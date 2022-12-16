Read news from:
Rosalía: Five things to know about Spain’s greatest musical export

Rosalía, the former flamenco prodigy who's since cemented her place at the top of the pop world, was arguably the biggest breakout star of 2022. Here are some of the most interesting facts about the evolution of Spain's most global music star.

Published: 16 December 2022 11:56 CET
Spanish singer Rosalia poses with multiple awards and Album of the Year for "Motomani" during the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy awards at the Mandalay Bay's Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 17, 2022. (Photo by Ronda CHURCHILL / AFP)

Flamenco roots

Growing up on the outskirts of Barcelona, Rosalía Vila Tobella studied at the Catalonia College of Music, which accepts only one student per year into its flamenco programme.

This was the sound of her first album, 2017’s stripped-back “Los Angeles”, featuring Rosalía singing alone with a guitar.

It won many admirers for its new approach to a beloved genre — as well as some conservative detractors — but few predicted the crossover success to come.

Crossover

While studying flamenco, Rosalía was listening to reggaeton with her friends and David Bowie with her mother.

The pop influences crept into her second album, “El Mal Querer” (The Bad Loving), which included a reworking of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River”.

“You can sense the flamenco tradition, but it’s a whole new thing,” she said at the time.

It was a sensation, winning a Latin Grammy for album of the year, and the lead song “Malamente” racked up 160 million views on YouTube.

The album tracks a toxic relationship, but also makes references as varied as poet Federico García Lorca (killed during Spain’s civil war), flamenco legend Camaron de la Isla and a famous sex club in Barcelona.

Collaborations

The collision of sounds won her an eclectic set of celebrity fans, from brash rap stars like Cardi B and pop stars like Lorde to elder statesmen of indie rock like Michael Stipe and David Byrne.

Rosalía embraced the opportunities, collaborating with some of the biggest names in reggaeton and hip-hop, including Ozuna, J Balvin and The Weeknd.

Her duet with Travis Scott on “TKN” was a huge crossover hit with 218 million views on YouTube.

Reinvention

Rosalía took another bold step with “Motomami”, released in March, delving further into contemporary urban and electro.

It has catapulted her to the very top of the music game, becoming the first album by a Spanish woman artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify, and again winning album of the year at the Latin Grammys.

Its central image of the butterfly was a nod to her own transformations.

“I’m constantly seeing this phenomenon I keep being surprised by, of women and their talent in these predetermined categories: the sexy one, the crazy one, the bossy one, the diva,” she told Rolling Stone.

“But those categories don’t lead anywhere, they’re just limiting.”

Image

Rosalía has always taken extreme care over her style, which is managed by her sister Pili.

Her videos often have strong Spanish influences, from bullfighting with a motorbike in the clip for “Malamente” to the visuals for “Di Mi Nombre” which drew inspiration from 18th-century painter Goya.

The bold colours of filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar have been another frequent touchstone, and she made an appearance in his last feature “Pain and Glory” in 2019.

BREXIT: Spain scraps work visa requirement for UK touring artists 

UK artists looking to perform in Spain will no longer need to complete the costly and complex work visa process required post-Brexit after Spain’s Cabinet agreed to waive the previous rules. 

Published: 17 November 2021 10:02 CET
BREXIT: Spain scraps work visa requirement for UK touring artists 
UK singer songwriter Dua Lipa along with all other British artists and their crews will be able to tour and perform in Spain without requiring work visas. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/AFP

One of the downsides of Brexit for UK music lovers in Spain has been that British artists and bands can no longer go on tour in the country without having to first arrange third-country audiovisual work visas for their whole crews.

Most EU nations have signed bilateral agreements with the British government to alleviate the fallout of the UK leaving the bloc but unfortunately Spain, together with Croatia and Bulgaria, were until now the only three countries with no alternative arrangement in place.

As of November 14th that changes, as the Spanish Cabinet has followed the advice of Spain’s Association of Music promoters (APM) as well as their British counterparts LIVE and the Association for British Orchestras (ABO) to find a solution to the visa obstacle. 

As explained in the official state bulletin (BOE) dealing with the decree, British musicians, actors and other artists as well as other people who form part of the audiovisual sector will be able to carry out their work activities in Spain for 90 out of 180 days without requiring a work visa. 

“We are delighted that our hard work has paid off and the Spanish Government has agreed to lift the restrictive visa process for touring artists, ending the complicated and painful process of expensive visa applications,” Craig Stanley, Chair of the LIVE Touring Group said.

A whole host of people came together both here and in Spain to fix this situation and this shows what we can achieve as an industry when we work together.

The ruling is in fact good news for artists and production teams from all non-EU countries, not just the United Kingdom, as the waiving of the work visa requirement applies to all third-country nationals who work in the audiovisual sector.

The bureaucratic nightmare involved in performing in Spain post-Brexit recently became evident when two indie groups – Squid and Black Country – cancelled their performances in late October in Madrid, Barcelona and San Sebastián. 

According to the groups and organisers Primera Sound Tours, “bureaucratic problems derived from Brexit” were the reason for the cancellations, as each work visa for band members, road crew, technicians and other sound personnel would have cost €400, making their concerts financially unfeasible. 

Add to this the slow and complex bureaucracy that accompanies this visa process (Spain has famously lost several big Hollywood deals as a result) and it became fairly unappealing, especially for smaller bands that don’t have the manpower or resources.

“Until now, artists and their promoters have had to make applications for short-term visas entirely in Spanish, provide a host of itinerary details before having even been given the green light for the tour to go ahead – including accommodation and flight allocations – and give proof of applicant earnings of up to nearly £1,000 before ever having left the country,” UK live music trade body LIVE stated. 

“Costs were also prohibitive, amounting to over £10,000 for an orchestra to visit Spain for up to five days.

“Touring artists and their production teams were also required to wait for over a month for a decision, making long term scheduling – vital for successful international touring – impossible.”

The Spanish Cabinet’s ruling represents a boost for Spain and the UK’s live music industry, as the Iberian nation is the fifth largest live music market in the world.

For months, the music industry has been warning of visa problems that awaited UK bands performing in Europe. On the other hand, EU performers don’t generally require a visa to perform in the UK.

READ ALSO: Can Spain really become ‘Europe’s Hollywood’ as PM suggests?

