For members
ENERGY
The places in Spain where people are paying the most for electricity
Electricity prices have been very volatile in Spain and across Europe, but more of your income could be going to pay your bills in some parts of the country than others.
Published: 9 December 2022 13:46 CET
Where in Spain do people have to allocate more of their income to electricity? Photo: Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev / Unsplash
ENERGY CRISIS
Madrid, Paris, Lisbon push ahead with hydrogen pipeline
Spain, France and Portugal on Friday unveil details of their ambitious plan for an underwater pipeline to bring green hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to the rest of Europe.
Published: 9 December 2022 12:08 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments