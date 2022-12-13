For members
POLITICS
Why Spain is fighting the UN to double in size
Spain is the 51st largest country in the world in terms of landmass but Spanish authorities are now stating their case with the United Nations claiming the country is actually 500,000 km2 bigger than what it’s currently registered as.
Published: 14 December 2022 10:51 CET
Spain is fighting the UN to double in size. Photo: Alejandro Piñero Amerio / Pixabay
SPAIN AND ALGERIA
Business anxiety grows as Spain-Algeria trade deadlock lingers
Six months after Algeria cut ties with Spain following a spat over disputed Western Sahara, trade between the two countries remains paralysed, much to the dismay of the worst-hit companies.
Published: 8 December 2022 09:00 CET
