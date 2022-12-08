Read news from:
How important is nuclear power to Spain?

With energy market volatility and talk of weaning off Russia gas around Europe in in recent months, The Local looks at how much Spain depends on nuclear power and its plans for the future.

Published: 8 December 2022 15:22 CET
The Santa Maria de Garona nuclear plant, shut down in 2012, in the northern Spanish village of Santa Maria de Garona, Burgos. Photo: CESAR MANSO/AFP

With the ongoing energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine engulfing Europe, alternative forms of energy – and in particular, the need for nations to be fully self-sufficient and not rely on others for energy production – have become more prescient in recent months.

August was the most expensive month for electricity in Spain ever, with the average price a staggering €308/MWh on the wholesale market. This has, in turn, been passed down to consumers and sent bills skyrocketing further.

With Spain’s recent ‘Iberian exception’, and the government taking measures to help Spaniards manage skyrocketing utilities bills, affordable energy (and how best to generate it) has become a hot political issue.

This is, of course, tempered by concerns about climate change and generating power in an environmentally friendly way. One controversial topic that sits at the crossroads of these two major topics is nuclear energy.

Spain’s nuclear capabilities

So, where does Spain fit into all this?

Well, Spain does have nuclear reactor plants. It has seven active plants, including Almaraz I and II, in Cáceres, Ascó I and II, in Tarragona, Trillo, in Guadalajara, Cofrentes, in Valencia, and Vandellós II, in Tarragona. Spain also has a nuclear fuel factory in Juzbado, close to Salamanca, and a radioactive waste disposal location at El Cabril, in Córdoba, southern Spain.w

These plants generate roughly a fifth (20 percent) of Spain’s total energy consumption.

According to ClimateScoreCard, Spain’s nuclear electricity production makes up around 35 percent to 40 percent of its emission-free electricity, which is estimated to prevent the emission of around 30 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year. 

Spain’s nuclear plants produce on an average around 8,000 hours of electrical power per year (out of of the 8,760 in a year) making it the most productive form of generation in the Spanish grid.

How does Spain stack up?

So, we know that Spain has nuclear power stations. But how does it stack up against other nuclear countries?

According to rankings from the Nuclear Energy Institute, in 2021 Spain was the tenth highest nuclear generating country in the world, following the United States in first (who produced almost double any other country), China, France, Russia, South Korea, Canada, Ukraine, Germany and Japan.

In terms of the share of nuclear energy – that is, the percentage of total electricity generated by nuclear energy – Spain was a little lower, however, coming in 14th at 20.8 percent.

This pales in comparison to other nations, particularly neighbouring France, who generated a whopping 69 percent of its total electricity from nuclear in 2021 – by far the highest proportion of any country in the world.

Interestingly, or rather worryingly considering the wartime context, Ukraine came 2nd in the NEI ranking (55 percent), followed by Slovakia (52.3 percent), Belgium (50.8 percent), Hungary (46.8 percent), Slovenia (36.9 percent), Czcech Republic (36.6 percent), Bulgaria (34.6 percent), Finland (32.8 percent), Sweden (30.8 percent), Switzerland (28.8 percent), South Korea (28 percent), Armenia (25.3 percent), then Spain (20.8 percent) and Russia (20 percent).

History

Spain’s nuclear programme began in 1947, headed by the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) until the Nuclear Energy Board (JEN) was created a year later, in 1948.

All of Spain’s nuclear power plants were built, or at least planned, during the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. The first was the José Cabrera plant, built in Almonacid de Zorita, around 70km from Madrid in 1965. The rest were built in the 1970s and became operational in the 1980s, but Spanish perceptions – both public and political – of nuclear energy were seriously damaged in 1966 when a flight transporting American nuclear weapons near Palomares, Almeria, dropped a nuclear weapon off the coast.

An American B52 dropped a hydrogen bomb that leaked radioactive material into the surrounding area, and many Spaniards have remained suspicious of nuclear – whether for energy or weapons purposes – since then.

Spain’s transition to democracy saw the dropping of several nuclear projects, and after Basque-based separatist terror group ETA murdered six people involved in the Lemóniz nuclear plant between 1978 and 1982, many feared a potential bomb at a plant and Spain’s anti-nuclear culture was firmly established.

What about the future?

As Spain’s nuclear power comes from its seven remaining plants built decades ago, they were not designed to be active for more than forty years. Since each became operational in the 1980s, no government or company has suggested suggested building more plants.

As they were designed with expiration dates in mind, so to speak, all seven are set to shut down between 2025 and 2035. According to Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition, the current energy crisis has not changed these scheduled decommissions nor their dismantling, despite their affordability and clean energy production capabilities. 

Of particular concern to the Spanish government is the disposal of nuclear waste. “The treatment of these wastes,” Teresa Ribera, Spain’s Minister for Ecological Transition, said recently, “brings very high costs and we still lack a proven and definitive solution for them after 60 years of using technology. In addition, accidents such as Chernobyl or Fukushima are clear references about the risks of nuclear energy.”

Unlike neighbouring France, it seems that for Spain the potential dangers of utilising nuclear energy are not yet offset by its potential energy benefits – despite the recent volatility of the market and climate change commitments moving forward.

Weapons

Unfortunately, energy generation is just one topical nuclear issue of the 2020s. With war in Ukraine and Russia rather alarmingly refusing to totally distance itself from the potential use of a nuclear weapon somewhere down the road, the destructive capabilities of nuclear power are now back in the forefront of our minds for the first time in decades.

Where does Spain fit into potential nuclear warfare?

Well, put simply, Spain is dependent on others because it doesn’t have a nuclear weapon. In fact, the only EU member state with nuclear weapons is France, though the United Kingdom also has nuclear weapons.

At the global level the United States, Russia, obviously, China, Israel, India, Pakistan, and North Korea also have nuclear weapons capabilities.

ENERGY CRISIS

Barcelona-Marseille pipeline: an ambitious but risky project

A planned underwater hydrogen pipeline connecting Barcelona and Marseille is a risky project, but one that is key for the European Union's energy independence.

Published: 7 December 2022 16:19 CET
Here’s what we know about the joint initiative by Madrid, Lisbon and Paris, which will be discussed on Friday December 9th on the sidelines of a summit of southern European Union nations in Spain.

What is it?

Dubbed “H2Med” or “BarMar” (from Barcelona and Marseille), the pipeline will connect the two ports that both have large oil and gas terminals, initially as a conduit for natural gas and later for green hydrogen, between Spain, France and the rest of Europe.

Announced at an EU summit in October, it offers an alternative to the defunct MidCat pipeline project launched in 2003 to carry gas across the Pyrenees from Spain to France that was eventually abandoned over profitability issues and objections from Paris and environmentalists.

What are its goals?

The pipeline aims to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy by improving gas interconnections between the Iberian Peninsula and its neighbours.

Spain and Portugal account for 40 percent of Europe’s capacity to turn liquefied natural gas (LNG) that arrives in tankers back into gas form, but they are poorly connected to the rest of Europe.

The pipeline will also boost the decarbonisation of European industry, giving it access to clean energy on a large scale which Spain and Portugal hope to produce.

The two nations aim to become world leaders in green hydrogen thanks to their numerous wind and solar power farms.

Why Barcelona and Marseille?

According to the project’s backers, it is “the most direct and efficient way of linking the peninsula with central Europe”.

Barcelona “has one of the largest re-gasification plants in Europe” and occupies “a central place in Spain’s gas network,” said José Ignacio Linares, a professor at Madrid’s Pontificia Comillas University.

Marseille is also a key point in the French network and a gateway to the Rhone Valley, northern Italy and Germany – industrial regions that could become big consumers of green hydrogen.

What route will it take?

The route has not yet been decided, but “the most logical” option would be to run close to the shore to avoid deep waters, Linares told AFP. If that’s the case, H2Med would extend some 450 kilometres (280 miles).

When will it be ready?

French Energy Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher told Spain’s El País daily the pipeline could come online in 2030, while her Spanish counterpart Teresa Ribera said it could enter service in “five, six or seven years”.

How much will it cost?

The cost of the project has not been revealed. But the European Hydrogen Backbone (EHB), that groups European energy pipeline operators, estimates a two-billion-euro price tag.

Madrid, Paris and Lisbon hope much of the project will be covered by EU funds.

What are the obstacles?

“An offshore hydrogen pipeline at this depth and distance has never been done before,” said Gonzalo Escribano, an energy expert at Madrid’s Real Instituto Elcano think tank.

The innovative project faces certain technical challenges. One of the main problems is that hydrogen is made up of small molecules which can escape through the joints and cause corrosion, said Linares, an
engineer by training.

But such problems could be overcome by “installing a membrane inside (the pipeline), a kind of plastic that prevents the hydrogen from escaping,” he said.

What’s the outlook?

The biggest risk is its economic viability, experts say.

“It is not clear when the green hydrogen market is going to take off and whether Spain will be in a position to produce enough to export it,” said Escribano.

But Linares said its construction would take so long “that we can’t afford to wait”. “If we do, we’ll end up with a huge volume of hydrogen that we won’t be able to export.”

