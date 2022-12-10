Read news from:
Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to be ready ‘by 2030’

An ambitious underwater pipeline to bring hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to the rest of Europe will be completed by 2030 and cost some €2.5 billion, the leaders of France, Spain and Portugal said Friday.

Published: 10 December 2022 10:03 CET
France's President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez shake hands following a joint press conference after holding a meeting to discuss the H2Med underwater hydrogen pipeline initiative. Photo: Ludovic MARIN/AFP

The H2Med project comes as Europe is scrambling to reduce its dependence on Russian energy following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. It is also seen as helping Europe transition away from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

The pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille — also known as the “BarMar” project — will carry two million tonnes of hydrogen per year, or 10 percent of expected European consumption, once it goes online, said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

“It is going to be the first major hydrogen corridor in the European Union,” Sánchez said.

The project will cost around €2.5 billion ($2.6 billion), he said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

The three leaders formally signed off on the plans in the presence of EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of a regional EU summit.

Following the talks, they released a roadmap and timeline for completing H2Med which they hope will be partially covered by European funds.

If approved by Brussels, European funding could cover about half the cost, €1.2 billion, French sources said. The remainder could be borne by future consumers in a process that is still to be set out.

The pipeline under the Mediterranean Sea will carry green hydrogen, which is made from water via electrolysis in a process using renewable energy.

But French officials said they had not ruled out that it could also carry hydrogen produced from nuclear power.

The roadmap detailed three options for the route of the pipeline, with the preferred one stretching 455 kilometres (282 miles) at a maximum depth of almost 2,600 metres.

Construction would begin in 2025 and last four years and eight months, it said.

Cleaner energy

H2Med aims to boost the decarbonisation of European industry, giving it large-scale access to clean energy from Spain and Portugal, which are hoping to become world leaders in green hydrogen thanks to their numerous wind and solar power farms.

“The focus of H2 demand is on sectors that are difficult to decarbonise, such as industry and transport,” the roadmap said. “The cost of H2 transmission by pipeline over long distances is 2 to 4 times lower than transmitting electricity over high-voltage lines,” it said.

Announced at an EU summit in October, the pipeline offers an alternative to the defunct 2003 MidCat pipeline project which was to have carried gas across the Pyrenees from Spain to France.

It was abandoned in 2019 over profitability issues and objections from Paris and environmentalists.

Initially, the idea was for the pipeline to carry gas from the Iberian Peninsula to central Europe, given Spain and Portugal’s huge capacity for turning liquefied natural gas (LNG) that arrives in tankers back into gas form.

But Portugal’s Costa stressed that the planned pipeline would only carry green hydrogen.

The meeting took place just before a EuroMed 9 summit which groups Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain.

Spain’s Sánchez had planned to hold bilateral talks with Italy’s new far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, but she pulled out due to illness early on Friday, Rome said.

Sanchez and Macron announced on Twitter that the next summit between their two countries would take place on January 19 in Spain.

The places in Spain where people are paying the most for electricity

Electricity prices have been very volatile in Spain and across Europe, but more of your income could be going to pay your bills in some parts of the country than others.

Published: 9 December 2022 13:46 CET
The places in Spain where people are paying the most for electricity

The price for electricity bills finally began to fall in October 2022, according to the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) at an average of €85.63, however, electricity bills are still a burden to many families in Spain, especially because of inflation and the cost of living crisis at the same time.

The market comparator company Selectra has revealed the results of a study it undertook to find out the impact of electricity bills based on the average income for each region in Spain throughout 2022.

READ ALSO: At what time of the day is electricity cheapest in Spain?

Extremadura and Andalusia spend the most on electricity bills

According to the report, residents in Extremadura and Andalusia spend more of their income on electricity bills compared with those in other regions of the country. 

The average annual electricity bill has been €1,344 this year throughout the country and people living here have had to allocate 5.92 percent of their income to pay for them. This has increased since 2021 when those in Spain only had to allocate 4.15 percent of their income to energy bills.

The study revealed that those in Extremadura, where the average yearly salary is €17,710 per year, have had to spend 7.59 percent of their income on electricity bills this year, while Andalusians, who have an average yearly salary of €19,343 have had to spend 6.95 percent.  

Those in Castilla-La Mancha have had to fork out 6.83 percent of their salary on bills, followed by those in the Canary Islands (6.73 percent) and Murcia (6.53 percent).  

The Basque Country and Navarra spend the least

On the opposite side of the scale, those in the Basque Country and Navarra have had to spend the least amount of their income on electricity bills with 3.55 percent and 3.79 percent respectively.

“It coincides with the fact that both regions have the highest average income in the national territory, with 37,863 for the Basques and 35,430 for the Navarrese, as well as their own Treasury body,” the report stated.  

Those in Madrid have had to allocate 4.65 percent of their income to pay for power in 2022, while in the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla it is 4.87 percent and 5.10 percent respectively.  

Those in the Jaén province have been impacted the most

When it comes to provinces, it’s those in Jaén who will have been impacted the most and those in Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya in the Basque Country that have been impacted the least. 

Those living in Jaén, with an average income of €17,096, are the ones who have noticed the rising electricity bills the most throughout 2022, having to use 7.86 percent of their salary to pay for them.

After the Andalusian province comes Huelva, where people have had to pay 7.61 percent of their €17,666 annual income on electricity. 

“The people in Gipuzkoa only allocate 3.59 percent of their €37,404 to pay for electricity, while the people of Vizcaya only spend 3.38 percent,” the Selectra report concluded.

