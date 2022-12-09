For members
CHRISTMAS
How to donate toys and children’s clothes in Spain this Christmas
Here’s what you can do in Spain with neglected toys or clothes that your kids have outgrown this Christmas.
Published: 9 December 2022 12:04 CET
How to donate toys for Christmas. Photo: Mark RALSTON / AFP
CHRISTMAS
The cities in Spain with the best Christmas lights
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Spain as many places have already switched on their festive lights. Some Spanish cities go all out, covering their streets with lots of sparkle and magic. Here are some of the best displays to see.
Published: 29 November 2022 17:20 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 13:49 CET
