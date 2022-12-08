For members
TRAVEL NEWS
10 percent of Spain’s free train travel tickets are used fraudulently
Spain's state-owned railway has offered free train travel on certain lines but some commuters are taking advantage of the rules.
Published: 8 December 2022 16:16 CET
Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
UK border control strikes threaten Christmas travel chaos to and from Spain
Planned industrial action by British border force staff is threatening to complicate or even ruin Christmas travel plans for thousands of people going between Spain and the UK over the festive period.
Published: 8 December 2022 10:51 CET
Updated: 8 December 2022 15:30 CET
Updated: 8 December 2022 15:30 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments