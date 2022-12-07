Where are Spain’s warmest places in winter?

We may have had one of the hottest summers since records began in Spain and across other countries in Europe, but many people still don’t want to face the cold. Whether you’re looking for places to escape to this winter, want to avoid your heating bill or you simply want need more sun, here are 10 of the warmest places in Spain in winter.

Fuerteventura

The Canary Islands are known for their excellent weather year round and are popular winter sun destinations because of this. But the climate varies from island to island and one of the warmest in winter is Fuerteventura. This is because it’s the nearest island to the African continent. In December, the average high temperature on the island is 19C and the average low temperature is 14C, while in January and February the average high temperatures are 18C and 19C respectively with lows of 12C.

Lanzarote

Sticking within the Canary Islands, Lanzarote is another great winter pick and is definitely warmer than some of its neighbours at this time of year such as Tenerife and La Palma. Average daily temperatures can be even higher here than in Fuerteventura. December sees highs of 21C, while January and February experience average highs of 20C. This means that Christmas or New Year’s on the beach is definitely possible. The lowest temperatures at this time of year rarely dip below 13C.

Málaga

The southern province and city of Málaga are so warm in winter that you may not even need a coat during the middle of the day. Just slightly below the temperatures of the Canary Islands, winter temperatures in Málaga hover around a high of 17C, but it does get slightly colder here with a low of 8C or 9C when the sun goes down. As it stays mostly sunny and clear too, eating lunch outdoors at beachside chiringuitos (beach bars) is a popular pastime, even in winter.

Alicante

Alicante is the Spanish region most favoured by foreign home buyers and there’s a good reason. Not only does it have affordable properties and a spectacular coastline, but great winter weather too. Average winter highs here are around 17C or 18C, while the lows are around 7C. This means in the middle of the day it’s definitely possible to still dine outside or practice water sports, even though you may need a wetsuit.

Almuñécar

Almuñécar is located on Spain’s Costa Tropical, just below Granada and is known for having its own microclimate and growing tropical fruits such as mangoes and avocados. Daytime winter temperatures here are around 17C, but you’ll find that it rarely goes below 13C. This is one of the few places in Europe where you can go skiing in the morning and relax on the beach in the afternoon. Head up to Sierra Nevada for skiing and then come back down Almuñécar for lunch on the sunny beach in the afternoon.

Cádiz

Located on the Costa de la Luz on the southwestern coast of Spain, Cádiz rarely gets too cold. Winter here is perfect for walking along the beach in the sunshine or visiting the inland picturesque Pueblos Blancos or White Villages. Average winter highs are around 17C, while the lowest it gets is around 10C.

Murcia

In winter in Murcia, you’ll begin the day with your coat, but come lunchtime and you’ll feel fine in a light jumper or even a t-shirt. Like in Almuñécar average daytime temperatures are around 17C or 18C in winter, but the lowest temperatures are around 5C or 6C.

Melilla

Situated on the African continent, it’s not surprising that the enclave of Melilla is one of the warmest in Spain during winter. With direct ferry links to Málaga, taking around seven hours, it could make for a great short trip over the winter break to visit its old walled city and try some of its tasty fusion cuisine. Average winter high temperatures in Melilla are around 18C with lows of 10C or 11C.

Ceuta

Spain’s other enclave on the African continent is Ceuta, bordering Morocco. Its temperatures are similar to Melilla in winter with highs of around 17C or 18C. Spend winter days here exploring the vast Mediterranean Marine Park, visiting its historic museums, old city walls and Arabic baths.