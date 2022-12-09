Read news from:
ENERGY CRISIS

Madrid, Paris, Lisbon push ahead with hydrogen pipeline

Spain, France and Portugal on Friday unveil details of their ambitious plan for an underwater pipeline to bring green hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to the rest of Europe.

Published: 9 December 2022 12:08 CET
(From L) Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and France's President Emmanuel Macron pose for a photo prior to holding a meeting to discuss the H2Med underwater hydrogen pipeline. Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP

An ambitious underwater pipeline to bring green hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to the rest of Europe will be “completed by 2030”, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, French President Emmanuel Macron and Portuguese premier Antonio Costa were to formally sign off on the plans in the presence of EU chief Ursula Von der Leyen on the sidelines of a regional EU summit in southern Spain.

They were expected to outline both a roadmap and timeline for completing the so-called H2Med project which they are hoping will be partially covered by European funds.

The pipeline project comes as Europe struggles to reduce its dependence on Russian energy following its February invasion of Ukraine.

Also known as BarMar for its planned route connecting Barcelona and Marseille, the submarine pipeline will carry green hydrogen, which is made from water via electrolysis in a process using renewable energy.

It will ultimately facilitate the EU’s transition to green energy, French and Spanish government officials say.

Energy ministers from all three countries will also be at the gathering in the southern city of Alicante to offer their outlook on “the feasibility of the infrastructure project, its funding and an initial timeline” for its
construction, sources in Macron’s office said.

Announced at an EU summit in October, the pipeline offers an alternative to the defunct 2003 MidCat pipeline project which would have carried gas across the Pyrenees from Spain to France.

It was abandoned in 2019 over profitability issues and objections from Paris and environmentalists.

H2Med: a 2-billion project

H2Med aims to boost the decarbonisation of European industry, giving it large-scale access to clean energy from Spain and Portugal which are hoping to become world leaders in green hydrogen thanks to their numerous wind and solar power farms.

Initially, the idea was for the pipeline to carry gas from the Iberian peninsula to central Europe, given Spain and Portugal’s huge capacity for turning liquefied natural gas (LNG) that arrives in tankers back into gas form.

But that idea has been dropped with the pipeline only slated to carry green hydrogen, Spanish and French sources said, in a move expected to free up European funding.

France said H2Med could come online in 2030 with Spain offering slightly earlier estimates, with the vast project carrying an estimated price tag of €2 billion. 

The three leaders will meet just before the start of the EuroMed 9 summit, at which they will be joined by six other southern European countries: Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Slovenia.

Spain’s Sánchez had planned to hold bilateral talks with Italy’s new far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni but she pulled out due to illness early on Friday, Rome said.

ENERGY

How important is nuclear power to Spain?

With energy market volatility and talk of weaning off Russia gas around Europe in in recent months, The Local looks at how much Spain depends on nuclear power and its plans for the future.

Published: 8 December 2022 15:22 CET
How important is nuclear power to Spain?

With the ongoing energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine engulfing Europe, alternative forms of energy – and in particular, the need for nations to be fully self-sufficient and not rely on others for energy production – have become more prescient in recent months.

August was the most expensive month for electricity in Spain ever, with the average price a staggering €308/MWh on the wholesale market. This has, in turn, been passed down to consumers and sent bills skyrocketing further.

With Spain’s recent ‘Iberian exception’, and the government taking measures to help Spaniards manage skyrocketing utilities bills, affordable energy (and how best to generate it) has become a hot political issue.

This is, of course, tempered by concerns about climate change and generating power in an environmentally friendly way. One controversial topic that sits at the crossroads of these two major topics is nuclear energy.

Spain’s nuclear capabilities

So, where does Spain fit into all this?

Well, Spain does have nuclear reactor plants. It has seven active plants, including Almaraz I and II, in Cáceres, Ascó I and II, in Tarragona, Trillo, in Guadalajara, Cofrentes, in Valencia, and Vandellós II, in Tarragona. Spain also has a nuclear fuel factory in Juzbado, close to Salamanca, and a radioactive waste disposal location at El Cabril, in Córdoba, southern Spain.w

These plants generate roughly a fifth (20 percent) of Spain’s total energy consumption.

According to ClimateScoreCard, Spain’s nuclear electricity production makes up around 35 percent to 40 percent of its emission-free electricity, which is estimated to prevent the emission of around 30 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year. 

Spain’s nuclear plants produce on an average around 8,000 hours of electrical power per year (out of of the 8,760 in a year) making it the most productive form of generation in the Spanish grid.

How does Spain stack up?

So, we know that Spain has nuclear power stations. But how does it stack up against other nuclear countries?

According to rankings from the Nuclear Energy Institute, in 2021 Spain was the tenth highest nuclear generating country in the world, following the United States in first (who produced almost double any other country), China, France, Russia, South Korea, Canada, Ukraine, Germany and Japan.

In terms of the share of nuclear energy – that is, the percentage of total electricity generated by nuclear energy – Spain was a little lower, however, coming in 14th at 20.8 percent.

This pales in comparison to other nations, particularly neighbouring France, who generated a whopping 69 percent of its total electricity from nuclear in 2021 – by far the highest proportion of any country in the world.

Interestingly, or rather worryingly considering the wartime context, Ukraine came 2nd in the NEI ranking (55 percent), followed by Slovakia (52.3 percent), Belgium (50.8 percent), Hungary (46.8 percent), Slovenia (36.9 percent), Czcech Republic (36.6 percent), Bulgaria (34.6 percent), Finland (32.8 percent), Sweden (30.8 percent), Switzerland (28.8 percent), South Korea (28 percent), Armenia (25.3 percent), then Spain (20.8 percent) and Russia (20 percent).

History

Spain’s nuclear programme began in 1947, headed by the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) until the Nuclear Energy Board (JEN) was created a year later, in 1948.

All of Spain’s nuclear power plants were built, or at least planned, during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. The first was the José Cabrera plant, built in Almonacid de Zorita, around 70km from Madrid in 1965. The rest were built in the 1970s and became operational in the 1980s, but Spanish perceptions – both public and political – of nuclear energy were seriously damaged in 1966 when a flight transporting American nuclear weapons near Palomares, Almeria, dropped a nuclear weapon off the coast.

An American B52 dropped a hydrogen bomb that leaked radioactive material into the surrounding area, and many Spaniards have remained suspicious of nuclear – whether for energy or weapons purposes – since then.

Spain’s transition to democracy saw the dropping of several nuclear projects, and after Basque-based separatist terror group ETA murdered six people involved in the Lemóniz nuclear plant between 1978 and 1982, many feared a potential bomb at a plant and Spain’s anti-nuclear culture was firmly established.

What about the future?

As Spain’s nuclear power comes from its seven remaining plants built decades ago, they were not designed to be active for more than forty years. Since each became operational in the 1980s, no government or company has suggested suggested building more plants.

As they were designed with expiration dates in mind, so to speak, all seven are set to shut down between 2025 and 2035. According to Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition, the current energy crisis has not changed these scheduled decommissions nor their dismantling, despite their affordability and clean energy production capabilities. 

Of particular concern to the Spanish government is the disposal of nuclear waste. “The treatment of these wastes,” Teresa Ribera, Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition, said recently, “brings very high costs and we still lack a proven and definitive solution for them after 60 years of using technology. In addition, accidents such as Chernobyl or Fukushima are clear references about the risks of nuclear energy.”

Unlike neighbouring France, it seems that for Spain the potential dangers of utilising nuclear energy are not yet offset by its potential energy benefits – despite the recent volatility of the market and climate change commitments moving forward.

Weapons

Unfortunately, energy generation is just one topical nuclear issue of the 2020s. With war in Ukraine and Russia rather alarmingly refusing to totally distance itself from the potential use of a nuclear weapon somewhere down the road, the destructive capabilities of nuclear power are now back in the forefront of our minds for the first time in decades.

Where does Spain fit into potential nuclear warfare?

Well, put simply, Spain is dependent on others because it doesn’t have a nuclear weapon. In fact, the only EU member state with nuclear weapons is France, though the United Kingdom also has nuclear weapons.

At the global level the United States, Russia, obviously, China, Israel, India, Pakistan, and North Korea also have nuclear weapons capabilities.

