How much money do Americans need to become residents in Spain in 2023?
If you're a US citizen who's looking to move to Spain but you’re wondering if not having a job will influence your chances of obtaining residency, here’s how much money you need to have saved up to be allowed to live in the country in 2023.
Published: 13 December 2022 13:02 CET
How much money will Americans need to move to Spain in 2023?
Why Spain is second favourite country for Americans to move to
A study based on Google searches reveals that Spain is the second most popular destination of choice for US nationals looking to move overseas, and it’s the favourite in two states in particular.
Published: 28 November 2022 10:52 CET
Updated: 8 December 2022 11:17 CET
