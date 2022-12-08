For members
ENERGY
How important is nuclear power to Spain?
With energy market volatility and talk of weaning off Russia gas around Europe in in recent months, The Local looks at how much Spain depends on nuclear power and its plans for the future.
Published: 8 December 2022 15:22 CET
The Santa Maria de Garona nuclear plant, shut down in 2012, in the northern Spanish village of Santa Maria de Garona, Burgos. Photo: CESAR MANSO/AFP
ENERGY CRISIS
Barcelona-Marseille pipeline: an ambitious but risky project
A planned underwater hydrogen pipeline connecting Barcelona and Marseille is a risky project, but one that is key for the European Union's energy independence.
Published: 7 December 2022 16:19 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments