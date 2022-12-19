Read news from:
Supporters call on Iran to release Spanish football fan

Relatives and friends of Spanish football fan Santiago Sánchez, arrested in Iran on his way to the Qatar World Cup, demanded his release during a rally outside Tehran's embassy in Madrid on Sunday.

Published: 19 December 2022 11:56 CET
Santiago Sánchez Cogedor
Sánchez Cogedor had been documenting his journey on Instagram and in his last post on October 1st, he said he was about to enter Iran from a northern Iraqi village. Screenshot: Santiago Sánchez Cogedor/Instagram

“Your family calls for your immediate release,” read a large banner held by several of his relatives, who joined dozens of others for a protest outside the embassy in a residential area.

“My wish for Christmas, of course, is for my son to return. I don’t want (to win) lotteries or anything, I want my son,” Celia Cogedor, Sánchez’s mother, told reporters.

Sánchez left his hometown near Madrid in January, hoping to walk to Qatar in time for the World Cup, which kicked off on November 20th.

He was arrested in early October in Iran after taking a photo of the grave of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurd whose September 16 death sparked weeks of protests in the Islamic republic, his mother said.

READ MORE: Iran arrests Spanish hiker walking to Qatar World Cup

“In no way was it intended to harm the Iran state’s security,” Cogedor said at the rally.

She also said she was able to speak briefly with her son in recent days and learned he was in “good health”.

“We are asking (the Iranian authorities) to realise that he is not a political activist,” said Jose Felix, a 53-year-old friend of Sánchez, holding a banner reading “Freedom for Santiago”.

Several European citizens, including another Spaniard, have been arrested in connection with the protests in Iran.

Amini had been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Hundreds of people have been killed while thousands of individuals have been detained during the protests in Iran.

SPAIN AND THE US

US student who went missing in France in November located in Spain

An American student who disappeared in November from his university in eastern France has made contact with his parents from Spain, a French prosecutor said Friday.

Published: 16 December 2022 17:27 CET
US student who went missing in France in November located in Spain

“We have just learned that Kenneth DeLand was able to speak to his parents today. He is thought to be in Spain,” Eric Vaillant, chief prosecutor for the city of Grenoble, told reporters.

“No problem” had been reported with his health, he added.

DeLand, 21, was studying French at the University of Grenoble-Alpes as part of an exchange programme with his St. John Fisher University in New York state.

He was reported missing in late November and French prosecutors opened an investigation on Monday into the “worrying disappearance.”

According to his father, DeLand’s phone had last indicated his location on November 30th, and he had last been spotted at a Decathlon sports shop in Montelimar, southern France.

In a statement earlier this week, the Grenoble prosecutors’ office said DeLand had left the city “voluntarily” after experiencing difficulties at the university.

On his most recent message posted on TikTok, DeLand filmed himself making a Christmas list that included “more friends” and “no depression.”

Donald Trump-supporting rightwing group Turning Point USA said that DeLand headed the organisation at St. John Fisher University and had attended several conferences.

In briefings with journalists, the Grenoble prosecutors’ office said DeLand had told several people he was unprepared for his arrival in France and had struggled to meet people.

He had been scheduled to leave France on December 15th.

“He said that he didn’t want to return to the United States but that he wanted to stay in France,” a student in DeLand’s French language programme told AFP.

His parents had started a website, FindKenDeLand.com, in the hopes of generating help for finding their son.

On Friday, the site had been updated with a “Kenny has been found” message.

