Spain and Morocco ‘contributed’ to migrant deaths: Amnesty International

Amnesty International on Tuesday said Spanish and Moroccan authorities contributed to the deaths of dozens of people who attempted to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Melilla in June.

Published: 13 December 2022 14:48 CET
A migrant (L) talks to a man through a fence in a temporary centre for migrants and asylum seekers on June 25, 2022 in Melilla, a day after at least 23 African migrants died in a bid by around 2000 people, mostly sub-Saharan African, to force their way into the northern Morocco Spanish enclave. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

The human rights organisation accused Madrid and Rabat of “excessive use of force” and an “abject failure” to provide the truth about what occurred.

Nearly 20,000 migrants, many from Sudan, stormed the metres-high fence that seals off Melilla from Morocco on June 24. Clashes with police ensued, in which several migrants were crushed to death and others died from falling.

The death toll — at least 23 according to Morocco, at least 37 according to Amnesty and independent experts — was the worst in years of attempted migrant crossings into Melilla and Ceuta.

The frontier between Morocco and the two Spanish enclaves are the European Union’s only land borders on the African continent.

“The methods used by Moroccan and Spanish authorities at the border crossing known as ‘Barrio Chino’ contributed to the deaths of at least 37 people and to injuries to dozens more,” Amnesty said in a report.

Amnesty analysed videos and satellite images, and spoke to numerous migrants who were present at the border when it was stormed.

“Some of the actions by Spanish and Moroccan officials … may amount to breaches of the right to be free from torture and other ill-treatment,” Amnesty said.

These included “beating people who were already restrained or unresponsive due to injury, denying emergency medical assistance to those injured, repeated use of tear gas against people who have no way of escape and are in a confined space”.

“At this dismal six-month anniversary, the Spanish and Moroccan authorities continue to deny any responsibility for the carnage at Melilla,” said Amnesty International secretary general Agnes Callamard.

“There is a growing mountain of evidence of serious and multiple human rights violations… This smacks of a cover-up and racism.”

Independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council said in October at least 37 people had died, and decried an “alarming” lack of accountability, from both Morocco and Spain.

Investigations published in November by the BBC and European media consortium Lighthouse Reports denounced brutality by Moroccan forces and questioned the Spanish forces’ actions.

The probes concluded that at least one migrant died on Spanish territory, which Spain’s interior minister has repeatedly denied.

The Spanish ombudsman and the country’s public prosecutor have also been investigating the tragedy.

In a letter sent on Friday to several NGOs and seen by AFP, the ombudsman said that explanations given by the interior ministry had “not been sufficient”.

Spain insists no migrant deaths on its soil despite new evidence

Spain's interior minister has reiterated that no deaths occurred on Spanish soil when migrants stormed Melilla from Morocco in June, leaving at least 23 people dead. A new investigation based on footage of the event claims otherwise.

Published: 1 December 2022 09:07 CET
Marlaska’s comments came a day after several European media outlets – including Spanish daily El País, France’s Le Monde and Germany’s Der Spiegel – published an investigation which concluded that at least one migrant died on the Spanish side of the border.

One of the videos of the mass crossing, of the more than 100 that they’ve analysed, shows a Moroccan police officer on Spanish soil saying “he’s dead” when checking the pulse of a sub-Saharan migrant on the ground, described by the investigative team as “graphic evidence”.

But the Spanish government continue to deny the claims.

“I have said it before and I will repeat it again: we are talking about tragic events that took place outside our country. There has been no loss of life on national territory,” Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

The minister said the “tragedy should never have happened” but said it “originated in a violent attempt to enter our country”.

The interior minister has been in the hot seat since the border breach on June 24th, with opposition parties calling for his resignation. This was his second appearance in parliament to discuss the tragedy.

The Spanish authorities said up to 2,000 migrants stormed the high fence that seals off Melilla from Morocco and engaged in a two-hour skirmish with border officers.

While scores succeeded in reaching the Spanish territory at the northern tip of Africa, Moroccan authorities said at least 23 people were killed in a crush while others died from falling after climbing up.

It was the highest death toll in years from such attempted crossings into Melilla.

Video evidence

The media investigation published Tuesday showed images of an African migrant on the ground of the Spanish side of the border.

A member of the Moroccan security forces can be seen taking his pulse and then is heard declaring the migrant dead.

Another migrant who was at his side confirmed his death, according to the investigations which was based on interviews with dozens of survivors of the tragedy.

A BBC documentary which aired on November 1st said video footage showed “at least one dead body” at the entrance of the Melilla border post, as well as other bodies being removed by Moroccan security forces.

Spanish authorities had confirmed this area was “under their control”, the BBC added.

Both Spanish and Moroccan authorities have defended their actions during the attempted border crossing saying the migrants had been violent and that reasonable force had been used.

Grande-Marlaska repeated those arguments on Wednesday, saying he “sympathises” with the causes such as wars pushing people to try to move to Europe “but that does not justify a violent attack against the borders of a country”.

The Spanish enclaves of Melilla and Ceuta have long been a magnet for people fleeing violence and poverty across Africa, seeking refuge via the continent’s only land borders with the European Union.

