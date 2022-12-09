The places in Spain where people are paying the most for electricity

The price for electricity bills finally began to fall in October 2022, according to the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) at an average of €85.63, however, electricity bills are still a burden to many families in Spain, especially because of inflation and the cost of living crisis at the same time.

The market comparator company Selectra has revealed the results of a study it undertook to find out the impact of electricity bills based on the average income for each region in Spain throughout 2022.

Extremadura and Andalusia spend the most on electricity bills

According to the report, residents in Extremadura and Andalusia spend more of their income on electricity bills compared with those in other regions of the country.

The average annual electricity bill has been €1,344 this year throughout the country and people living here have had to allocate 5.92 percent of their income to pay for them. This has increased since 2021 when those in Spain only had to allocate 4.15 percent of their income to energy bills.

The study revealed that those in Extremadura, where the average yearly salary is €17,710 per year, have had to spend 7.59 percent of their income on electricity bills this year, while Andalusians, who have an average yearly salary of €19,343 have had to spend 6.95 percent.

Those in Castilla-La Mancha have had to fork out 6.83 percent of their salary on bills, followed by those in the Canary Islands (6.73 percent) and Murcia (6.53 percent).

The Basque Country and Navarra spend the least

On the opposite side of the scale, those in the Basque Country and Navarra have had to spend the least amount of their income on electricity bills with 3.55 percent and 3.79 percent respectively.

“It coincides with the fact that both regions have the highest average income in the national territory, with €37,863 for the Basques and €35,430 for the Navarrese, as well as their own Treasury body,” the report stated.

Those in Madrid have had to allocate 4.65 percent of their income to pay for power in 2022, while in the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla it is 4.87 percent and 5.10 percent respectively.

Those in the Jaén province have been impacted the most

When it comes to provinces, it’s those in Jaén who will have been impacted the most and those in Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya in the Basque Country that have been impacted the least.

Those living in Jaén, with an average income of €17,096, are the ones who have noticed the rising electricity bills the most throughout 2022, having to use 7.86 percent of their salary to pay for them.

After the Andalusian province comes Huelva, where people have had to pay 7.61 percent of their €17,666 annual income on electricity.

“The people in Gipuzkoa only allocate 3.59 percent of their €37,404 to pay for electricity, while the people of Vizcaya only spend 3.38 percent,” the Selectra report concluded.