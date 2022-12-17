Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPANISH LANGUAGE

‘Loco’ for Lorca: UK theatre fuels passion for Spanish

With its popular bilingual programming, London's Cervantes Theatre is perfect proof of how Spanish has become the favourite foreign language of young British people.

Published: 17 December 2022 08:50 CET
'Loco' for Lorca: UK theatre fuels passion for Spanish
Actors rehearse ahead of a performance at the Cervantes Theatre in south east London on December 8, 2022. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)

“That Lorca is completely bonkers,” says an actress in Spanish, prompting laughter from a group of British teenagers at London’s Cervantes Theatre.

Artistic director Paula Paz, who co-founded the theatre with the actor and director Jorge de Juan, said Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca is a firm favourite with audiences in the UK.

From an unassuming corner of south London, the venue is helping to drive a growing interest in Spanish, which is now the most-studied foreign language in the UK.

The theatre, built from scratch in a former garage under railway arches, opened in 2016 with Lorca’s 1933 tragedy “Bodas de Sangre” (“Blood Wedding”).

One of the highlights of its forthcoming season is a seven-week run of his last play from 1936, “La Casa de Bernada Alba” (“The House of Bernada Alba”).

Lorca — killed later than year during Spain’s civil war — is not the only dramatist to be showcased at the tiny 80-seat theatre in Southwark, on the south bank of the River Thames.

Others include the 16th-century playwright Felix Lope de Vega as well as lesser-known and up-and-coming writers from Spain and Latin America.

They include Chilean author Isabel Allende’s “La Casa de los Espiritus” (“The House of the Spirits”) and “La Realidad” (“The Reality”) by Argentina’s Denise Despeyroux.

Artistic director Paula Paz poses for a photograph at the Cervantes Theatre in southeast London. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)

Bilingual performances

To reach a wider audience, performances alternate between Spanish and English, although plays have also been performed switching between both languages.

They include a bilingual performance of Cervantes’ farce “El Juez de los Divorcios” (“The Divorce Judge”) and Shakespeare’s monologues in 2016.

In September there was a complex in-house production based on Pablo Sorozabal’s 1942 operetta “Black, El Payaso” (“Black The Clown”).

The dialogue was in English and the songs in Spanish, all translated with digital subtitles.

Despite its name, the Cervantes Theatre is independent from the Spanish language and cultural body the Instituto Cervantes, from which it receives a small grant.

This month, Lorca’s lesser-known “Retablillo de Don Cristobal” (“The Puppet Play of Don Cristobal”) has been delighting students.

“I think it’s a nice way to look at the language,” said Zack Fecher, 17, on a trip from Haberdashers’ Boys’ School in Elstree, just outside London.

“I’ve seen films in Spanish but this is the first play and you have to focus on the words and they speak very fast.”

Ana Zamora, director of the theatre company Nao d’Amores, which specialises in reviving lost plays, has been invited from Spain to present the production.

“You don’t have to embellish the texts to make them easier for foreign audiences to access,” she told AFP.

Audiences can recognise the similarities between the puppet Don Cristobal and the traditional English character Mr Punch, she said.

At the same time there is “an intriguing air of the exotic”, she added.

(Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP)

‘Nothing like it’

For Paz, the “demand for quality” gives the theatre its audience, which she describes as a mix of people who like alternative theatre, fans of Hispanic culture, and students of Spanish.

Students studying Spanish are becoming increasingly common in England. In 2019, Spanish became the foreign language most studied in high schools.

According to the British Council’s latest “Language Trends” report, last year 8,433 students took Spanish for their end-of-school exams at aged 18.

That compared to 7,671 for French, the study of which has been declining among teenagers alongside German since 2005.

French, however, remains the most-taught language in primary schools.

It may have taken Zack and his classmates 90 minutes to travel to the theatre but other groups come from as far as Liverpool, in northwest England, and Brussels.

“There’s nothing like it in Europe,” said Paz.

he three tiers of seating and small stage makes the theatre an intimate venue, where the audience can almost touch the actors and feel the emotion.

“It’s a magical space, with a very special atmosphere,” said Eduardo Mayo, who plays Lorca and voices Don Cristóbal.

“We will be studying Lorca’s plays next year but this is a good way to get started,” said Fecher, who has been learning Spanish for five years.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPANISH LANGUAGE

Why Spanish has question and exclamation marks at the start of sentences

Spanish is the only language in the world which puts an ‘upside down’ exclamation mark (¡) or question mark (¿) at the start of a sentence. ¿Por qué? (why?), we ask.

Published: 13 December 2022 11:01 CET
Why Spanish has question and exclamation marks at the start of sentences

Most historians agree that exclamation marks were first used in Latin manuscripts and that the question mark was introduced by the Carolingians, a French dynasty that dominated Western Europe between the 8th and 10th centuries.

In both cases, these symbols used to either emphasise or ask were included only at the end of sentences. 

So why is it that in written Spanish, a question or exclamation mark is added at the start of the sentence as well as at the end?

The first official reference of this linguistic idiosyncrasy was in the second edition of the Spanish Royal Academy’s book of spelling and grammar, published in 1754.

Spanish academics concluded that having a question mark at the end of a sentence wasn’t enough – especially when it came to long sentences –  and that a ¿ should be added at the very start as well.

“There are periods or long clauses in which the question mark placed at the end is not enough and it is necessary from the beginning to indicate the meaning and interrogative tone with which it should be read,” reads the minutes of the meeting held in 1753 about why the “novelty” of a question mark was “convenient” in Spanish.

Initially this rule of adding an inverted question mark was only applicable to long sentences, but over the years linguists realised that it was often difficult to determine when a sentence should be considered short or long, and that people ended up interpreting the rule at will.

So in 1870, Spain’s Royal Academy ruled that initial signos de interrogación should be added to all applicable cases, regardless of the length of sentences.

The exclamation point, which was included in the Spanish grammar books later on in the 18th century, was officially considered to be a two-symbol rule in 1884.

In fact, it was only in 2014 when it officially stopped being referred to as a signo de admiración (admiration point) and became known as signo de exclamación (exclamation point).

Nowadays, Spain’s Royal Academy – known as la RAE – is clear that the correct punctuation in Spanish should always be an exclamation or question mark at the start of a sentence if there is one at the end, and that mimicking what happens in other languages such as English where it only goes at the end is incorrect.

That applies regardless of whether the question or exclamation stands on its own – ¡Adiós! (Bye!) or ¿Cómo te llamas? (What’s your name?), or they’re a period within a sentence, such as Me acabo de despertar, ¿qué hora es? (I’ve just woken up, what time is it?).

Could it be that the often flowery and long-winded nature of written Spanish contributed to this orthographic uniqueness? We certainly think so!

SHOW COMMENTS