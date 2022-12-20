Read news from:
MIGRANT CRISIS

Since 2018, six people die every day trying to reach Spain: NGO

More than 11,200 migrants have died trying to reach Spain in the past five years, equating to a daily average of six people, Spanish NGO Caminando Fronteras said Monday.

Published: 20 December 2022
A child migrant keeps warm in Red Cross blanket after arriving aboard a coast guard boat at Algeciras' harbour. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

In a report, the organisation — which alerts the authorities to migrant boats in trouble at sea and helps families searching for loved ones — said 11,286 people had died between January 2018 and November 30, 2022.

The deaths mainly occurred as they tried to reach Spain by sea but also included those who died trying to get into its two North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

More than two-thirds — or 7,692 people — died en route from the African coast to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic, which is an extremely dangerous route because of its strong currents with migrants packed into ramshackle boats which are far from seaworthy.

At its shortest, the route from the Moroccan coast is around 100 kilometres (60 miles), but migrants often come from as far as Mauritania which is more than 1,000 kilometres as the crow flies.

Crossings there began surging in late 2019 after increased patrols in the Mediterranean dramatically reduced migrant numbers.

“This report provides an analysis over time which lets us see the shift towards increasingly dangerous migration routes,” Helena Maleno, head of Caminando Fronteras, said on presenting the report in Barcelona.

The second most dangerous route is between Algeria and Spain where 1,526 people died over the same period.

Others died while trying to cross into Ceuta and Melilla, which have Europe’s only land border with Africa, making them a magnet for migrants desperate to escape grinding poverty and hunger.

Figures show 47 people died at those borders over the past five years, the NGO said.

In June, dozens died trying to cross into Melilla, with Morocco counting 23 but Amnesty International and independent experts giving a figure of 37 in the worst recorded toll in years.

40 percent of deaths in 2021

The worst year for migrant deaths was 2021, when 4,639 people lost their lives — representing more than 40 percent of the overall toll over the five-year period.

Although the figures for this year do not include December, the number of deaths in 2022 is considerably lower, standing at 2,154.

Among the victims, who either drowned, died en route or went missing at sea, were 1,272 women and 377 children.

Most of the bodies are never recovered, with the dead swallowed up by the ocean, and the NGO denounced the lack of international help for families desperately looking for missing loved ones.

Spain is one of the main gateways for migrants to reach Europe and so far this year, some 30,000 have managed to reach its territory.

The vast majority is by sea, with 27,789 arrivals so far this year, the latest interior ministry figures show, a significant drop from a year earlier when arrivals stood at 37,241.

Spain and Morocco ‘contributed’ to migrant deaths: Amnesty International

Amnesty International on Tuesday said Spanish and Moroccan authorities contributed to the deaths of dozens of people who attempted to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla in June.

Published: 13 December 2022
The human rights organisation accused Madrid and Rabat of “excessive use of force” and an “abject failure” to provide the truth about what occurred.

Nearly 20,000 migrants, many from Sudan, stormed the metres-high fence that seals off Melilla from Morocco on June 24. Clashes with police ensued, in which several migrants were crushed to death and others died from falling.

The death toll — at least 23 according to Morocco, at least 37 according to Amnesty and independent experts — was the worst in years of attempted migrant crossings into Melilla and Ceuta.

The frontier between Morocco and the two Spanish enclaves are the European Union’s only land borders on the African continent.

“The methods used by Moroccan and Spanish authorities at the border crossing known as ‘Barrio Chino’ contributed to the deaths of at least 37 people and to injuries to dozens more,” Amnesty said in a report.

Amnesty analysed videos and satellite images, and spoke to numerous migrants who were present at the border when it was stormed.

“Some of the actions by Spanish and Moroccan officials … may amount to breaches of the right to be free from torture and other ill-treatment,” Amnesty said.

These included “beating people who were already restrained or unresponsive due to injury, denying emergency medical assistance to those injured, repeated use of tear gas against people who have no way of escape and are in a confined space”.

“At this dismal six-month anniversary, the Spanish and Moroccan authorities continue to deny any responsibility for the carnage at Melilla,” said Amnesty International secretary general Agnes Callamard.

“There is a growing mountain of evidence of serious and multiple human rights violations… This smacks of a cover-up and racism.”

Independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council said in October at least 37 people had died, and decried an “alarming” lack of accountability, from both Morocco and Spain.

Investigations published in November by the BBC and European media consortium Lighthouse Reports denounced brutality by Moroccan forces and questioned the Spanish forces’ actions.

The probes concluded that at least one migrant died on Spanish territory, which Spain’s interior minister has repeatedly denied.

The Spanish ombudsman and the country’s public prosecutor have also been investigating the tragedy.

In a letter sent on Friday to several NGOs and seen by AFP, the ombudsman said that explanations given by the interior ministry had “not been sufficient”.

