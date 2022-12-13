Read news from:
Austria
Why Spain is fighting the UN to double in size

Spain is the 51st largest country in the world in terms of landmass but Spanish authorities are now stating their case with the United Nations claiming the country is actually 500,000 km2 bigger than what it’s currently registered as.

Published: 14 December 2022 10:51 CET
Why Spain is fighting the UN to double in size
Spain is fighting the UN to double in size. Photo: Alejandro Piñero Amerio / Pixabay

The size of Spain is currently recorded as 505,000 km2, but by trying to claim an extra 500,000 km2, the country will in fact be double the size.

Spanish authorities are arguing that there is a 500,000 km2 continental shelf submerged under the sea that belongs to Spain and wants this to be recognised.

The claim comes after years of expeditions and studies by experts from the Navy Hydrographic Institute, part of the Maritime Action Force of the Spanish navy fleet, as well as technicians from the Institute of Oceanography and the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain.  

Spain is not the only country that claims to be bigger because of a submerged continental shelf, the United Nations currently has similar requests from 60 different countries around the world.   

These requests began as a result of the fact that in the 1980s the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea included a clause that stated that coastal countries had the right to claim an extension of the 200 nautical miles from their coastline as an Exclusive Economic Zone.

Exclusive economic zone spain un

Map showing Spain’s Exclusive Economic Zone in light blue. Spanish authorities now want to extend the size of some of these three territories.  Map: NACLE/ Wikipedia (CC BY SA 4.0)

The size could be disputed “as long as it was scientifically and technically demonstrated that the submerged territory is a natural prolongation of the emerged territory”, Captain Luis Miguel Rioja, who is part of the team of the Navy Hydrographic Institute, told Spanish news agency EFE. 

Article 77, part of the same Law of the Sea stated this could be extended by a further 150 nautical miles and that the rights of a country over this territory would be for exploration, conservation and exploitation of the marine soil.  

In 1999, the UN published a set of guidelines to allow countries to prove the submerged piece of land they wanted to claim and granted a period of ten years for them to submit their requests. However, so many wanted to file that the deadline had to be extended. 

During these years, Spain submitted three applications for extension. One area of 79,000 km2 has been approved since 2009 and is shared between Spain, Ireland, the UK and France.  

Later that same year, Spain wanted to annex a further 50,000 km2 onto this territory north of Galicia, of which the UN has pre-approved approximately 20,000 km2, including Mount Finisterre.

Then in 2014, the UN approved another 296,000 km2 of submerged continental shelf that extends to the west of the Canary Islands.  

Spain currently has three Exclusive Economic Zones, one off the coast of Galicia in the Atlantic, one in the Mediterranean around the Balearic Islands, and another one in the Atlantic around the Canary Islands. 

Now experts from the Navy Hydrographic Institute believe they have gathered enough data to prove that they have even more land submerged beneath the sea.

In essence, Spanish authorities now want to extend the size of each of these three Exclusive Economic Zone territories. 

All these applications will add up to a total of 500,000 km2 in addition to Spain’s current landmass.

In February 2023, representatives from the institute will travel to the UN headquarters in New York to state their case.

“We could have it approved within one or two years,” they stated. 

It is believed that off the coast of Galicia there could be natural gas between 3,000 and 5,000 metres deep, as well as deposits of manganese and other resources, but “today it is practically impossible to exploit anything at those depths,” Captain Rioja of the Navy Hydrographic Institute told EFE.

“Now everything is more focused on conservation than exploitation,” he concluded.  

SPAIN AND ALGERIA

Business anxiety grows as Spain-Algeria trade deadlock lingers

Six months after Algeria cut ties with Spain following a spat over disputed Western Sahara, trade between the two countries remains paralysed, much to the dismay of the worst-hit companies.

Published: 8 December 2022 09:00 CET
Business anxiety grows as Spain-Algeria trade deadlock lingers

With sales blocked, investment frozen and projects at a standstill since June, businesses are struggling.

“We can’t export or import anything, all our operations are on standby,” said Julio Lebrero, head of Aecomhel, a Spanish company specialising in the manufacture of machinery for public works.

The firm, which owns 40 percent of the Algerian group Europactor, conducts almost all of its business operations in Algeria, which has left it in a difficult position.

“We haven’t brought in a single euro over the past six months, which is completely unsustainable,” admitted Lebrero, who said he was “very worried”.

Dozens of other small-and-medium sized Spanish firms (SMEs) are in the same boat, their business activity slowed because they cannot sell their products in Algeria.

Similar struggles have beset SMEs in Algeria whose businesses are dependent on raw materials and spare parts that are “made in Spain”.

The problem began in mid-March, when Spain suddenly reversed its decades-long stance of neutrality on the Western Sahara conflict, saying it would back Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed region as it sought to end a lingering diplomatic spat.

Spain’s move, widely seen as a victory for Morocco, infuriated its regional rival Algeria, which has long backed the Polisario Front, Western Sahara’s independence movement.

In response, Algiers suspended on June 8 a cooperation treaty with Madrid which had been signed in 2002, later moving to restrict commercial transactions and to freeze bank operations.

The freeze on business ties, announced by Algeria’s Association of Banks and Financial Establishments (known by its French acronym, ABEF), has had “a major impact on business transactions” between the two countries, said Alfonso Tapia, head of Omnicrea Consulting, which specialises in the Algerian market.

‘Everything has stopped’

To get around the problem, some firms have managed to supply their products through third countries, but that has proved impossible for small companies given the added cost.

Spain has paid a high price, with trade ministry figures showing exports to Algeria reached just €138 million ($145 million) between June and September, compared with €625 million for the same period a year earlier — a loss of some nearly €500 million in just four months.

And the slump has hit everything from agribusiness to chemicals, as well as textiles and the construction industry.

“Everything has stopped,” Djamel Eddine Bouabdallah, head of the CCIAE Algerian-Spanish trade and industry association, said, adding that some companies had even been forced to close.

The only exception is gas. Spain depends on Algeria for natural gas and deliveries by Algeria’s state-owned energy giant Sonatrach have continued untouched, albeit at a higher price.

As to how long the situation would continue, nobody knows. In June, the Spanish government appeared confident its relationship with Algeria was solid. But since then, it has said little.

State of uncertainty

For the companies hit by the freeze, Madrid’s silence does not bode well.

“We’ve asked the authorities to come up with solutions, but they’ve not come back to us,” said a spokeswoman for ANFFECC, which groups Spanish producers of ceramic glazes, pigments and glass-like materials.

In this sector, which is very dependent on the Algerian market, the freezing of business ties has already cost it some €70 million.

And many fear it could lead to a permanent loss of market share to its French and Italian competitors.

“The Spanish government is acting like there’s no problem, they have left us completely on our own,” said Lebrero.

His view is shared by another Spanish business owner who, speaking on condition of anonymity, denounced the “passivity” of the government and accused Algiers of blowing “hot and cold”.

In a statement at the end of July, Algeria’s Association of Banks and Financial Establishments announced the end of the restrictions with Spain.

But nothing changed, leaving companies in a state of uncertainty. “There are currently negotiations ongoing between the two governments, because they cannot leave the situation like this,” said Bouabdallah, his words echoed by Alfonso Tapia.

“The current situation is no good for anyone. We need to get back to normality,” he told AFP, calling for a “quick resolution” of the deadlock.

