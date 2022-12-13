Read news from:
VISAS

How much money do Americans need to become residents in Spain in 2023?

If you're a US citizen who's looking to move to Spain but you’re wondering if not having a job will influence your chances of obtaining residency, here’s how much money you need to have saved up to be allowed to live in the country in 2023.

Published: 13 December 2022 13:02 CET
How much money do Americans need to become residents in Spain in 2023?
How much money will Americans need to move to Spain in 2023? Photo: Enrique / Pixabay

Michael Douglas, Ernest Hemingway and Ava Gardner are among the most famous Americans to have fallen in love with the Spanish lifestyle and made España their home away from home.

While not everybody is lucky enough to have a Hollywood bank account and immigration policies are stricter than they once were, US citizens can still obtain residency in Spain, even if they’re not coming to work.

This article is therefore geared to US citizens who have either not landed a job in Spain yet, are not planning to work, study, do business or invest in the country and are not intending to obtain residency through having Spanish family roots or an EU partner.

The main focus will be the non-lucrative residency permit, the primary way for Americans and other non-EU citizens to obtain Spanish residency through financial means.

What is Spain’s non-lucrative residency permit?

A non-lucrative visa is an authorisation that allows non-EU foreigners to stay in Spain for a period of more than 90 days without working or carrying out professional activities, by demonstrating that they have sufficient financial means for themselves and, if applicable, their family.

In Spanish it’s called a visado de residencia no lucrativa and it’s often referred to as a retirement visa, as this is the best option for retirees from non-EU countries who want to move to Spain.

Americans technically need to prove they have more money saved up to gain Spanish residency in 2023, but because the US dollar is so strong, it actually works out to be less than in 2022. Photo: Juan Marroquin/Pixabay

It is however available to third-country nationals of all ages who can prove they have the financial means, and is also a good option for US citizens who want to first travel and get to know Spain better for a year before starting work, as it allows for an easy conversion to a work permit.

Spain’s non-lucrative residency permit is a temporary residence visa that lasts for one year.

The first and second residence renewals last for two years each, after which five years of residency will have been obtained and therefore the possibility of applying for long-term residency, which lasts for five years.

After ten years of residence in Spain, US citizens can obtain Spanish citizenship, although they will technically have to renounce their American nationality in the process.

How much money do US nationals need to show to get Spain’s non-lucrative visa?

This is a trickier question than it may seem as there are often discrepancies in what constitutes “sufficient financial means” between Spain’s regions, provinces and even the Spanish consulates and embassies from which foreigners apply for the visa (you apply from the US, not from Spain).

Spain’s Royal Decree states that sufficient financial means “will not exceed the level of resources by which social subsidies are granted to Spaniards or the amount of the minimum Social Security pension”.

The Spanish government is referring to the IPREM, an indicator that in 2023 will rise to €600 ($631 with the current exchange rate) per month, around €21 more than in 2022 and €41 more than in 2020.

Interestingly, although applicants technically need more money in 2023 than you did in 2022, because of the current exchange rates and the strong US dollar, Americans will actually have to prove fewer financial means in 2023 than in 2022. 

The standard financial requirement for non-lucrative visa applicants is 400 percent of the IPREM.

In 2023 this will be €2,400 ($2,528) per month. In 2022 this equated to $2,615 per month. 

So for a US national wanting to apply for the non-lucrative residency permit for Spain for the first time (it lasts one year), the amount they need to prove is €28,800 ($30,335). 

For every family member included in the residency application it’s an extra 100 percent of the IPREM you need to prove you have: €7,200 ($7,585) for the year.

So if an American couple is applying, it’s €36,000 ($37,939) annually in savings or a monthly income through investments, pensions or other assets of €3,000 ($3,161) a month.

For a US family of three, it’s €43,200 ($45,492) of available income a year; for a family of four it’s €50,400 ($53,073) and so on, adding €7,200 ($7,585) for each family member.

If you’re renewing your non-lucrative visa for the first and second time, bear in mind that you will technically have to prove you have 800 percent of the IPREM as the renewed residence permit is valid for two years.

For an individual, that amounts to €57,600 ($60,653) that they can prove they’ll have available.

If you have that plenty of capital available, you may want to consider if Spain’s golden visa is more suitable for you, and if you don’t, consider Spain’s business visa or new offering for startups, investors and digital nomads.

Remember that the above figures are to be used as a reference, given the disparities in judgement of how much money constitutes ‘enough’ by the different immigration offices across Spain and Spanish embassies and consulates abroad.

Photo: Spain’s Foreign Ministry

Balcells Group, an immigration law firm based in Spain, states that “depending on which consulate you apply in (for example in Washington or Moscow), the minimum amount is much higher” as the initial visa application has to be done in the country of origin or where you currently reside.

“There isn’t an exact amount given by Spanish authorities but from my experience it’s upwards of €30,000, although the figure can vary,” Margaret Hauschild Rey, an immigration lawyer for Madrid-based English-speaking law firm Bennet&Rey, told The Local.

“Obviously the more assets you can prove the better.”

The documentation required as proof of income can also vary, but many consulates require a recent bank account certificate, statements from the past six months and on occasions credit cards or property values can also be presented.

Are there any other important factors Americans should be aware of?

Aside from being able to prove a reliable, ongoing source of income and substantial savings, keep in mind that you will have to take out comprehensive private health insurance which offers the same cover as Spain’s public healthcare system.

“What they haven’t always necessarily factored in before committing to residency in Spain is how difficult it can be to obtain private health cover that’s well-priced or even available, especially for seniors or those with pre-existing health conditions,” Hauschild Rey told The Local.

This must be with a Spanish medical insurance company, be at least one year long and offer full coverage with no co-payments.

READ ALSO: What are the best private health insurance options in Spain for foreigners?

“Many foreigners are also unaware of the tax implications that come with spending long periods of time in Spain,” Hauschild Rey added.

“Spanish authorities consider you to be a tax resident if you spend more than 180 days a year in the country.

“Our advice is to speak to a fiscal adviser who is familiar with the tax systems of both Spain and the US – whenever possible – if they want to get a full picture of how taxes and fiscal responsibilities compare.

Although you can’t work in Spain with a non-lucrative visa, you will be able to invest in shares or businesses in Spain as an extra means of income, but remember these will be subject to capital gains tax.

Obtaining Spanish residency through this permit also allows Americans to visit all other Schengen countries in Europe without the need for a visa.

As mentioned earlier, there is one other way that Americans can obtain residency in Spain through having sufficient financial means: buying a property worth €500,000 through the scheme called “Residencia por adquisición de bienes inmuebles en España” known in English as the Golden Visa scheme. 

For more information on requirements and documentation for the non-lucrative visa for Americans, click here for consular advice from Washington and here for Los Angeles, but check the consulates map above to find out which one you should process the application through.

Keep in mind that each Spanish consulate in the US could have its own set of requirements (apart from different markers for what constitutes sufficient financial means), so make sure you find out before beginning the application. 

MOVING TO SPAIN

Why Spain is second favourite country for Americans to move to

A study based on Google searches reveals that Spain is the second most popular destination of choice for US nationals looking to move overseas, and it’s the favourite in two states in particular.

Published: 28 November 2022 10:52 CET
Updated: 8 December 2022 11:17 CET
Why Spain is second favourite country for Americans to move to

Spain is the second-most visited country in the world just behind France, with a record 83.7 million international tourists visiting España in 2019. It is also among the EU countries with the biggest foreign resident populations, numbering around 6 million

So it’s perhaps not surprising that the country’s many attractions, from the weather and culture to the quality of life, have also proven a big draw for Americans.

According to a study by insurance company American Home Shield based on Google searches, Spain is the second most popular country for US nationals to move to.

The first is Canada, which is most likely due to the fact it’s next to the US and it shares the same language and has a similar culture.

“People in 31 cities, mostly in Texas and California, are currently looking for information on how to move to Spain,” American Home Shield revealed.

People in Tulsa, Tampa, Stockton, Santa Ana, San Jose, San Francisco, San Antonio, Riverside, Plano, Phoenix, Orlando, Oakland, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Laredo, Long Beach, Houston, Glendale, Fresno, Fort Worth, El Paso, Dallas, Corpus Christi, Chula Vista, Bakersfield, Austin, Arlington and Anaheim put in more Google searches for “moving to Spain” than for any other country. 

Image: American Home Shield

Texas and California along with Florida are among the US states where you’ll find the most Spanish speakers, so it’s perhaps understandable that people from there would want to look for a country where they can already speak the language.  But Spain was also the most searched relocation country in Georgia, Arkansas, New Hampshire and North Dakota.

Image: American Home Shield

Many Americans have already made the move over here and Spain is the European country with the most US residents.

READ ALSO: Six hard facts Americans should be aware of before moving to Spain 

Spain saw a 13 percent increase in the number of US citizens moving to Spain between 2019 and 2021. The latest data available from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) shows there are a total of 39,812 US nationals living in Spain.  

The current strong dollar against the euro could also be influencing why Spain is so high on the list, as evidenced by the spike in US tourists who came to Spain this summer. In June alone, more than 377,000 visited Spain, an 86.9 percent rise compared to the same month in 2019, a pre-pandemic year.

It’s not just Americans who want to move to Spain, however. According to a study by comparison site Compare the Market, Spain is the third most popular country in the world for people to move to.

For citizens from 12 different countries, including Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands, Spain is their top choice when it comes to deciding where to move to. 

Where do Americans choose to live in Spain?

Unlike most Europeans who favour the coast when they move to Spain, Americans prefer the inland capital region of Madrid.

According to the latest data from the INE as of 2021 there were a total of 11,717 Americans living in the region of Madrid. This was followed by Catalonia with 8,802 US citizens and then Andalusia with 6,658.

READ ALSO: What Americans moving to Spain wish they’d brought with them

How can Americans move to Spain?

Given the high unemployment levels, employment rules and great difficulties in getting some US professional qualifications recognised in Spain, getting a work visa for Spain isn’t easy, so most Americans opt for a different way.

There are several ways for Americans to be able to move to Spain, but one of the most popular and easiest is the non-lucrative visa (NLV). In order to be eligible, Americans need to prove they have a total of €27,792 ($31,390) for one year, an amount which rises if you include other family members. You also need to show that this money is from passive income, as you’re not allowed to work in Spain while on the NLV either for a Spanish employer or a US one.

Another way is the golden visa, which grants you residency in Spain if you invest €500,000 in property in Spain.

Spain recently announced the approval of its Startups Law which also includes a digital nomad visa which will be available from 2023. Find out more about it here

