ENERGY

The places in Spain where people are paying the most for electricity

Electricity prices have been very volatile in Spain and across Europe, but more of your income could be going to pay your bills in some parts of the country than others.

Published: 9 December 2022 13:46 CET
Where in Spain do people have to allocate more of their income to electricity? Photo: Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev / Unsplash

The price for electricity bills finally began to fall in October 2022, according to the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) at an average of €85.63, however, electricity bills are still a burden to many families in Spain, especially because of inflation and the cost of living crisis at the same time.

The market comparator company Selectra has revealed the results of a study it undertook to find out the impact of electricity bills based on the average income for each region in Spain throughout 2022.

READ ALSO: At what time of the day is electricity cheapest in Spain?

Extremadura and Andalusia spend the most on electricity bills

According to the report, residents in Extremadura and Andalusia spend more of their income on electricity bills compared with those in other regions of the country. 

The average annual electricity bill has been €1,344 this year throughout the country and people living here have had to allocate 5.92 percent of their income to pay for them. This has increased since 2021 when those in Spain only had to allocate 4.15 percent of their income to energy bills.

The study revealed that those in Extremadura, where the average yearly salary is €17,710 per year, have had to spend 7.59 percent of their income on electricity bills this year, while Andalusians, who have an average yearly salary of €19,343 have had to spend 6.95 percent.  

Those in Castilla-La Mancha have had to fork out 6.83 percent of their salary on bills, followed by those in the Canary Islands (6.73 percent) and Murcia (6.53 percent).  

The Basque Country and Navarra spend the least

On the opposite side of the scale, those in the Basque Country and Navarra have had to spend the least amount of their income on electricity bills with 3.55 percent and 3.79 percent respectively.

“It coincides with the fact that both regions have the highest average income in the national territory, with 37,863 for the Basques and 35,430 for the Navarrese, as well as their own Treasury body,” the report stated.  

Those in Madrid have had to allocate 4.65 percent of their income to pay for power in 2022, while in the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla it is 4.87 percent and 5.10 percent respectively.  

Those in the Jaén province have been impacted the most

When it comes to provinces, it’s those in Jaén who will have been impacted the most and those in Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya in the Basque Country that have been impacted the least. 

Those living in Jaén, with an average income of €17,096, are the ones who have noticed the rising electricity bills the most throughout 2022, having to use 7.86 percent of their salary to pay for them.

After the Andalusian province comes Huelva, where people have had to pay 7.61 percent of their €17,666 annual income on electricity. 

“The people in Gipuzkoa only allocate 3.59 percent of their €37,404 to pay for electricity, while the people of Vizcaya only spend 3.38 percent,” the Selectra report concluded.

ENERGY CRISIS

Madrid, Paris, Lisbon push ahead with hydrogen pipeline

Spain, France and Portugal on Friday unveil details of their ambitious plan for an underwater pipeline to bring green hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to the rest of Europe.

Published: 9 December 2022 12:08 CET
An ambitious underwater pipeline to bring green hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to the rest of Europe will be “completed by 2030”, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Portuguese premier Antonio Costa were to formally sign off on the plans in the presence of EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen on the sidelines of a regional EU summit in southern Spain.

They were expected to outline both a roadmap and timeline for completing the so-called H2Med project which they are hoping will be partially covered by European funds.

READ ALSO – Barcelona-Marseille pipeline: an ambitious but risky project

The pipeline project comes as Europe struggles to reduce its dependence on Russian energy following its February invasion of Ukraine.

Also known as BarMar for its planned route connecting Barcelona and Marseille, the submarine pipeline will carry green hydrogen, which is made from water via electrolysis in a process using renewable energy.

It will ultimately facilitate the EU’s transition to green energy, French and Spanish government officials say.

Energy ministers from all three countries will also be at the gathering in the southern city of Alicante to offer their outlook on “the feasibility of the infrastructure project, its funding and an initial timeline” for its
construction, sources in Macron’s office said.

Announced at an EU summit in October, the pipeline offers an alternative to the defunct 2003 MidCat pipeline project which would have carried gas across the Pyrenees from Spain to France.

It was abandoned in 2019 over profitability issues and objections from Paris and environmentalists.

H2Med: a 2-billion project

H2Med aims to boost the decarbonisation of European industry, giving it large-scale access to clean energy from Spain and Portugal which are hoping to become world leaders in green hydrogen thanks to their numerous wind and solar power farms.

Initially, the idea was for the pipeline to carry gas from the Iberian peninsula to central Europe, given Spain and Portugal’s huge capacity for turning liquefied natural gas (LNG) that arrives in tankers back into gas form.

But that idea has been dropped with the pipeline only slated to carry green hydrogen, Spanish and French sources said, in a move expected to free up European funding.

France said H2Med could come online in 2030 with Spain offering slightly earlier estimates, with the vast project carrying an estimated price tag of €2 billion. 

The three leaders will meet just before the start of the EuroMed 9 summit, at which they will be joined by six other southern European countries: Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Slovenia.

Spain’s Sánchez had planned to hold bilateral talks with Italy’s new far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni but she pulled out due to illness early on Friday, Rome said.

