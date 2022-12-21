For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
Everything that changes about working in Spain in 2023
New labour laws, tax breaks, big changes for the self-employed and lots of promising employment news for foreigners - 2023 will bring many developments for all types of people working in Spain.
Published: 21 December 2022 09:31 CET
What changes about working in Spain in 2023? Photo: Israel Andrade / Unsplash
WORKING IN SPAIN
Language assistants in Spain’s Valencia not paid for months yet again
Some 1,400 English language assistants in Spain’s Valencia region have not been paid by the regional government for several months, the third year in a row it’s happened.
Published: 15 December 2022 15:10 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments