in Spain's Valencia not paid for months yet again

Every year, Spain employs thousands of native English-speakers from several countries to work as language assistants or ‘auxiliares de conversación‘ in its public schools, but once again there are reports that those in the country’s eastern Valencia region have not been paid since October.

The role of auxiliares de conversación in Spain is to aid schoolteachers in the classroom for 16 hours a week, providing English-language assistance for several subjects.

It’s a government-backed scheme to help bolster bilingual education in Spain as well as an easy way for young people from abroad – many of them students from non-EU countries such as the US, Canada and the UK – to experience life in Spain over a certain amount of time and learn Spanish. 

Auxiliares should be compensated with a monthly payment of €1,000, designed as a tax-free grant (beca) to cover living expenses while they’re here.

Not so in the Valencia region, where for the third year running some 1,4000 new English language assistants have not received any of their wages since the school year began. 

Back in February 2020, we reported on the same issue – many language assistants in the Valencia region hadn’t been paid their monthly stipend for more than four months.

In December 2021, there were reports that language assistants in the eastern region were again struggling to make ends meet in Spain after months without a salary.

This is now happening once more in 2022, at a time when inflation in Spain has been at its highest in three decades. 

The education branch of Valencia’s Federation of Public Services, part of Spain’s main trade union UGT, has recently slammed the regional education department as a result.

“It’s urgent and necessary that they are compensated for their services, which began on October 1st and will end on May 31st 2023,” UGT said in a statement.

“They move from their countries and as they don’t have full residency and work rights here, they find themselves in an unacceptable and precarious situation for a democratic society,” UGT delegate Javier González Zurita told La Información.

Many auxiliares are first invited to Spain by the national Ministry of Education and are then assigned a spot in one of Spain’s 17 regions, where their regional government and department of education are responsible for them, including their wages.

Language assistants who have enquired about late payments over the years have typically been ignored, with emails and phone calls not answered. 

Language assistant for the British Council Roan Farley is one of them who has been waiting for his payments for the last three months.

“Since I came here, I, along with all the language assistants, have still not received any money,” Farley told The Local Spain.

“This has left us in a difficult position, in that we are unable to pay the rent or for basic goods such as food and other necessities, so we’re forced to return home with no intention of continuing with the scheme. 

“It’s also having a huge impact on our mental health, as many of my peers are suffering from anxiety, among other mental illnesses,” he added.  

In previous years, some conversation assistants have had to take out loans or use their credit cards just to be able to live and have staged protests outside Valencia’s Education Ministry, demanding that the situation be resolved.

What is being done to help the situation?

Even though out-of-pocket auxiliares were told that authorities would try to rectify the situation back in 2020, the problem is still happening.

Those affected in 2022 have written letters of complaint to Spain’s Ministry of Education, the regional Secretary of Education, the general directors responsible for Language Policy and Management of Multilingualism, Educational Innovation and Organisation, and teaching centres.

According to Spanish daily La Información, there are also plans to stage a mass protest where auxiliares from the region’s three provinces – Alicante, Valencia and Castellón – take part.

Why is this happening?

The issue of delayed wages has been blamed on Spain’s complicated bureaucracy due to the fact that language assistants are classified as students rather than regular teachers. As a result, each monthly payment has to be assessed by Spain’s Hacienda tax agency first.

This is reportedly not affecting all auxiliares in the region.

There are also problems when it comes to opening a bank account as Spain’s Ministry of Education had said accounts needed to be linked to a NIE foreigner ID number, which has its own set of challenges, including trying to get an appointment to apply for one in the first place.

