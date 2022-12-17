Spain to test effect of shorter working week on productivity

The popular low-cost clothes chain has said they will open eight new stores over the next two years in Spain, as well as refurbishing its existing ones.

Up to €80 million will be spent on opening the new shops, while the remaining €20 million will go towards upgrades and improvements in other stores.

Spain is already Primark’s second largest market after the UK.

The ambitious plans will also create 1,000 new jobs, bolstering the local economy and bringing Primark’s total workforce within Spain to 10,000.

The company owned by Associated British Foods (ABF.L) has said that it will open its first store on the Canary island of Lanzarote as well as its first in the Spanish enclave of Melilla and one in Toledo.

There are also plans to open new stores in Lorca and Jaén over the next two years, as well as three more in the region of Madrid.

Madrid is already home to eight Primark stores including the retailer’s flagship 12,400-square-metre store located on the emblematic Gran Vía, next to Primark’s Spanish headquarters.

The Primark store in Diagonal Mar in Barcelona is also due to be refurbished and extended.

Carlos Inacio, the director general of Primark Spain, said of the move: “We are proud to announce a significant investment in our store portfolio and long-term growth of Primark Spain. This exciting expansion plan will create employment, positively impact the local communities we are opening in and bring Primark stores closer to our customers across Spain”.

Primark has said that it will also continue with its commitment to half the carbon footprint across its stores by 2030 by installing LED lighting in its Spanish shops, as well as other improvements.

The low-cost fashion chain has also been trialling new concepts across Spain by opening up food and drink outlets within its stores.

This year, Primark opened a frozen yogurt stand Llaollao in its Marbella store, as well as a Granier café in its Seville store. Primark Granada and Palma have Llaollao stands during the summer months.

The retailer has opened three new stores in Spain in the last 12 months, including in San Sebastián, San Fernando and Girona.

Primark opened its first store in Madrid in 2006 and currently has 56 stores in 42 cities across the country. These are not only located in big cities like Barcelona and Madrid, but also smaller ones such as Logroño, Vigo, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Orihuela and Tarragona.

The retailer recently announced an investment of £140 million for its UK stores as well as an investment of €100 million in the French market.