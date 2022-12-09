Read news from:
CHRISTMAS

How to donate toys and children’s clothes in Spain this Christmas 

Here’s what you can do in Spain with neglected toys or clothes that your kids have outgrown this Christmas.

Published: 9 December 2022 12:04 CET
How to donate toys and children's clothes in Spain this Christmas 
How to donate toys for Christmas. Photo: Mark RALSTON / AFP

You probably already think that your kids have way more toys to play with than they ever need, so Christmas is a good time to have a clear-out and donate some to those less fortunate or to children who may not be getting Christmas gifts this year.

It could be good to involve your kids in the process too. Explain to them that there are some children who won’t be getting presents this year and ask them to pick out some toys that they no longer want or use. It may even be nice for them to go along with you to donate them to find out where their toys are going.

There are many places in Spain where you can donate unwanted toys, as long as they’re still in good condition and can be used by others.

There are several charities across the country that collect toys, but there are also drives at hospitals, schools, nurseries, churches and town halls. You could also list some of your unwanted items on Facebook or other online groups to see if there’s anyone in your local community who might want them.

Asociación Ningún Niño sin Sonrisa
The charity Asociación Ningún Niño sin Sonrisa has launched its Christmas campaign and is looking for both new and used toys, stuffed animals, books, food, hygiene products and school supplies. They will be collecting these items until December 27th at Calle Hermosilla 136 in Madrid. It’s best to contact them beforehand to arrange and time to drop off the donations.

Fundación Valora
This organisation is dedicated to collecting second-hand items of all kinds, especially at Christmas. It has 734 centres all over the country where they accept donations. Visit the website here to find out where your nearest one is.

Reyes Magos de Verdad
If you want to become a helper to the Three Kings this year, then you can donate to Reyes Magos de Verdad a non-profit organisation that aims to give gifts to those who may not have otherwise received gifts from the Kings, not only children but the elderly too. In order to do so, fill out their form here to organise a collection.

Juegaterapia
Juegaterapia collects unused game consoles and video games to send them to children’s oncology units in hospitals around the country. Each console or game is given to the children with a label on it, so they know where it came from and can send you a thank you note or a drawing. Go to the website here to find out how to donate.

Carta Solidaria a los Reyes Magos
This project, which is all about donations through letters to the Three Kings, works in collaboration with more than 50 different charities, foundations and NGOs all over the country. Your kids can fill out their letters to the Three Kings here, not only asking for what they want this year but also what they’re willing to donate. Once they have done so, you will receive instructions on how and where to donate. Your kids will also receive a personalised thank you message from the Kings themselves.

Fundación Alberto Contador
This foundation is dedicated to providing bicycles for as many disadvantaged children in Spain as possible. If your kid will be getting a new bike this year or they have simply outgrown their old one, then this could be a great option. All you need to do is fill out the online form here and Fundación SEUR will send the bicycles free of charge to their new owners.

CHRISTMAS

The cities in Spain with the best Christmas lights

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Spain as many places have already switched on their festive lights. Some Spanish cities go all out, covering their streets with lots of sparkle and magic. Here are some of the best displays to see.

Published: 29 November 2022 17:20 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 13:49 CET
The cities in Spain with the best Christmas lights

Spain puts on a great show during the festive time of year and many of its cities look especially Christmassy covered in twinkly lights and pops of colour. Here are some of the cities to visit if you want to see the best displays. 

Due to the current energy and climate crisis, many cities in Spain have said that they would shorten the number of hours their Christmas lights are switched on for this year, while others have swapped over to LEDs instead. Some of the best cities for Christmas lights, such as Madrid and Vigo have insisted that they will not cut back on decorations, however, and will still look as magical as ever. 

Málaga

The Andalusian city of Málaga is one of the best when it comes to festive atmosphere in Spain, giving a spectacular display of light and colour. The city’s main shopping street – Calle Larios has for the last few years become one of the most famous Christmassy streets in Spain with an incredible show of light and music and decorative elements forming arches over the top of the road.

Over 500 streets around the city are decked in lights and there are also themed video mapping displays shown on the cathedral.

Calle Larios in Málaga is one of the most Christmassy streets in Spain. Photo: Thomas COEX / AFP

Madrid

Being the capital of Spain, it’s not surprising that Madrid is one of the best places to see the Christmas lights. The city uses no less than 7 million LED lights to light up the streets in the centre, as well as some of its most iconic buildings.

Some of the best places to see the lights include Puerta de San Vicente, Puerta De Alcalá and Puerta de Toledo. More than 40,000 12-meter Christmas lights are also strung up every year between Gran Vía and Calle Alcalá. Madrid’s plazas are decked out in Christmas joy too, with not only lights but lots of sparkly trees. The Plaza Mayor is particularly one of the most festive because of its Christmas market. 

Don’t miss one of the city’s most unique Christmas scenes at the Naturaleza Encendida show in the Royal Botanical Gardens. 

Visit the Royal Botanical Garden of Madrid for its magical Christmas displays. Photo: Gabriel BOUYS / AFP

Barcelona

Christmas lights in the Catalan capital extend 100km throughout the centre, but you’ll find twinkly displays in all of its neighbourhoods too. One of the most impressive areas is the grand Passeig de Gràcia which is typically covered in sparkling spirals as well as reflective metallic-coloured butterflies, which make them twinkle in the daytime too. Emblematic buildings such as Gaudí’s Casa Batlló and the Hotel Majestic also create fantastic displays with candles. 

Plaza de Catalunya is another spot where lights abound, particularly around El Corte Inglés and down onto La Rambla. Don’t forget to check out the Christmas video mapping on the Recinte Modernista de Sant Pau, the city’s UNESCO Modernist old hospital.

Barcelona’s La Rambla transforms into a winter wonderland. Photo: JOSEP LAGO / AFP

Vigo

Vigo may be one of the smallest cities on our list, but it’s definitely big when it comes to Christmas. It’s said that the mayor of the city Abel Caballero loves this time of year and goes all out when it comes to decorations. Vigo dedicates one of the biggest budgets to its Christmas décor and has installed a system for more than 11 million LED lights for this purpose. Think coloured garlands, luminous figures, bright angels and curtains of glitter.

One of the best places to see them is the city’s Porta do Sol, which also hosts Vigo’s huge Christmas tree. In the past, there has been a 10-metre-high Christmas bauble, a giant present between Gran Vía and Urzáiz, a huge snowman and the bright star of Bethlehem in García Borbón and a magical luminous castle on Calle Policarpo Sanz. 

The mayor of Vigo is a big fan of Christmas. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Zaragoza

For the past couple of years, Zaragoza has dedicated a budget of some €700,000 to decorate its streets for Christmas to give more colour and Christmas twinkle to its streets. Alfonso I is one of the best streets, where over 100,000 LED lights make a multi-coloured ceiling across the top of the road. There’s also a 22-metre-high tree located on La Plaza de Basilio, decorated with even more glowing lights.

Zaragoza’s Christmas displays don’t disappoint. Photo: Iramonf / Wikimedia Commons

Bilbao

The Basque industrial city of art and design is no exception when it comes to holiday lighting. The city streets are illuminated by around 500,000 LED lights ranging from around 8 metres to 18 metres high. It’s particularly attractive around the Casco Viejo and its Siete Calles.

Look out for statues of Olentzero, the Basque version of Santa Claus, who is a charcoal maker and comes to bring gifts to the children on Christmas eve.

Bilbao’s Christmas lights form a display of pictures. Photo: RAFA RIVAS / AFP

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

The largest city in Tenerife is known for its vibrant nightlife, so it’s not surprising that it puts on a good show at Christmas too. Around 140 of its streets and squares are lit in preparation for the season with around 3 million LED lights. 

Typically its decor is made up of 176 arches, 26,334 meters of colourful garlands and 686 Christmas symbols arranged on its lamp posts. One year the city even had a 90-metre-long tunnel made up of cascading coloured lights. 

Kids love looking at the Christmas lights in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Photo: DESIREE MARTIN / AFP

Seville

Like the capital of Andalusia itself, Seville’s lights are both classy and romantic and it’s a special place to enjoy this time of year. It may not have as many lights as nearby Malaga, but what it does do, it does well.

Some of the best places to see them include Plaza de San Francisco, Avenida de la Constitución, Sierpes e Imagen, Tetúan, Laraña, Campana, Plaza del Salvador, Asunción and Alfonso XII. 

Head to Seville to see its elegant Christmas lights. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

Valencia

Valencia is another great city to spend the holidays in Spain and puts on a great show with its Christmas lights. One of the most iconic parts of Valencia’s holiday season is the video mapping projected onto its town hall. 

Plaza de la Reina will have three-meter structures that are made to look like almond trees and there will be other festive elements like ice skating rinks and Christmas concerts. 

Head to Valencia this year to see its impressive displays. Photo: Valencia Igor Ferreira / Unsplash
