For members
WORKING IN SPAIN
How sick leave pay in Spain compares to other countries in Europe
Your right to paid time off when you’re unwell varies considerably from country to country. From how many days you can take to whether you’ll get your full salary and when you need a doctor’s note, here’s how the rules in Spain compare to elsewhere in Europe.
Published: 13 December 2022 17:02 CET
Updated: 15 December 2022 09:54 CET
Updated: 15 December 2022 09:54 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments