Spain’s airport staff set to strike over Christmas: What you need to know

Spain’s leading trade union has called on 10,000 workers at Spanish airports and control centres to strike over Christmas. Here’s what we know so far, from the potential strike dates to why industrial action has been announced. 

Published: 12 December 2022 13:52 CET
Passengers look as AENA workers protest against job cuts at Barcelona's El Prat airport in 2012. A decade on, strike action has been called across Spain's airports over a missing productivity bonus. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP

Workers belonging to Spain’s airport operator Aena have been called to join a strike by Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), the leading Spanish trade union representing them.

The strikes are currently expected to take place over Christmas and throughout first quarter of 2023, including the Easter holidays, according to the union. 

Why have strikes at Spanish airports been called?

As is often the case, the primary reason for planned strike action is a dispute over pay.

On this occasion, it’s a productivity bonus which Aena staff stopped getting in 2020, with officials blaming low earnings during the Covid-19 pandemic. But workers haven’t received la paga por productividad ever since, despite travel and tourism numbers returning to normal in Spain.

This productivity payment represents around 2 percent of Aena workers’ annual wages.

“Air traffic has recovered to 2019 levels (a record year for Spain) and some airports have exceeded them,” Francisco José Casado Moreno, CCOO general secretary for Aena, stated on Friday.

“The distribution of dividends to private shareholders is also authorised and the workers of the Aena group demand therefore what corresponds to us from the recovery.”

This is part of ongoing discussions between Aena’s unionists and the Spanish government, with CCOO set to officially log the strike in the coming days if a deal is not reached. 

“Despite promising words from the companies involved and the Ministry of Transport, the delay in reaching an agreement is causing a lot of uneasiness among the workers and the unions present at the negotiating table,” Casado added.

What are the strike dates and what is likely to happen?

If planned industrial action isn’t called off, the strike days will be December 22nd, 23rd, 30th and 31st, as well as January 6th and 8th.

“And we will continue (striking) if the conflict is not resolved, during the first quarter of 2023, including Easter,” Casado stressed.

In CCOO’s own words, the strike “could plunge Spanish airports into chaos in the middle of the Christmas holidays”.

Fortunately, the planned stoppages do not include air traffic controllers, who are represented by the USCA union. 

Strike action in Spain, such as that currently involving cabin crew for low-cost Spanish airline Vueling, has to guarantee minimum services if industrial action is considered to cause a major public disturbance. That’s according to Spanish law.

Although it is yet to be determined how many Aena workers will take part in the strike, the minimum services obligation should ensure that Spanish airports don’t grind to a halt over the Christmas holidays, although previous industrial action by airport staff in Spain has resulted in massive flight delays and cancellations.

An air traffic controller strike in 2010 even led the Spanish government to declare a state of alert and conscripted the controllers back to work under military supervision.

Aena, which operates 45 airports and two heliports in Spain, has more than 13,000 international workers according to their company website.

It also manages 15 other airports across Europe and America, making it the first airport operator in the word in terms of passenger numbers.

10 percent of Spain’s free train travel tickets are used fraudulently

Spain's state-owned railway has offered free train travel on certain lines but some commuters are taking advantage of the rules.

Published: 8 December 2022 16:16 CET
Around a tenth of the free Media Distancia train tickets offered by Spain’s state-owned rail operator Renfe are being used fraudulently, according to Raquel Sánchez, Spain’s Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

Speaking at the EU Council of Ministers in Brussels, Sánchez explained that some cheeky travellers are reserving a place that they then do not use, filling up carriages, reducing the number of available seats and leaving other commuters without a way of travelling. In total, the Minister suggested that this fraudulent practice has only affected 3 percent of the total 2.2 million free tickets issued so far (including all the different lines) because Cercanías trains don’t require specific seat reservations.

Spain’s free train travel offer came into force on September 1st and was originally due to end on December 31st 2022, but it has now been confirmed it will be extended until at least December 2023 when the measure’s economic and environmental impact will be evaluated. 

The offer is available on trains operated by the state-owned train network Renfe, including Cercanías, Rodalies (in Catalonia), and Media Distancia (local and medium-distance journeys).

Crucially, it’s only offered on special multi-journey tickets, not on single journeys or high-speed AVE trains. 

GUIDE: How to get free train tickets in Spain

But according to Sánchez around 640,000 Media Distancia free passes have been issued so far, which means around 64,000 people have been reserving seats that they ultimately do not use, and some even do it on several trains to give themselves greater travel flexibility.

READ ALSO: Spain’s free train tickets to continue throughout 2023

Now, it seems, the Spanish government have had enough of commuters taking advantage of their kindness and are introducing sanctions for fraudulent use of their free tickets. Punishments, something Sánchez told her European colleagues were a “necessary measure,” will now be levied against repeat offenders.

Sanctions

Crafty commuters who are caught making multiple reservations and not using them could have their free travel withdrawn or their deposit taken.

These punishments have been brought in, according to the Spanish government’s Official State Gazette, to discourage certain users who on “at least three occasions have not cancelled the formalised trip at least two hours in advance and do not make the trip.”

Standing room only?

As you might expect, the offer of free train travel has proven extremely popular across Spain, and in order to keep up with demand, Renfe are set to introduce limited standing space quotas of 10 percent on high-demand routes where specific seat reservations will not be available.

