Where are Spain’s warmest places in winter?
Looking for a winter sun escape or hate the cold at this time of year? Here are the warmest places in Spain in winter so that you can see in the New Year dining outside or strolling along the beach in the sun.
Published: 7 December 2022 17:19 CET
Fuerteventura is one of the warmest places in Spain in winter. Photo: Thomas Kulessa / Pixabay
Spain gets first cold snap and snow after months of heat records
Much of Spain will see temperatures drop considerably over the weekend with more rain and some snowfall forecast, a welcome change for most after the country had the hottest October on record this year.
Published: 18 November 2022 16:01 CET
