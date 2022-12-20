For members
SPANISH LANGUAGE
REVEALED: The best new Spanish words added to the dictionary in 2022
Spain’s Royal Language Academy has officially added 3,000 words to the Spanish dictionary over the course of 2022. Here are 11 of the best you need to learn, with explanations and examples.
Published: 20 December 2022 16:33 CET
The term 'garciamarquiano' has been added to the Spanish dictionary to refer to something that is characteristic or reminiscent of the ‘magic realism’ writings of Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. (Photo by Rafael Quiroz / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments