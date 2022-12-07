Read news from:
CRIME

Spain hunts passengers who fled plane ’emergency landing’

Spanish police were searching for 14 passengers who fled after their plane made an emergency landing at Barcelona airport Wednesday following a medical incident that appeared to have been staged, officials said.

Published: 7 December 2022 15:32 CET
They were part of a group of 28 people who left a Pegasus Airlines flight from Casablanca to Istanbul after it made a pre-dawn emergency landing at Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

It was the second such incident in just over a year involving a flight from Morocco to Turkey during which a passenger feigned a medical condition in order to force an emergency landing in Spain with dozens fleeing the plane.

According to a source in the central government’s delegation in Catalonia, the incident began at 4:30 am when the plane requested an emergency landing because “a female passenger’s waters had supposedly broken”.

When it touched down, the plane was met by an ambulance and three police patrols but “as they were disembarking the pregnant woman, a group of 28 people left the plane and tried to flee”, the source said.

Police managed to detain 14 of them, including the pregnant woman, but five were returned to the plane at their own request after being accepted back by the airline staff.

“The woman was taken to Sant Joan de Deu hospital for a check-up which found no signs she was in labour so she was discharged and arrested for disturbing the public order by claiming she had gone into labour,” the source said.

Police are searching for the 14 who managed to flee, while the authorities were processing the other eight would-be migrants to ensure their return to Morocco.

On November 5th, 2021, another plane from Casablanca to Istanbul was forced to make an emergency landing in Mallorca after one of the passengers appeared to be taken ill.

After the passenger disembarked from the plane with a companion, another 21 people fled.

The passenger, who appeared to be going into a diabetic coma, was taken to hospital but found to be fine and arrested, while his companion fled.

In total, police arrested 12 people, including a passenger who created a disturbance on the plane, while another 12 managed to flee, prompting a manhunt.

All but one were thought to be Moroccans.

CRIME

Letters containing animal eyes sent to Ukrainian embassy in Spain

Spanish police have intercepted three letters containing animal eyes addressed to Ukrainian diplomatic buildings, continuing the trend of threatening deliveries that have included a letter bomb addressed to Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.

Published: 6 December 2022 09:45 CET
Spanish police have intercepted another batch of threatening letters addressed to Ukrainian diplomatic offices in Spain.

On Monday morning, three suspicious envelopes were detected and intercepted by security systems at a Spanish post office, although police quickly ruled out the presence of explosives, as have been used in letter bombs across Spain in recent weeks.

It was instead confirmed that they contained animal eyes.

Spanish media reports claim that according to sources from Spain’s Interior Ministry, the letters were first detected on Friday and the National Police passed on details to the postal service.

The three suspicious envelopes were addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, and consulates in Barcelona and Málaga.

These latest deliveries continue a trend of sinister letters sent in Spain in recent weeks. Letter bombs have been sent to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, and also the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in late-November. 

Further letters containing explosives were also intercepted at the Torrejón de Ardoz airbase on the outskirts of Madrid, somewhere regularly used to send Spanish weapons to Ukraine. 

Other letter bombs were also sent to Spain’s Ministry of Defence in Madrid, the US Embassy in Madrid, and at the headquarters of military equipment firm Instalaza in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, according to the Interior Ministry.

Instalaza manufactures the grenade launchers Spain have donated to the Ukrainian war effort.

Ukraine’s spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, has confirmed the latest three envelopes containing animal eyes, and that there are now 21 cases in which threatening packages have been sent to Ukrainian diplomatic buildings in 12 countries.

Last week the Ukrainian Embassy in Lisbon received two suspicious envelopes that were ultimately found not to contain explosives.

On Saturday, a source close to the police investigation revealed to Reuters that at least six of the letter bombs were likely posted from the city of Vallodolid in northern Spain.

